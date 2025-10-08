Jacob Banks: “When being on stage, I get to access a side of me that I don’t interact with on a daily basis.”

I met with Jacob Banks over Zoom, dialling in from Northampton. It was a rather mind-bending juxtaposition of time zones as he was basking in early autumn light, and my desk was drenched in a lamp shade glow. He was about to have breakfast, and I was about to have dinner, and yet that did not distract from our discussion of his upcoming tour of Australia and all that makes a musician.

At first, Banks was rather cynical, in such an English way, about travelling to Australia for his tour, revealing that “[Australia] feels like it’s a long way to travel to see the same accent, it’s kind of trippy. I’ve travelled less for more fascinating languages. It’s just a really long way to travel to find out you drive on the same side of the road.”

Not even a swim in Australia’s world-class beaches could rid the English fear of Australia’s fauna, with Banks explaining, “That’s cool, but you also have sharks. I always go to say hello to a body of water, but I won’t dabble. I don’t like to tease; I would rather just respect the space they live in.”

However, Banks emphasised that “Australian audiences are exactly the type of audience I hope to have at every gig. It satisfies an ego side of me that feels like I’m a rockstar or rapper, because every time I’ve had a show in Australia, someone has stormed the stage. Every show.” I would not be surprised if that happens at the Metro Theatre on 4th October.

Banks further established the differing reception from European and Australian audiences: “I think people, especially when I play shows in Europe, are unusually processing what they are seeing, at least that’s what I tell myself.”

I will say Australians, as audience members, have the innate ability to completely surrender that secret self-conscious part of the concert-going experience and exist as one with the crowd. Banks continued on the cultural distinction, “I like to believe that they’re [European audiences] taking a moment. I think the show is a lot more passionate than a lot of people are expecting. It is not really a sing-along type of show. Me and my band are giving our all every night, so I think that it takes a while to accept that you’re watching someone really go for it.”

Jacob Banks’ intense and palpable stage presence is pocketed throughout his discography. There is a grit beneath the delicacy of his voice, like chunks of angry ice splintered across distilled Arctic waters. His song ‘Bang’, released in 2022, wholeheartedly embodies that grit; the dichotomy between Jacob’s richly soulful vocals and the expansive baseline is addictive to the ear.

A throughline in Banks’ career is the importance of time as an interpersonal commodity between the artist and the audience. The stage exists as the stock exchange of time, with which Jacob explained, “When being on stage, I get to access a side of me that I don’t interact with on a day-to-day basis. I also really want to honour the time people have given up to see us, so that just looks like me giving my all every time. I just try to be respectful of people’s time because time is an unreal commodity that we all have. I think that in a day and age where time is hard to come by. It’s really important to me that people feel like their time is respected.”

Banks’ carries an intuitive benignity in his discography both visually and melodically. But that does not necessarily mean that the artistry was inherently innate with Jacob. For him, “[Artistry] couldn’t be, because I started making music at 21. I couldn’t have been that good. I mean, if I were that good, it would have shown up earlier. I was blessed to have started as late as I did, so I was never really playing the game, whatever that is. I’m not quantified by chart success because I have been able to exist in other mediums. I don’t rely on music to keep my lights on; I can make stuff that I can vibe with because by not playing the game, I am not quantified by the rules of the game. It allows me to just create. I’m not trying to achieve anything; everything is a bonus.”

The pursuit of becoming a professional musician was catalysed by the tragic death of his best friend at age 21. Banks revealed that, “My best friend had passed, and he had always asked me to do music and I largely did music because he was, well, still is the coldest person to ever walk this planet by whatever metric you use. He played by the rules, he did everything; he helped grandmas cross the street, he was that dude, he was god-fearing, he built churches in developing countries, and he was saving himself for marriage. He did all the things you were told to do, and he still died at 21. My point was like, I’m useless, so if he can go at 21, I can go easily at 22, so I might as well roll the dice on a few things because time isn’t promised.”

Having said that, Banks stressed that his discography is not an homage to his best friend because “there is not enough music to quantify someone’s life. I am just aware that everything I have is because he’s up there putting a good word in for me, like my existence. I live for two. It is not so much my music but my approach to life that takes him into account every time.”

Banks’ respect for time is reflected in each iteration of his artistic identity and album rollout. He, as always, was thoughtful with his answer, “I view Jacobs in yearbook files, so there is a version of me that thinks like what he’s doing today is the coolest shit ever done, and then six months from then on I think yuck, that was weird. But do try to honour that version of me; that version of me was doing the best that he could, so I try not to talk shit about him. That’s my approach to music, too. I look at what I’m into, what colour I’m seeing, and make music according to that colour.”

His records as a visual identity are an endless scarf of vivacious colours that marry with the sound perfectly. The album covers themselves are gallery-worthy. Banks’ cohesive approach to his artistic vision is due to his synaesthesia, with which he joked that “I think every musician swears that they can see colours, but I really can. I don’t say it anymore because it’s too normal. It’s not really that groundbreaking.”

Banks is famously from Birmingham, which has a reputation for being the worst city in England. I stupidly told Banks, “You’re too cool to be from Birmingham.” In my defence, it is true. Go to Manchester, Newcastle, or even Sheffield instead… Banks’ retort to my claim was, “It has a bad rep against people who don’t have good taste. I hate that you associate yourself with those people.” I was officially humbled, and I apologise to the Birmingham community. Notes app apology on my story coming soon.

In terms of Australia, Banks declared, “I am looking forward to going to Sydney”. After profusely trying to convince him to go to the beach and swim in the water, Banks made another declaration, “If I went and I died, you would regret so hard everything you’re saying. It would change the course of your life. If you tell the news, ‘Jacob Banks, oh, he’s from Birmingham bitten by seven sharks,’ you’ll never survive.”

And on that rather fateful announcement, our allotted interview time came to an explosive close. Let’s hope Jacob Banks avoids sharks and continues to craft such deeply thoughtful and cohesive music for our own sakes.

Jacob Banks performed at the Metro Theatre on 4th October.