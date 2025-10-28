No One (Child) Cares

“If you give birth we expect you back in four weeks.” – Anonymous, 26 years old

“Women stay home because there’s no childcare available at the University.” – Anonymous, 29 years old

“The University has no numbers on how many students with children study there.” – Anonymous, 32 years old

For all its billion-dollar prestige and illustrious sandstone campus the size of a small town, the University of Sydney, unlike most Australian universities, refuses to find space for on-campus childcare. Those most affected are women studying as post-graduate or international students as well as female staff, who remain the primary caretakers of their children. Even in the big 2025, these women study, work, and exist under an elitist system that seemingly prioritises a culture of self-importance over accessibility.

The university does not provide a crèche (daytime nursery), a daycare, or casual care where parents can leave their child during major events like Welcome Week or for even an hour, to attend a class or finish an assignment at the library. Students, primarily women, who become parents, are told to look elsewhere in neighbouring suburbs like Glebe or Redfern, where casual-care centres only operate from 9am to 4pm on weekdays.

There are no options for postgraduate evening classes (which often run from 6 to 9pm), no weekend care during exams, and no emergency options for parents facing last minute timetable changes. In addition, the daycare centres nearby have endless waitlists of 12 to 18 months, which delay parents’ ability to return to study and work.

The first real institutional acknowledgment of the barriers faced by student-parents at the University of Sydney came a decade ago. In October 2015, Sydney University Postgraduate Representative Association (SUPRA) and the School of Social and Political Sciences hosted a workshop titled Balancing Bubs & Books: Parenting through Higher Degree Research. The event, attended by 45 postgraduate students from 11 faculties, was the first time the University formally gathered testimony from student-parents about the pressures of combining research with childcare.

Despite the optimism that filled the day, the workshop’s findings painted a bleak picture. It revealed that Sydney University had no official data on how many Higher Degree Research (HDR) students were parents, a data gap that persists today.

The attendees, overwhelmingly women, described what organiser Veazey called “pressing and unmet needs”: unaffordable childcare; exclusion from evening seminars; a lack of maternity leave for the already underpaid HDR scholars whose scholarships are funded by private third party contributors; and supervisors who refused to reschedule meetings to accommodate children.

As such, putative measures and unrealistic timelines are applied, when faced with students carrying the burden of raising young children without access to childcare that accommodates the university’s study requirements.

A prominent professor working on the case described the dilemma of “flexibility as a double-edged sword,” noting that women often use academic flexibility to “fill the gaps at home,” sacrificing career progress in the process. One PhD student captured the exhaustion succinctly: “My PhD used to be my baby, then I had a human baby, and I find it hard to stay motivated, especially when career opportunities are so limited in science.”

The report (2015), compiled after the workshop based on these testimonies, made recommendations that could have transformed the University’s approach to parenting students:

1. Create a dedicated Families Officer role within SUPRA;

2. Introduce occasional or crèche childcare for seminars and research days;

3. Fund childcare-related travel and conference costs;

4. Collect systematic data on student-parents;

5. Install breastfeeding and parenting rooms in every faculty;

6. Include parenting information in student handbooks and induction materials.

One of the most forward-thinking suggestions was the introduction of co-working childcare models, where parents could work at on-campus desks while children were cared for nearby, a concept later adopted by other Australian universities but never implemented at USyd.

Feedback from attendees was unanimously positive: 100 per cent found the workshop “helpful or very helpful”, and more than 80 per cent reported feeling less isolated. Yet, for all its clarity and community, Balancing Bubs & Books would ultimately become a historical document of inaction. Its recommendations, written with the hope of real reform, were shelved, and the University never established the proposed Families Officer or on-campus childcare service for students.

Further, according to the 2016 Review of Potential for Childcare by the University of Sydney, vacancies at nearby locations including KU Union Children’s Centre, KU Carillon Avenue Children’s Services, and Boundary Lane Children’s Centre “were low or nonexistent at all three centres”, with Boundary Lane Centre indicating a waiting list of 18 months. The report noted that while KU-run centres like KU Union and KU Carillon Avenue prioritised staff and students, even there, demand far outstripped supply.

(tabl;e from 2016 report)

“Vacancies that do exist tend to be on odd days; Mondays and Fridays, making it impossible for parents to maintain consistent work or study schedules,” the review stated.

Nearby “occasional care” options such as the City of Sydney’s Redfern Occasional Child Care Centre are little better: spots “fill up quickly, particularly on popular days,” and bookings “can be made only two weeks in advance,” with no guarantee of placement.

Even in 2016, when USyd commissioned the report, it found an overall shortfall of 386 childcare places within a 2 km radius of the campus. The University has been aware of this shortage for nearly a decade, and has chosen not to act on it.

(tables from the 2016 report)

While other universities have since expanded their childcare networks, USyd has built none. The absence of on-campus facilities forces students into an oversubscribed and expensive private market, where the average daily fee for a permanent daycare spot ranges from $145 to $250 per child. While casual care — operated by the city of Sydney — averages at about $80, spots are not guaranteed as parents compete for each time slot. For an international PhD candidate without access to the government’s Child Care Subsidy, this is approximately $3,000+ a fortnight, a largely unmanageable cost on top of tuition and rent.

By contrast, every other major Australian university, including those in the Group of Eight (Go8, the leading research intensive universities), has long recognised childcare as essential educational infrastructure.

At the University of New South Wales (UNSW), four university-owned and operated centres: Owl’s House, Tigger’s Honeypot, Kanga’s House (which closed during Covid) and House at Pooh Corner, collectively provided 289 childcare places for children from birth to school age. Each of these centres were rated as “Exceeding National Standards”, and all were prioritised for staff and students, who also received fee discounts of up to 22 per cent. Even with long waitlists of 14-22 months, UNSW had a clear leg up in providing for parents.

Macquarie University operates two centres: Banksia Cottage and Gumnut Cottage, with a combined 140 places, both ‘Exceeding National Standards’. Staff and students receive discounts of 13–15 per cent, and the university runs additional vacation care programs for primary-aged children during school holidays.

Outside NSW, the pattern continues. The University of Melbourne provides 138 long-day-care places across two campus centres; the University of Queensland operates four; the University of Western Australia and Australian National University each host not-for-profit or university-funded facilities with priority access for students and staff. In total, USyd stands alone among its Go8 peers in offering no on-campus childcare at all.

The absence of childcare centres at USyd is cultural and structural, where other unis treat childcare as a prerequisite for gender equity; Sydney treats it as an optional service best outsourced to a market which has no desire to accommodate the universities teaching schedule and students budget constraints.

Following years of complaints, the University announced its Child Care Expansion Program (CCEP) in 2017, promising new centres and a long-term “Centre of Excellence” in early childhood learning. Consultants KU Children’s Services and Community Child Care Cooperative were engaged to review potential sites and recommend how to meet the estimated shortfall of 653 childcare places, projected to grow to 740 by 2020. Proposed locations included Victoria Park, the McLeay Building, and St John’s College land, and a plan that would have integrated long day care with the Faculty of Education.

But by 2018, minutes from the University’s Child Care Advisory Committee show that the scheme had quietly stalled. Developers like G8 Education had claimed “demand in the area was extremely low”, a finding contradicted by every previous survey. Rather than building new on-campus centres, the University shifted to exploring off-site options with private providers. By the end of 2018, no new facilities had been built.

In the years that followed, the Sydney University Postgraduate Representative Association (SUPRA) tried to fill the gap. In 2019, Francine Seeto, a caseworker at SUPRA, assisted in a student-led campaign to establish an occasional-care service on campus. In 2021, SUPRA surveyed student childcare needs at USyd, a small-scale attempt to revive advocacy work that had stalled after earlier initiatives. According to Seeto, the campaign initially planned a petition but pivoted to a survey, which ultimately gathered 24 responses, all from PhD students, the majority international. These respondents generally reported that they needed only occasional or short-term care, such as for a few hours to attend classes or conduct research, but they faced serious barriers to access, affordability, and eligibility.

SUPRA had hoped to use these results to make a business case to the University’s Deputy ViceChancellor (Education), arguing that demand was sufficient to make occasional on-campus childcare financially viable.

“We felt there was enough demand that the University could make money and really help out student parents,” Seeto recalled. Yet the initiative collapsed before it could reach the University Senate. “We didn’t have the resources or data”, she said, “and then COVID came, and everything stopped, much to my regret”.

When the University revisited the issue in August 2022, its new Childcare Plan read less like a commitment and more like an apology. The review noted 2,618 places across 42 local centres, with 65 per cent rated ‘Exceeding National Standards’ and 83 per cent reporting “some vacancies”. Availability fluctuated by day, making regular bookings highly difficult for students. Despite this, the University declared that no new on-campus childcare facilities would be built. Instead, staff and students would be “assisted to find suitable care” off-campus, through a “childcare support team” and a promise to “consider the feasibility of a temporary crèche during exam periods”.

The language of the 2022 update, heavy on “awareness”, “support”, and “flexible work arrangements”, stood in stark contrast to the practical recommendations of 2016. What had once been a matter of educational access and gender equity had been reframed as a question of individual responsibility. As the University’s own report put it, there were “no resources (land or funding)” available for new builds. For a billion-dollar institution whose peers, UNSW, UniMelb, and UQ, operate multiple campus-based childcare centres, the decision reflected not a lack of space but a lack of will.

In effect, the University of Sydney had outsourced childcare to the private market, ignoring the realities faced by postgraduate parents. SUPRA continues efforts to revive the issue and recently established a Carers Officer position in the SUPRA Council with responsibility for advocacy on behalf of student parents and carers. “We’ve had parents suspend or drop out entirely because they can’t find childcare”, Seeto said. “The University knows this, it’s been raised for years, but not much changes.”

There are no rooms or study spaces at the University of Sydney where students can bring their children. While breastfeeding rooms exist, they are few, hidden, and unsuited for study or play. They are available for privacy but not participation.

“You can feed your baby, but you can’t stay to write your thesis”, one parent quipped. Until recently, postgraduate students with children could live at St Paul’s College Graduate House, an experiment led by former Dean Antone MartinhoTruswell who welcomed families and academics into shared community housing. After his departure, family housing was scrapped and postgraduates were folded into the undergraduate model.

Thirty-year-olds are now expected to live like firstyears, functioning as a Peter Pan setup, not a collegiate system seen at other prestigious universities like Oxford and Cambridge.

Martinho-Truswell now works as Operations Manager at the Sydney Policy Lab, with a focus on building flourishing communities. Clearly, the university has staff who can help guide the development of adequate policies on childcare and inclusion. The question remains why this topic seems forgotten; is it a lack of resources or rather, a lack of leadership?

Currently, St Paul’s has undeveloped land and mud piles behind the oval that could be used to develop purpose built housing for students with children, or a childcare centre. Such a project would not be a newly formed collaboration; the St Pauls College McMillan building (completed in 2018) hosts the Sydney University operated Physics Road Learning Hub on its first two floors.

Yet, the University offers no alternative housing for students with children, unlike universities such as UniMelb, which provides family apartments through UniLodge Carlton; ANU which offers “Childers Street family housing”; and UQ, which provides on-campus family flats for international students. For international Higher Degree by Research (HDR) students, the system can become a nightmare of dependency. International students, on Student 500

Visas, who form relationships and have children with Australian or New Zealand citizens often find themselves locked out of both Medicare and the Child Care Subsidy (CCS), even when their child holds Australian citizenship. This exclusion forces them to shoulder exorbitant medical and childcare costs or rely financially and logistically on their partners, leaving many women trapped in situations of coercive control and domestic abuse.

Australia’s immigration and social support frameworks intersect to create what one advocate called “policymade vulnerability”. There is no visa pathway for international students who become the primary carers of Australian children, unlike in the United Kingdom, which grants custody-based visas. The domestic violence visa protections available under Australian law apply only to those previously on partner visas, excluding student visa holders entirely.

In some cases, the Family Court of Australia has ordered international student mothers to remain in the country with full custody of their child, even when their visa status, lack of income, and ineligibility for childcare support make compliance impossible. For these women, the choice is devastating: stay in Australia and risk destitution, or leave and lose their child.

The University’s policies compound this crisis. Without access to subsidised on-campus childcare or dedicated housing for student parents, international HDR candidates raising Australian children are left isolated and unsupported.

“If you give birth, we expect you back in four weeks,” said one international PhD candidate. Another said “If you stay home, your visa lapses; if you leave, your child loses their parent.”

While the University of Sydney’s HR policy regards itself as “family friendly”, parental support for HDR students remains uneven and often illusory. University scholarships allow paid leave of typically 12 weeks after a student completes their first 12 months in the award, but externally funded or faculty-based ones, which make up a large share of HDR programs, provide nothing. The result is a tiered system where a student’s right to recover from childbirth depends on which funding body happens to back their research.

An anonymous PhD candidate in the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences described having no parental leave at all under her faculty scholarship. “I collated all my sick leave and holidays to get one month off”, she said. “I was wearing the baby in a carrier and working at the same time. I love my PhD, but it was exhausting. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone.” She later developed burnout, explaining that the lack of paid leave and the pressure to maintain progress left her “doing two fulltime jobs without sleep”.

Under current rules, HDR students who take unpaid leave risk losing scholarship income or even visa status if they fall behind. International candidates are particularly vulnerable, since the University does not subsidise parental cover for faculty or externally funded scholarships. Honi Soit understands, ProVice-Chancellor (Researcher Training) Louise Sharpe indicated that the University would not allocate central funding at this time, for parental leave, and instead encouraged faculties to top up their scholarships if they wished to provide support, a responsibility most declined.

For staff, the picture is scarcely better. A lecturer in the Faculty of Medicine and Health called the University’s approach “explicitly hostile”.

“Taking maternity leave is treated like they’ve done you a favour”, she said. “You need to get a statutory declaration just to prove you’ll be the primary caregiver, I had to find a justice of the peace while my twins were in the NICU.”

She compared Sydney’s system to Cambridge, where she also teaches: “At Cambridge, I just emailed HR and it was approved. Here, there’s no guidance, no cover for your research grants, no one to supervise your PhD students. You end up working through your leave because the University hasn’t put structures in place to help. In fact, in the USA they have subsidised eggfreezing.”

Both women link the problem to corporatisation and sexism. “It’s all about profit and prestige”, she said. “They imagine every scholar to be a wealthy man with no caring duties. Female academics are expected to patch the system by relying on unpaid labour from mothers, sisters, and mothers-in-law. The University is literally subsidised by women’s invisible work.”

The other student echoed this: “Academia feels closed to pregnancy. I’d never seen another PhD student with a baby. If I had, maybe I’d have felt it was possible.”

In reality, many students at USyd have children, even though the exact number is unknown due to USyd’s lack of data. To accommodate these needs, Eva Midtgaard, the current SUPRA Carer’s Officer, worked with SUPRA to establish a Carer Officer in 2023, hosting monthly events such as Zoo trips, movie screenings and play days for students and their children to attend on weekends. The events have been very successful, attracting 80 to 100 people — predominantly HDR students — at each event. SUPRA only receives $8,000 a year in Student Services and Amenities Fee (SSAF) to host these events. While the terms for SSAF funding is that it may cover childcare, 0 per cent of it is being used for this.

“There were no social events on campus welcoming students to bring their children, this felt exclusionary especially as our access to childcare is so poor.” Said Midtgaard.

Credit: same as feature image

Ultimately, the most vulnerable scholars, single parents, international parents, mothers on scholarships without parental leave, and families with limited means are backed into corners: do they study or do they survive? These often cannot coexist at USyd. What Now? If the University is serious about equity and inclusion, it should act on what its own reports and communities have been saying for years.

1. Establish on-campus childcare and occasional-care services.

Reinstate the 2017 Childcare Expansion Program, with at least one Centre of Excellence integrated into the Faculty of Education and a smaller occasional-care facility for short-term needs.

2. Create a Student Family and Parenting Policy.

The University should establish a position that works with the SUPRA Carer’s Officer; a single administrative body should coordinate childcare access, parenting facilities, bursaries, and policy advocacy for both staff and students – reviving the “Families Officer” model proposed in 2015.

3. Guarantee paid parental leave across all HDR scholarships.

The University should immediately review all internally and externally funded HDR scholarships with a view to require they provide minimum paid parental and partner leave. Faculties should not be allowed to decline support on the basis of funding source.

4. Collect and publish data on studentparents.

Systematic data collection on parents, number of children, need for childcare, completion rates, and attrition would make visible what has long been ignored. This should be included in enrollment forms.

5. Provide campus housing options for families.

The University should establish postgraduate family housing near campus, managed in partnership with existing colleges or University Residences.

6. Ensure support to international students.

Lobby for policy reform to include international HDR students with Australian children in the Child Care Subsidy (CCS) and domestic violence visa protections, while providing interim financial and legal assistance through the University.

7. Make flexibility structural and not personal.

Flexible work and study arrangements should not mean “you’re on your own.” Scheduling tutorials, seminars, and HDR events during family-friendly hours, and providing hybrid attendance options, would enable real accessibility.

55 per cent of undergraduate students identify as female, 59 per cent of postgraduate coursework students identify as female, and 52 per cent of research students identify as female: if women are the foundation of the university, then childcare is necessary infrastructure. Remove the barriers, and build.

Statement attributed to University of Sydney spokesperson:

We have an opt-in approach to our support for our students who are also carers. We run welcome events for students with children to connect them with a social network at university and provide information about support.

Special considerations and timetable adjustments are available to help students manage short-term responsibilities, and students with ongoing caring responsibilities can register with our Inclusion and Disability Services to help develop an academic plan appropriate for their own particular needs. Wellbeing support is also available to help students manage their caring responsibilities alongside their studies.

There’s no question students and staff with parent or carer responsibilities face additional hurdles, and we offer a range of resources to ensure they can access the support they need. While we don’t currently offer childcare on our campuses, we do have existing relationships with some childcare centres near Camperdown and students and staff may be able to make use of those agreements.

We also provide information about nearby childcare centres, finding occasional care and out of hours school care and where to find facilities for parents across our campuses like baby change tables and parent rooms. Student parents can also apply for special consideration or arrangements if they need.

Visit sydney.edu.au/students/student-carers

Could add below summary:

Let’s Compare Uni’s