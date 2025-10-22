Minds, Bodies, and Everything in Between

Content Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual violence.

The body speaks a language we all know.

Nature is full of observable examples of cause and effect. Lightning is followed by the rumble of thunder; you see smoke and then fire. Perhaps the body is similarly positioned in relation to the mind. The body is immediate, sensate, and alive, and the mind follows, giving form to what the body already knows. Western philosophers have long insisted that the order runs the other way: thought commands, and the body dumbly obeys.

However, the concept of embodiment, refers to both the act of being a body, and having a body. In other words, it grounds all cognitive processes in bodily experience: our consciousness, identity, and ways of knowing. To view the self as embodied is to recognise that consciousness does not float above but emerges from muscle nerve and reflex.

The body, my body and your body, does not wait for permission to know. Consider the body not as an object to be interpreted, but the subject through which we live, perceive, and know the world. This is the essence of embodiment.

René Descartes said “Cogito Ergo Sum”. I think, therefore I am. Here the mind and body remain crucially distinct, with the mind designed as the initial impulse. The mind is the source of all certainty, while the body is merely an unreliable machinery, an object among other objects. If we stitch the mind and body back together, as inevitably entangled, where does that take us?

Over the years, I have always been aware of the way my body dictated my everyday, especially as a cis woman. As I grew up, I found myself in early uncharted territory, with a body I didn’t know how to use. When I got my period two days before my 11th birthday, I only told my friend Phoenix. She asked me about it at school a few weeks later, and my reaction was hot and heavy embarrassment, which quickly turned into fury. “SHUT UP!” She was shocked. Of course I didn’t want anyone to know that my body did this weird thing, and bled every month? But she was just curious about how it felt. When we got to high school, it quickly transformed into a badge of honour. “Oh… you haven’t got it yet…?” Something that I had worked so hard to hide, was now something that people wished for.

Then there was the corporeal anxiety that infected me, as I approached my final exams. Or the way my body would suddenly become perceived, irrespective of if I wanted that or not. The way my body existed for others too.

The openness through which my friends and I began to talk about our bodies changing, and being perceived, became a point of connection, providing solace while we navigated our teens. But this openness could find no place in a classroom that was ironically devoted to charting new experiences and forms of understanding. Rather, we were taught to sift for the objective, in history, in science. Even in English, where we considered confessional poetry, where we praised perceptive and revealing voices that find new ways of describing experiences, there was no suggestion that our comparable discoveries could find voice.

Embodiment is, inevitably, drenched in subjectivity. We were led to believe that the subjective experience was partial, unreliable, and too emotional. We were taught to seek disembodiment in ourselves, our language, and our analysis of situations in order to come to the truth or the fair outcome.

For one of my year 12 major works I wrote about the language of embodiment, in particular the #MeToo movement. I wrote about how women tweeting their stories of sexual assault and/or harrasment was an example of the language of embodiment in action. Unbound by the shackles of journalistic or police reporting that emphasised objectivity and the priority of conscious thought, these women were reclaiming their stories of body. Experiences that perhaps lacked adequate language previously, now found their voice through embodied accounts. Psychologist Rosemarie Anderson argues that “embodied writing seeks to communicate through resonance.”

Take this tweet for example:

“Crowded tram at Disney, sat a row behind my family. The man kept his hand on my thigh the whole ride, stroking the fine hair there. Think I was 11 but scared to confirm the dates of that trip with my mom because I never told anyone. Us too. All of us.”

Here, we are confronted with the immediacy of her bodily responses. The invasive presence of the touch, evoked by the reference to the hairs on her leg, forcing an excruciating awareness of our own bodies and physical vulnerability. I, and maybe you, consider the fine hairs on my leg.

I considered the #MeToo movement as a turning point, where women could finally convey their experiences, through their bodies, and be listened to. If women were truly listened to during and post #MeToo, perhaps we might have seen more tangible change in the way society responds to sexual violence. But these experiences find themselves up against an impossible hierarchy that will consistently privilege objective, or disembodied accounts.

Nevertheless, I saw how talking through and listening to the body could, if only for a moment, return power to you.

When I met James, a trans person, I began to understand embodiment in a different register. Not as a bodily identity settled into like a well-worn groove, but as something that can jump the tracks, take new directions, and keep becoming.

James and I became friends after high school, but it wasn’t until we were on exchange in Paris together that we really got to know each other. Paris, for James, was a radically new space, geographically separated from any knowledge of his prior identity. He described it as a space where his body just existed: “before it felt like everyone that I knew, had their own perception of my body, in the past and in the present, and they were inseparable. In Paris, my body was taken at face value in the way that I had always wanted it to be.” But there were, of course, difficulties that came along with that. Like, worrying someone might, assuming a safe space, say something that directly targeted his identity. Or when he took a queer law subject, and earnestly worried that he may have been perceived as an obnoxiously over-opinionated straight man, taking up all the speaking time.

He once told me that the biggest struggle he had with his transition was listening to his body. The problem was, as he described it over voice note,

“understanding that some things you feel in your body, you just feel, and that is real. You don’t have to have thoughts that correlate directly. The experience of the body is in and of itself outside of consciousness. It took me forcing myself to stop asking a million questions about why I felt like that, why did I think like that? What was wrong with my brain? And just going ‘oh wait, it feels good in my body when I do these things.’ It feels right, and maybe that’s okay, in the same way most cis people feel their whole life [to] just accept that the way their body exists feels good for them.”

For James, the body was a site of negotiation. When I told him I was writing this piece and wanted to reflect on our connection to our bodies, he told me a story.

“I had gone to Emma Gorge in Western Australia, and it’s basically just an hour long walk and then you end up at this swimming hole that’s surrounded by huge rocks, and ever since I can remember I have loved to swim. When I was less comfortable with my body and going through puberty and when I became aware that, you know, the feelings that I was having in my body weren’t normal, swimming became this really difficult thing for me. It was only difficult because of the way everyone perceived me. When I was there in that place and at that time, I hadn’t had top surgery, but I was there and I was swimming and I felt amazing. But all I could think about was how much I wanted to go back there after having my surgery. I was so close to that feeling of connectedness, but there was something missing, and that actually really was the moment that pushed me to come out.”

Listening to James, I thought about his experience of embodiment. As we understand, embodiment implies some sort of connection to one’s body, James felt that he existed on the precipice of connection, and therefore on the precipice of embodiment. The feeling of alignment came from gender affirming surgery for James, for others it arrives through voice, touch, recognition. In this sense, embodiment is not a static condition but a continual negotiation between the self and body and cultures that read, surveil, and regulate our bodies, determining what is being felt and what is being seen.

My mum talks about embodiment, as a process of moving from unconsciousness, to consciousness, to self consciousness. As a child, her decision to have hairy armpits seemed a bold statement of defiance, to me, one that made me reckon with the body as a site of protest. Yet she also told me stories of blissful ignorance in relation to her body. She laughed, when I was much younger, recounting the time she realised that her nipples were poking through a crochet top she had worn to one of her first law jobs.

Now, I can see the way my body mirrors hers. Our outlines blurring. All of that matter, inscribed with entirely different experiences, still carrying the quiet insistence of being there. She gave me form and meaning.

This tension between interiority and visibility finds form in Gustauve Courbet’s L’origine du Monde, or The Origin of the World. When I thought about a recent moment I had felt connected to my body, I thought about seeing this painting for the first time at the Musee D’orsay in Paris. The painting sits in the Rez-de-chaussée, room six, and is a close up of a woman’s vulva, laying on a bed with her legs spread.

Courbet’s work remained hidden from the public for 100 years after he painted it in 1866. I saw it with a group of my male friends, and I felt myself perceive it through their eyes. When I returned a few months later, alone, I found that the experience of seeing it wasn’t just about looking at the painting, but absorbing the people around me. The different children who laughed at what they saw as forbidden content, and the adults who postured an extreme indifference, as if to say “a vagina would never phase me!” To feel the way the body is existing so differently to each passerby, obscene to some and ordinary to others, is to witness embodiment in action. It is the moment when the body becomes plural, when meaning fractures and multiplies across gazes. In front of me is a body, and I am experiencing this through my body. Embodiment here is not just living in a body, but what happens when a body enters a field of vision, when being seen and just being, can never fully align. The mind interprets, but it is the body that first perceives. The gap between the two is where power and identity take shape.

I bought a postcard of L’origine du Monde that now sits above my bed. I see this painting — of the vagina — not as a sexual object but as the site of embodiment. The idea, presented by Courbet, that the vagina is the origin of the world, offered me a key to the concept of embodiment. The very idea of the “world” emerging from this body rather than this body simply existing in the world, speaks to the power of that embodiment. It reminds us that the body is politically and symbolically charged. Who gets to represent life, and whose bodies are seen as its source is critical to understanding how society works.

The question then, as Judith Butler puts it, is whose bodies matter? Bodies that Matter redefines the body as matter, that is continually being reproduced and reformed through power. Butler notes that there is an inherent problem with “elevating mind over matter.” This idea was crucial to understanding that gender is performed, since the body is not merely matter but is continually shaped by relations of power and cultural norms, such as those that define which bodies are seen as male or female, legible or illegible. These norms are most visible when they falter, as in the case of trans and non-binary people whose bodies refuse to fit neatly within the categories that society enforces.

The body’s material existence is undeniable, as Butler notes,“for surely bodies live and die; eat and sleep; feel pain, pleasure; endure illness and violence,” yet these so-called facts are always mediated by discourse, by how they interact with the world. The body is both real and constructed: its physicality cannot be dismissed, but neither can the cultural and linguistic frameworks that give the body meaning.

Butler didn’t believe it possible for bodies to exceed discourse, but what if it can? Let’s take the extreme example of glossolalia, or ‘speaking in tongues’. Glossolalia is a form of vocalisation that does not resemble known languages. It is the supposed divine language, and is practiced particularly in pentecostalism as a way to communicate with God. Many of us would not accept this as a communication with God, or the divine, but rather recognise it as an unencumbered utterance which becomes re-embodied without discursive thought or meaning. As anthropologist Thomas Csordas notes “the stripping away of the semantic dimension in glossolalia is not an absence, but rather the drawing back of a discursive curtain to reveal the grounding of language in natural life, as a bodily act.” In other words, meaning begins in the body, in breath, in sound, in gesture, before it is ever codified in language.

The more I write, and think about embodiment, the more it becomes this vaporous, slippery, shifting, and changing thing that is ironically hard to concretise. Yet, I am talking about the very material of being. If meaning begins in the body, then knowledge must also. This is why embodiment must be recognised as a legitimate mode of understanding the world we inhabit. To reject embodiment, to dismiss the authority of bodily experience as merely subjective, is to overlook how our bodies define us. It is also to remove the tools through which we can truly understand how our bodies define us. For those whose bodies are regulated, racialised, or cast as dangerous, the body is not just a vessel of experience, but a site where power and identity are negotiated. It is where the world begins and where we return to make sense of it. The origin of subjectivity, and the ground of everything we come to know.