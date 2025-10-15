Liberation Looks Different in Jaseena’s Palestine

What if I had been born there?

Not here, on sandstone steps beneath jacarandas, but in al-Quds القدس, where the stones breathe centuries and the air still tastes faintly of tear gas? What if my first word was not hello, but marḥaba مرحبا? Would I still be writing this piece, or would I have already lived it into my bones?

Here, in Sydney, the cursor blinks like a pulse. I write in the coloniser’s tongue because it’s the only one I can shape without stumbling. My essays wear legal citational footnotes like armour, neat and obedient — as if a citation can save me. I flatten my vowels, sand down the edges of my rage, learn to be the articulate “good student” because anything else reclassifies me: angry, Arab, woman. Meanwhile, somewhere, a uniform insists on calling it a “defence” force. I edit the sentence: occupation. Israeli Occupation Force. There. True on the page, even if it is dangerous in the mouth.

On the other side of the mirror — no, not a mirror; let’s call it a threshold — there is a version of me who never left. I do not name her, not yet. All I see are notebooks filled with slanted Arabic, ink thickenings where her قَلَم (qalam) pressed too hard. She knows the smell of stone after rain, the pace of the Old City when the call to prayer bleeds into church bells. She does not cite like I do; her sources are olive wood, market dust, a checkpoint mapped on the body.

Between us, a question begins to braid:

what does liberation mean when it keeps changing shape each time we say it aloud?

I could end the opening there and be polite. But I promised myself I would not write a polite piece.

Liberation.

Everyone says it like a slogan, a chant-sized word, neat enough for poster font.

But what is it, really?

We’ve done it all.

Protests – marched until our throats bled.

Boycotts – checked shopping lists like prayer beads.

Recognition – flags raised in hollow halls.

Doctors flown in, aid shipped out, hashtags trending.

Done. Done. Done.

And still Gaza burns.

And still lethal signatures land like routine paperwork.

And still a company announces “innovation” in the same breath as occupation – drones, delivery, dividends.

The world calls it progress. I call it profit from a wound.

So tell me: how exactly do you expect me to believe in liberation?

I am twenty. I thought I had already seen the worst.

When my apartment in Ramallah was tear-gassed, I thought that was the worst.

When a rifle’s red dot pinned my body at a checkpoint between Jordan and Palestine, I thought that was the worst.

It was the summer of 2019. We left the borders of Jordan just after maghrib, the sky bruised purple, my bag the cheap turquoise one Tayta bought at the market, and what should have been a two-hour drive folded into something else: ten hours, the sun and moon swapping places while we sat in waiting rooms that smelled of disinfectant and fear. We reached home at adhan al-fajr, all of us hollowed and valanced in ways that paperwork could not name.

When they called my name it came like a pronouncement. Two soldiers ushered me into a cold back room — concrete, a single swinging bulb, a chair that scraped the floor like a clock. One of them had a beard that curled at the chin, stubble silver against olive skin; you could see where the razor missed in the morning. I remember the way his breath smelled of cigarette ash and metal, like old radios and lighter fluid. He asked the same rehearsal of questions, the ones that have answers and the ones that don’t: Why are you here? Where did you stay? Who are you visiting? Their voices were flat, practiced. Their hands rested on a table that had seen better decades.

They made me stand. They made me open my bag – just my old iphone X and a journal – and watched me take out the same things I always travel with: passport, small packet of tissues, a note from Mama with her handwriting that always slants like a prayer. Each item became evidence. Each breath I took was parsed. The light in the room felt like a verdict.

Outside, in the bus, Baba and Jido shouted at the soldiers for keeping us held up and separated. Inside, the guard asked me to name places they already knew by heart. The humiliation was slow and exacting, a measured erosion.

When my grandmother was blacklisted and denied entry to bury her sister — exiled from her own farewell — I thought that was the worst.

When a president rearranged the world with a sentence — “Jerusalem is the capital” — I thought that was the worst.

When I could not return in November 2023 after the HSC — reward trip turned exile redux — I thought that was the worst.

I was naïve.

Every time I think we’ve reached the bottom, the earth opens.

Two hundred and fifty-five bullets into a little girl’s world – Hind Rajab – and language fails.

A friend’s grandmother trapped at a border, urgent care across a line that would not open – she died in the waiting.

Another closure, another “indefinite pause,” passports rendered ornamental – my own grandparents frozen on the wrong side of a paper gate.

And you ask me to believe in liberation?

My idea of liberation is not your glossy inspiration-porn of a brown woman “finally safe.”

Do not fold me into your TED Talk redemption arc.

My resistance is your terrorism.

My existence is your politics.

My grief is your debate topic.

My silence is still too loud.

Do you want me to shrink my anger into footnotes?

To narrow down my standards until they fit your “two-state solution”?

To be quiet, poised, elegant – احكي ‘ehki’ English so well – and keep my rage somewhere tasteful?

Because I can.

I can play the part.

I can polish my vowels, cite AGLC4 until I disappear into the margins.

But even then, when I smile politely in seminar rooms, do you see it?

How an ID card reads me louder than any accent.

How my Arabic buckles on my tongue when a ghayn غ refuses to be anglicised.

How my broken mother tongue exposes me, even when my English dazzles.

So I write.

I write and write and write until the pages pile into a small mountain of failed liberations.

A papier-mâché barricade made from drafts and scrunched endings.

A bonfire I am not allowed to light.

I type until the laptop’s memory chokes. Until the cursor blinks like a warning siren. Until my wrists ache and my jaw learns the posture of clenching.

هل حرَّرتُ فلسطين إذن؟

Have I freed Palestine then?

No. Of course not. But I refuse to be quiet. And refusal is a kind of survival. And survival is not small.

You want a definition? Here’s one:

liberation (n.)

not a policy document nor a hashtag;

the unkillable insistence to remain;

the land living in your mouth even when you trip on its syllables;

zeht زيت glinting on a plate beside warm khubz;

the olive that remembers your hands;

the refusal to be erased – even on paper, even in footnotes.

You call that poetry. I call it breath.

Say it with me:

I am not your western porn of resilience.

I am not the tidy arc of the “good migrant girl” who “made it.”

I am not the soft-focus apology for a crime I did not commit.

I am an Arab woman. أنا امرأة عربية.

and, as Rafeef taught us, we come in all shades of anger.

Where do I put that anger?

I could curl it into my palms until the crescent-shaped dents appear.

I could pour it into careful sentences and pretend they are enough.

I could swallow it until it calcifies behind my ribs.

Or I could set it on the page, slanted, let it run:

not your muse

not your metric

not your manageable brown

not your curated sorrow

not your “but she’s so well-spoken”

I will not be the palatable preface to your comfort.

And still: the question keeps returning like a tide –

liberation… liberation… liberation…

a word that tastes different each time it touches my tongue.

In English: strategy. timeline. reform.

In Arabic: نجاة survival. صمود sumūd. عودة return.

In my body: refusal, even when there is nothing left to refuse with.

I do not want your neat horizon. I want the right to keep imagining one.

I am told: stay elegant. Be poised. Be grateful. Be quiet.

I am told: Australia has given you a voice.

As if the voice were not already mine.

As if language itself were a visa that could be stamped and revoked.

Here is a smaller truth: sometimes liberation is a sentence that finally says what it means.

Sometimes it is an untranslated word left in the middle of an English paragraph on purpose.

Sometimes it is choosing marḥaba مرحبا over hello.

Sometimes it is deciding that AGLC4 cannot footnote a wound, and writing it anyway.

I do not want to be your story’s solution.

I want to be the page you cannot turn without seeing yourself in it.

And yet, even now, I keep hearing her on the other side of the threshold.



The other me. Not theory, not trick. A life I could have lived.



I ask myself, without romance or pity:

What would she say about Liberation if she were holding the pen?

Would she write about the way Arabic signs do not blur when you are not afraid of mispronouncing them?

About the old man who sells figs by Damascus Gate, the way his hands perform a daily revolution by simply counting change?

About the checkpoint you walk through like weather: dreading the storm, stubbornly carrying milk home anyway?

About the city teaching you to love her without promising to love you back?

I do not want to invent her to soothe myself. I want to listen.

So I’ll end this breath here and leave the margin open, a seam you can see:

لو كنتُ هناك، ماذا كتبتُ عن الحرية؟

If I had been there, what would I have written of liberation?

Turn the page. Let her answer.

I turn the page.

Not the sandstone Quadrangle at Sydney Uni, its arches echoing with magpie calls and the clatter of coffee cups — but the stone steps of al-Quds القدس, still warm from the midday sun.

Here, my Thursdays end at SUFI café صوفي, tucked between apartment blocks in Ramallah. After international politics lectures, the sabaya صبايا and I claim a corner table. The air smells of cardamom coffee and faint cigarette smoke, the walls stacked with books that no one ever finishes. We spread our laptops out, pretending to study, but really just debriefing the week.

When the night gets heavy, we wander to the nearby shisha shop, clouds of smoke curling into laughter. Tarneeb طرنيب and Hand هاند cards slap against the table. Someone argues over rules, someone else orders another round of lemon–mint. By midnight we’ve migrated back to whoever’s house is closest. Mafia games, endless gossip, tea that grows stronger with every refill.

On Fridays I walk with my grandparents into the Old City for jumʿa prayers. We pass the spice stalls where Abu Bashar still leans against his counter, same as when my grandparents were young. He calls us by name, even remembers which blend of zaatar تيم they prefer. The adhan threads through the alleyways, mingling with church bells. For one suspended moment, the city itself feels like prayer.

And when the week is over, we pile into a cousin’s car for the long drive to Hebron. One hour by the straight road, four hours if you’re Palestinian. We snake through back ways, tracing olive groves and half-built walls, hoping the Israeli Occupation Force checkpoints are distracted elsewhere. Every turn carries the risk of being stopped, searched, or delayed. But eventually, we arrive — arms full of knafeh, cousins already waiting, the family circle swelling again.

Here, anger is not an essay. It doesn’t need to be disguised in polished vowels.

anger is the way Teta sprinkles mint into the pot

as if herbs could guard a family.

anger is Baba’s silence when the soldier waves us back.

anger is laughter stretched louder than the curfew.

anger is staying.

Even in Ramallah, the ordinary is edged with siege. We plan weekend spa trips to Carmel Hotel Bonsai Spa — massages and steam rooms — but check our phones obsessively in case the roads close. We book dinner and then text each other, هل في حواجز؟ Are there checkpoints? The IOF controls our calendars more than we do.

And still, tomatoes blush in the market stalls.

And still, children chase each other through narrow streets.

And still, the olive oil glows gold in the morning light.

هنا، لا أسأل أين أضع غضبي –

هنا، أزرعه

أسقيه

وأحصد ثماره.

Here, I do not ask where to put my anger –

I plant it,

water it,

harvest it.

This is not romance. The occupation is still the air in my lungs. But when I exhale, it is not an apology: it is صمود sumūd, steadfastness.

The other Jaseena — you, Sydney Jaseena — writes of classrooms where flags are banned, of broken Arabic. I write of curfews and detours, soldiers and spice vendors. Both cages, both humiliations, but shaped differently. Mine comes with the taste of zaatar, with neighbours who call me ya ḥabibti even as sirens split the night.

Liberation here does not look like policy or treaty. It looks like Abu Bashar opening his shop every Friday morning. It looks like cousins gathered even after four hours of detours. It looks like a child blowing smoke rings with her uncle’s shisha hose and laughing so hard she forgets the blackout.

الحرية هنا ليست وعدًا في المستقبل –

بل ضحكة طفل بالعربية.

Liberation here is not a promise deferred –

it is a child who still laughs in Arabic.

I write until my wrists ache, until every margin is swollen with ink, and still Palestine remains chained. I tell myself that words matter — that law review essays and protest chants and footnotes in AGLC4 can be a form of resistance. And yet, when the cursor blinks back at me, mocking, I wonder if writing is nothing more than building barricades out of paper.

You think writing is a barricade?

Here, in Ramallah, I free Palestine by waking up tomorrow. By walking to SUFI صوفي and studying until midnight with the sabaya. By buying figs from Abu Bashar’s stall though I know a soldier could flip the crates at any moment. By driving three hours of backroads to Hebron, refusing to let a checkpoint decide who I see, who I love.

But here in Sydney, my checkpoints are invisible. They sit in classrooms where flags are banned, in jobs where saying “Palestine” is too political, in conversations where silence is survival. I mispronounce ghayn غ, trip over broken Arabic, watch my heritage slip between my teeth. I ache: am I even Palestinian enough to write of Liberation?

Your ache is already proof. Do you not know that? Even the stutter of ghayn is a kind of resistance. The word insists on being said, even in your foreign mouth. We both carry the same exile. Only yours is quieter, hidden under sandstone arches. Mine is loud, daily, clothed in uniforms that tell me to go home from my own home.

Maybe that’s why I keep writing.. To shout in ink what I cannot in lecture halls. To carry anger that otherwise calcifies behind my ribs. To prove I exist

And I do not ask where to put my anger. I plant it. In zaatar pies, in laughter that outruns curfews, in the mint Teta stirs into tea as though herbs could keep us safe. My anger is not an essay, it is the soil under my nails.

Then tell me — is Liberation possible at all? Or are we both only circling the same impossibility from different geographies?

Liberation is not possible. Liberation is necessary. Here, it is the child who still laughs in Arabic. There, it is you refusing to swallow the word Palestine even when it makes your accent burn. Both are survival. Both are freedom’s rehearsal.

And I realise, for the first time, that we are not two voices trading definitions. We are the same wound, split across continents. We are the same insistence, written twice.

You want me to define liberation, pin it down, fit it into your treaty-sized box.

but my Liberation will not wear your western grammar.

Liberation does not shrink to the margins of your committee notes.

Liberation is not a hashtag, not a ceasefire “paused until further notice.”

the scream lodged in my grandmother’s throat

when they blacklisted her from burying her sister.

the checkpoint that turns an hour’s drive to Hebron

into four hours of humiliation.

the child’s laughter that still breaks curfew.

the word فلسطين written slanted across my lecture notes,

daring the professor to notice.

Liberation is

refusing to make my anger pretty.

refusing to cut my tongue to fit your palate.

refusing to call occupation anything but occupation.

do you want me to be poised? I will not.

do you want me to be grateful? I will not.

do you want me to be quiet? I will not.

I am not your inspiration porn.

I am not the migrant girl who “made it.”

I am not the elegy you can skim before moving on.

I am an Arab woman, أنا امرأة عربية

and we come in all shades of anger.

so hear me:

my Liberation is not your compromise.

not your two-state figment.

not your Oslo déjà vu.

not your technocratic illusion of “peace.”

my Liberation is return.

my Liberation is sumūd صمود – steadfastness – until the word itself grows roots.

my Liberation is refusal – even when there is nothing left to refuse with.

my Liberation is survival – unpalatable, untranslatable, unkillable.

and if that frightens you, good.

if that unsettles you, better.

if that makes you turn the page and cannot stop thinking about it – then maybe, finally, you’ve tasted it.

because I will not write a polite ending.

I will not leave you with resolution.

I will leave you with this:

Palestine will be free

not because you allow it,

not because you signed it,

but because we insist on breathing.

that is Liberation.