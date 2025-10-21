NSW’s apex court grants state new power to ban protests

On Thursday 9th October, the Court of Appeal gave its ruling on the case Commissioner of Police v Amal Naser. The Palestine Action Group (PAG) had intended to hold a mass pro-Palestinian procession on 12th October that would pass by the Opera House forecourt. In view of provisions contained in the venue’s by-law that prohibit political demonstrations on its premises, PAG had leveraged NSW’s assemblies notification regime to obtain an exemption from the anti-protest provisions of that by-law. Police approached the courts for an order invalidating the exemption, objecting mainly on the basis of crowd crush risks. The three-judge bench ultimately sided with police. PAG then announced an alternate route agreed to by police.

In addition to responding to arguments about physical safety, PAG contended that the anti-protest provisions of the Opera House’s by-law were incompatible with the implied freedom of political communication guaranteed by the Australian constitution. It was due to this potential constitutional consequence that the case was transferred to the Court of Appeal. In the hearing the previous day, the judges indicated that they will likely not decide on the constitutional question. They wrote in the ruling, “it is not necessary to determine the constitutional questions”.

As Justice Stephen Free enunciated the ruling in the spacious Banco Courtroom, keffiyeh-wearing observers in the public gallery exhibited faces of defeat. Observers from the Executive Council of Australian Jewry and the NSW Jewish Board of Deputies — which had intervened in the case — seemed relieved.

The order granted by the court pursuant to Section 25 of the Summary Offences Act is called a “prohibition order” in the legislation. Setting a new precedent, the court not only granted the order, but also reinterpreted the term “prohibition order” to be vastly more expansive in its implications for the freedom of assembly.

The “Form 1” regime

Prior to a public assembly in NSW, organisers often submit a Form 1 (or in legal parlance, “notice of intention to hold a public assembly”) to police. It contains the purpose, size, route, and time of the planned assembly. It confers upon participants legal immunity against offences that are intrinsic to the conduct of the assembly — for example, without special immunities, participants in the pro-Palestinian March for Humanity procession across the Harbour Bridge in August would have committed two offences: blocking traffic as they occupied the Harbour Bridge for several hours, and gathering next to a place of worship as the starting point Lang Park happened to be next to St Philip’s Church.

A Form 1 allowed the bridge march participants to commit these acts without fear of punishment. The police were thus legally obliged to close roads and facilitate. In the case of the Opera House, PAG submitted a Form 1 to gain immunity from clauses in the Sydney Opera House Trust By-Law 2021 that prohibit political demonstrations and the use of loudspeakers on Opera House premises.

Then NSW Attorney-General Frank Walker explained in 1979, as the Labor Party was in favour of repealing the Liberal-drafted Summary Offences Act 1970 and replacing it with a series of separate bills, including a Public Assemblies Bill, to better protect civil liberties:

the Public Assemblies Bill to be enacted will afford the greatest possible recognition of the right of freedom to assemble […] Permission will not be required, but advance notification of not less than seven days, of the intention to assemble or conduct a procession, will be rewarded by immunity from prosecution for obstruction offences. […] If a court is satisfied by those opposing the assembly that such offences should continue to apply, and the court so orders, then if the offence is committed, a person may be prosecuted. If less than seven days’ notice is given, immunity will apply only if the Commissioner of Police does not oppose the holding of the assembly or the notifier obtains an order from the court. All existing general criminal sanctions, for example, prosecution for assault and malicious damage to property, and the proposed general offence will apply in relation to all processions and assemblies, whether or not notified.

Walker contended that “an inherent right of freedom to protest was denied”, calling Section 44 of the Summary Offences Act “a fascist and totalitarian measure reminiscent of the worst excesses of Stalin’s Russia, Salazar’s Portugal, Smith’s Rhodesia, or Bjelke-Petersen’s Queensland”. Under the new act, “No longer will permission be required to assemble or conduct a procession in a public place. The freedom to assemble will not be dependent upon permission of some authority, be it the police or otherwise.”

Upon returning to power in 1988, the Liberal Party re-consolidated the stand-alone acts. The Public Assemblies Act 1979 was repealed and inserted essentially unchanged into Part 4 of the Summary Offences Act 1988, which remains in force today.

Courts have consistently interpreted the Section 25 term “prohibition order” as being consequential only for the purpose of determining whether an assembly enjoys immunities, rather than restricting an assembly’s conduct beyond the reach of ordinary criminal law (cf. Commissioner v Rintoul 2003, Commissioner v Langosch 2012, Commissioner v Ridgewell 2014, Commissioner v Jackson 2015, Commissioner v Lees 2025).

For example, in the case Commissioner v Rintoul, Justice Simpson noted:

I observe that the Act gives me no power to do other than grant or refuse the orders sought. I am not empowered to impose conditions upon the conduct of any assembly that goes ahead but such an assembly should be in accordance with the law and participants should be aware of the very limited nature of the protection that the Act affords them.

However, Justice Bell disputed the limited effect of a Section 25 order:

Andrew Bell (Chief Justice): Why wouldn’t the organisers be in contempt if they continue to organise on the face of a prohibition order after the time and expense has been spent on a hearing of this kind? Felicity Graham (defence barrister): It depends on what the effect of the order actually is, because if all the order does is remove the authorisation status, then there’s no order to breach by engaging in the conduct. Andrew Bell: So the order doesn’t mean what it says? An order that this [sic] Supreme Court of New South Wales prohibits the holding of a public assembly, that an order expressed in the terms of the statute doesn’t mean what it says? Felicity Graham: That’s right.

Defence Barrister Graham mentioned the parliamentary debates from 1979, cited previous court decisions, and argued that if a Section 25 order put participants in a more disadvantageous position than if they had not submitted a Form 1 at all, organisers would be discouraged from engaging with the Form 1 regime.

In their ruling, the judges asserted that anyone with knowledge of the Section 25 order will be in contempt of court if they continue to assemble or incite others to assemble at the Opera House. They wrote:

Defence Barrister Graham mentioned the parliamentary debates from 1979, cited previous court decisions, and argued that if a Section 25 order put participants in a more disadvantageous position than if they had not submitted a Form 1 at all, organisers would be discouraged from engaging with the Form 1 regime.

In their ruling, the judges asserted that anyone with knowledge of the Section 25 order will be in contempt of court if they continue to assemble or incite others to assemble at the Opera House. They wrote:

Powers conferring jurisdiction on a Court should be interpreted liberally and not as subject to implications or limitations which are not found in the express words”. […] To the extent that Rintoul and other decisions […] have been understood as excluding the possibility of liability for contempt in the event that a s 25 order were contravened, we do not consider that such an understanding is warranted.

Furthermore, the judges accepted the police barrister’s argument that a Summary Offences Act Section 25 order may also render any participants to an assembly guilty of the Crimes Act 1900 Section 545C offence “knowingly joining or continuing in an unlawful assembly”. Like the argument regarding contempt, this is novel. The Crimes Act has within itself its own definition of “unlawful assembly”. There existed no precedent of equating an assembly subjected to a Section 25 order, to a Crimes Act “unlawful assembly”.

This more expansive interpretation of a Section 25 order may seem materially inconsequential in this particular case of the Opera House procession, as police and Opera House staff have authority under the Sydney Opera House Trust By-Law and the Law Enforcement (Powers and Responsibilities) Act to prevent people from holding the pro-Palestinian demonstration, irrespective of whether we interpret the Section 25 order to include the relevance of contempt or “unlawful assembly”. That is to say, the new interpretation does not harm the freedom of assembly in this particular case, since demonstrators would already have been liable to punishment under the old interpretations.

However, this lack of harm to the freedom of assembly cannot be well extrapolated to other situations, for it assumes contempt and “unlawful assembly” charges would always be complementary to some existing sanctions. It is apposite to examine a case from 11 years ago.

In August 2014, leading up to a protest outside an Israeli film festival in Paddington, PAG submitted a Form 1 to march on the roadway through surrounding streets and pass by the cinema. Police successfully obtained a Section 25 order from Justice Peter Hidden of the NSW Supreme Court, arguing on the basis of traffic disruptions and potential confrontations with the cinema attendees. Hidden acknowledged that his granting of the order would merely deprive participants of immunity from obstructing traffic, not prohibit the gathering per se.

That 2014 demonstration proceeded peacefully. The few dozen participants stuck largely to footpaths — due to the Form 1 immunity being revoked by the court order. Police re-routed and blocked the procession at certain points out of the stated fear of confrontation with the festival attendees. Damian Ridgewell, the demonstration’s organiser, told Honi he does not recall any arrests that night.

Were the more expansive interpretation of a Section 25 order to have been applied, police would have been empowered to punish attendees to the 2014 protest for merely attending, rather than blocking traffic.

Outside court following the ruling, PAG solicitor Nick Hanna said the decision should be noted by “anyone who is concerned about the right to protest in this country”. Standing beside Hanna, Greens Member of the NSW Legislative Council Sue Higginson also criticised the ruling, saying she feared a “chilling effect” and enunciating her support for legislative changes to protect protest rights.

NSW premier Chris Minns characterised the ruling as “common sense”.