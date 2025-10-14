Kashmir and the Global Crisis of Truth

In February 2022, Fahad Shah, editor of The Kashmir Walla, was dragged into police custody on charges of spreading fake news. His crime was reporting on civilian deaths. He is not alone. Since India’s revocation of Article 370 in 2019 — a constitutional provision that gave Jammu and Kashmir special autonomy — Kashmiri journalists have been made to queue outside police stations for background checks, had their press passes revoked and their stories branded as terrorism. Across the Line of Control, Pakistani and Chinese authorities employ their own versions of the same playbook: censor, intimidate, erase.

The question is simple: what does it mean for journalism when truth itself becomes criminal? Kashmir shows us. This is not just a local conflict but a global one, where national security is wielded as a weapon against press freedom. The silencing of Kashmiri reporters echoes Palestine, and exposes the hypocrisy of democracies like so-called Australia that claim to defend free speech but look away when it matters most.

When India revoked Article 370 in August 2019, it was not only Kashmir’s political autonomy that disappeared. The region was plunged into silence: internet and phone lines cut, journalists summoned to police stations, and newspaper offices raided. Kashmir became one of the most militarised zones in the world, and the business of reporting was rebranded as a threat to national security.

The architecture of repression rests on law. The Public Safety Act (PSA) allows detention without trial, and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) stretches the definition of terrorism so broadly that an article, tweet, or video clip can trigger arrest.

Shah spent much of 2022 shuttling between jails and courts, accused of spreading fake news. His trainee reporter, Sajad Gul, was held for nearly 910 days. Asif Sultan, arrested in 2018 for covering the insurgency, remained behind bars even after bail was granted, re-arrested under PSA. Each case shows how overlapping charges and fresh FIRs create endless legal limbo, draining families of resources while keeping reporters out of circulation.

This legal war on journalism coexists with physical violence. Human rights groups document massacres, torture, and enforced disappearances from the 1990s onwards, alongside newer tactics: pellet guns that have blinded thousands since 2016 protests, mass raids on newsrooms, and blanket internet shutdowns. The message is clear: documenting state violence is itself framed as violence against the state.

The effect is chilling. Reporters practise self-censorship, independent outlets fold under pressure, and Kashmir’s story shrinks to the official script. In Indian-administered Kashmir, telling the truth has been redefined as terrorism.

Across the Line of Control, Pakistan maintains its own grip on the narrative. Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan are presented as self-governing, but the reality is limited autonomy under tight military oversight. Even electoral rules enforce loyalty: candidates are barred from running if they call for independence or challenge accession to Pakistan.

Journalism here does not face the spectacle of internet shutdowns or paramilitary raids as in Indian-administered Kashmir. Instead, it is suffocated through law. The Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) are frequently deployed against reporters. In Gilgit, journalist and activist Sher Nadir Shahi was arrested after his bail was revoked on charges of inciting against state institutions. In AJK, Usman Tariq was detained in Mirpur, while others — including Abid Hussain Shah and Zaffar Mughal — have had FIRs filed against them for covering human rights abuses. Legal harassment becomes its own form of censorship, discouraging investigation and forcing silence.

Beyond the courts, structural repression is just as deep. Hydroelectric dams, mining, and China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects have been imposed without local consent, while protests against resource exploitation are quickly dispersed. Shia Muslim minorities in Gilgit-Baltistan face targeted discrimination and violence, with little space for journalists to report openly. Women journalists in AJK contend with misogyny, harassment, and the absence of institutional protection, making their participation even more precarious. In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, journalism is not openly erased like in China, nor criminalised as terrorism like in India, it is quietly strangled through legal chokeholds and military dominance.

If India criminalises reporting and Pakistan chokes it through law, China takes a different route: it erases the possibility of journalism altogether. Aksai Chin, seized after the 1962 war, remains off limits to outside scrutiny. In Gilgit-Baltistan, where Chinese investment in the CPEC has transformed landscapes with highways and hydro projects, access is tightly managed. The story told is Beijing’s alone, framed as development and geopolitics rather than local dispossession.

The parallels with Tibet and Xinjiang are unmistakable. Infrastructural colonisation — roads, pipelines, surveillance outposts — comes paired with demographic engineering and cultural erasure. But in Kashmir, China doesn’t need to lock up journalists or raid newsrooms. It simply ensures they never set foot there. What cannot be documented cannot be debated. The silence itself becomes a form of control.

For civilians living along the Line of Control, occupation is an everyday hazard. Both India and Pakistan turn villages into frontlines, trading artillery fire that shatters schools, homes, and farmland. During the 1999 Kargil War and again after the 2016 surgical strikes, Indian shelling into Pakistan-administered areas killed civilians in Neelum Valley and Gilgit. Pakistani fire across into Jammu and Kashmir has been just as indiscriminate, leaving deaths in Poonch, Rajouri, and Kupwara.

In 2019, Pakistan accused India of using cluster munitions against villages in Neelum Valley, an allegation New Delhi denied. Regardless of whose version holds, the outcome is the same: Kashmiri families caught in the crossfire, where even the attempt to document civilian losses becomes another battle.

Kashmir is part of a wider pattern in which journalism becomes collateral to occupation. The silencing of Kashmiri reporters echoes the experiences of Palestinian journalists, who are surveilled, censored, and killed while trying to document Israeli bombardment and displacement. In both contexts, reporters are punished for making atrocities visible. The charge is always the same: undermining national security.

This logic extends far beyond South Asia or West Asia. Authoritarian states have refined the script: laws that criminalise dissent, narratives of terrorism or separatism, and total control over information flows. India relies on PSA and UAPA, Pakistan on PECA and anti-terror laws, and China on denying access altogether. Each state insists it is defending sovereignty. Each instead erodes the possibility of truth.

Kashmir is often framed as a question of borders, but it is more urgently a question of whether truth can survive under occupation. The arrests of Fahad Shah, Sajad Gul, Asif Sultan, Sher Nadir Shahi, and Usman Tariq are evidence of a system where states kill the messenger to bury the message.

To criminalise journalism is to criminalise visibility itself.

If Kashmir teaches us anything, it is that defending press freedom cannot stop at the edges of our own democracies. Protecting Kashmiri journalists is protecting the very possibility of truth-telling everywhere. And without truth, no struggle for justice can endure.