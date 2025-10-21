Making Sense of Yum Cha

I’m not one to wake up early to eat, especially not on a weekend. Prioritising a meal over sleep doesn’t seem justified to me. But weekends are prime time for eager yum cha diners to queue outside institutions like Vinh Phat in Cabramatta, Royal Treasure Seafood Restaurant in Burwood, and The Eight in Haymarket for the rolling spread of dim sum sprawled across tables draped with white tablecloth. If there was anything to get me out of bed, it would be the invigorating sensory experience of yum cha.

The hit on my senses begins before I’m even seated at a table. There are plenty of people waiting outside the store front and inside the small waiting area. A lady stands by the podium busily coordinating with the other workers to get customers seated as quickly as possible while dealing with new customers. She asks them how many people are in their party and gives them raffle tickets so that she can call the numbers through the muffled PA speakers.

Amongst the eagerly waiting patrons are three little kids sitting on a row of chairs loudly playing games on their iPads while their mother sits opposite them, reminding them not to lean so forward in their seats so as not to fall into the virtual gaming realities that have got a hold on them. There is a middle-aged couple constantly going in and out of the restaurant to suss out the situation and gauge the wait time before they are seated at a table. There is also a large party gathered for an elderly family member’s birthday celebration. Guests arrive one by one and greet each other wholeheartedly. The younger family members have partners from outside of Chinese culture but are nevertheless here to immerse themselves in the culture of loud chatter and exquisite banquets. The mothers and fathers in the family instruct their children to properly greet their elders and the elders are glad to see their descendants.

The lady continues to call out numbers corresponding to the raffle tickets, alternating between Cantonese, Mandarin, and English. “Luk sap saam, liu shi san, number 63”, and repeat once more. “Luk sap sei, liu shi si, ba wei, number 64”. Our number is finally called.

As soon as we sit at our table, there is no time to relax. The teapot clanks on the table as it is placed in front of us. Steam rises from the jasmine tea as it is poured into each teacup. A lady with a steel trolley approaches from the table next to us. We must immediately decipher what there is to eat because there won’t be time to dawdle once the trolley is in front of us and the lady presses us for a choice. It’s the trolley full of fried delights, the perfect variety of dim sum that gets everyone — old and young, picky and easygoing — saying “that one, that one” while pointing at different plates on the trolley. Deep fried wontons, wu gok (crispy taro puffs), garlic and chilli fried whitebait. It’s tempting to pinch all the goodies once they are on the table but there’s no need to take loads at a time. The better way to go about it is savouring the tastes and textures of a piece or two, leaving the rest for others to share the same joy. Elders first, of course.

As I eat the fried whitebait (an all-time favourite of mine), the trolley of the classic steamed dim sums — har gow (steamed crystal prawn dumplings), siu mai (steamed pork and prawn dumplings), fu pei guen (bean curd rolls) — comes around. Watching the heat escape the bamboo steamers once the lids are removed is a seductive sensation. Then comes the trolley carrying fried noodles, cheung fun (rice noodle rolls) and chicken feet, soon filling up the few gaps on our table. I hold my bowl up close to my mouth as I shovel the noodles into my mouth and fumble with the slippery cheung fun in between my chopsticks. As I savour them, I am reminded that yum cha is both rushed yet slow. The trolleys come around, demanding me to make more choices as I eat what is already in my bowl, yet the food itself requires deliberate intention to eat. Meticulously nibbling on chicken feet to suck the collagen and spitting out the bones drowns out the chatter reverberating throughout the restaurant, and time stretches as I eat.

The tea that was poured earlier is still barely a tolerable temperature to drink but I can still hear echoes of my family telling me that hot drinks are good for my body. I take a few quick sips of the tea to wash away the grease on my palate. As I reach for more food, I hear a family member getting my attention across the table. It’s peak hour for yum cha so amidst the noise I struggle to hear them questioning why I haven’t tried the har gow yet. I tell them I just haven’t got round to it yet because I’m enjoying the chicken feet. There is an unspoken rule that, just as the first bite of food should be offered to the elders or guests, so should the last bite of food. A bartering act ensues before they insist that I take the last har gow.

Once I’ve eaten it, we help ourselves to dessert. The assortment of rainbow jelly cubes for the kids, warm red bean soup for the older family members, and no-one can resist the soft and creamy mango pancakes.

What from the outside may seem like a perplexing and slightly overwhelming approach to dining has its own rhythm, bringing together loved ones for the lively, shared experience of food and company. While a little disorientating at first, it is, once you settle in, a unique sensory immersion into Chinese, specifically Cantonese, culture. The nostalgia evoked by the comforting tastes of various dim sum, the friendly performative fight over the bill, and the joy of gathering large intergenerational families all make sense only by being in the midst of it and being swept by the pace and rhythm of yum cha.