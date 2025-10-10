Majority of Australians support sanctions on Israel, as vigil marks two years of genocidal escalation in Gaza

Hundreds gathered for a vigil for Gaza held by Palestine Action Group at Sydney Town Hall on Monday, 6th October. YouGov opinion polling commissioned by the Australian Palestinian Advocacy Network (APAN), also released Monday, show that a majority of Australians agree that there is a genocide occuring in Gaza and that Australia should impose sanctions on and halt the arms trade with Israel.

Vanessa Turnbull-Roberts, Bundjalung Widubul-Wiabul woman, lawyer, and activist, spoke to the vigil, stating that the genocide began long before 7th October 2023: “If we were actually to undertake sorry business for every single life that has been lost in Palestine, we would need to be here for over a year, over two, three years.”

Suzan Wahhab, President of Palestinian Christians in Australia (PCA), delivered a powerful speech and led a prayer. She spoke to the work of PCA in aiding Gazan refugees and listening to their stories: “There are 2 million Palestinians in Gaza and 2 million stories of horror, of starvation, of killing.”

Peter Slezak, Professor at the University of New South Wales and anti-Zionist Jewish activist, also spoke at the vigil, asking “The real question is, what [is Australia’s] pressing obligations under international law and the Genocide Convention, which we are not acting on?”

Chris Sidoti and Ben Saul at the National Press Club in Canberra, Wednesday, October 1, 2025. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)

In the days leading up to the vigil, Chris Sidoti and Ben Saul addressed the National Press Club on 1st October regarding Australia’s obligations under international law.

Sidoti is a Commissioner on the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and Ben Saul is the Challis Professor of International Law at The University of Sydney and the United Nations special rapporteur on human rights and counter-terrorism.

Saul stated that recognition alone “cannot stop starvation and other war crimes, end foreign annexation, occupation, and illegal settlements.

“International law does not enforce itself… Australia is more than a modest middle power.

“If we don’t step up in a world where democracy and human rights are critically endangered at this moment, and our closest ally cannot be relied upon, then who will step up?”

Sidoti, addressing the National Press Club after Saul, spoke to Australia’s “obligation under the Genocide Convention to act to prevent genocide”.

Sidoti stated that Australia should have undertaken a “complete review… at least immediately after July last year” of Australia’s relationship with Israel and imposed a “prohibition of all military-related trade with the state of Israel” including components for the “F-35 aircraft being used by the Israeli Air Force to bomb the hell out of Gaza”.

The poll conducted by YouGov and commissioned by APAN, polled 1501 people. It found that 58 per cent of Australians believe that there is a genocide occuring in Gaze, and 57 per cent of Australians support imposing sanctions on Israel, and 58 per cent support halting the arms trade with Israel.

President of APAN Nasser Mashini stated that “people know that when there’s a genocide, the Australian government has an obligation to act” and that “Australians want more action from our government.

“There’s strong support across the political spectrum in every demographic, overwhelmingly identifying Israel’s actions as genocide and calling for sanctions and for people to stand with Palestine.”