Our Bodies as a Site of Religious Ritual

As humanity’s physical link to the spiritual realm, the body has been central to countless religious rituals throughout history. While many of these are still practiced today, others survive only as footnotes in textbooks that tend to overlook their development and significance. From self-mummification to human sacrifice, bodily religious practices are a near universal method of expressing our faiths.

Sokushinbutsu

Sokushinbutsu, translating to “Buddhas in their very body”, refers to Shingon Buddhist monks who sought enlightenment through the process of self-mummification. Emerging in the late 14th century, this practice drew on the teachings of Kūkai, the faith’s founder, who believed that monks could become living Buddhas.

To achieve Sokushinbutsu, Shingon monks practiced the rite of Dochū Nyūjō, beginning with a phase known as “tree-eating”, a diet of nuts, berries, resin, pine needles, and in some cases small river rocks. Over a period of 2,000 to 3,000 days, the diet eliminated the monk’s fat and muscle, preventing future decomposition by depriving the body of naturally occurring bacteria.

When this stage concluded, the monks ceased the “tree-eating” diet and consumed a range of toxic plants and herbs to prevent insects feeding on their bodies. As death approached, the monks were buried underground in a tomb, with a narrow bamboo tube extending to the surface so they could breathe.

Inside the tomb, they would meditate constantly, ringing a bell daily to let their followers know they were alive. When the bell fell silent, the tomb was sealed for another thousand days, before the body was exhumed to be checked for decay, a sign of failure. Monks who attained sokushinbutsu were enshrined in temples for worship.

In the late 19th century, amid the Meiji restoration — a coup d’état that overthrew the Tokugawa shogunate and laid the foundations for Japanese modernisation — authorities sought to ban the practice. They enacted laws that treated any aid in Sokushinbutsu attempts tantamount to abetting suicide. The practice gradually declined, with just 18 Sokushinbutsu preserved across Japan today.

Self-flagellation

In the early Christian church, self-flagellation was practiced as a way to physically share in Jesus’ suffering, while also being imposed as a form of penance for disobedient clergy and laity. Martin Luther, a central figure in Christianity, engaged in self-flagellation before renouncing the practice.

First emerging in central Italy, the practice spread northwards into Germany and the Low Countries — what are now Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands. Flagellant brotherhoods arose, regularly carrying out the ritual in public as a display of penitence and religious devotion. One prominent instance took place during a plague that ravaged Italy in 1259. Raniero Fasani, said to have founded the first flagellant fraternity in Perugia, organised processions of self-flagellation through the streets to seek repentance.

Practitioners employed a range of tools for this ritual, such as the ‘Disciple’, a whip made of knotted cords. Some favoured the ‘Cilice’, a device made from coarse hair or spiked metal, designed to be worn against the skin to cause constant discomfort and chafing. Other methods of self-flagellation included wearing hairshirts or chains, self-denial, and sleeping on the floor.

In 1349, Pope Clement VI condemned the practice, and German flagellant brotherhoods subsequently became targets of the inquisition. Over time, self-flagellation waned in popularity, only to be revived in the 16th century by the Jesuits.

B’rit Milah

As a covenantal religion, Judaism is founded on formal agreements between God and the Jewish people, one of which is B’rit Milah. Literally meaning the ‘covenant of circumcision’, it is the ritual removal of the foreskin to induct male Jewish children into the faith.

B’rit Milah originates from Genesis 17, when God commands Abraham, “You shall circumcise the flesh of your foreskin, and that shall be the sign of the covenant between Me and you.” That day, at the age of 99, Abraham circumcised himself and the other males in his household. Since then, Jewish males have traditionally been circumcised at the age of eight days old.

For many ancient peoples, circumcisions were performed as a rite of puberty or fertility. However, this was a tribal practice, instead of a religious one as it is for Abrahamic faiths like Judaism or Islam.

Capacocha

Capacocha was an Incan ritual involving the sacrifice of children and teenagers. It was performed for various reasons, including significant events in the Incan emperor’s life — such as their ascension, death, or the birth of an heir — as well as to appease the gods and prevent natural disasters.

These sacrifices were generally performed using one of four methods: strangulation, a blow to the head, suffocation, or live burial. There is no evidence that the Inca removed hearts during the Capacocha ritual; this likely being a misattribution by Spanish colonisers who witnessed similar practices by the Aztecs.

The Capacocha ritual began with male and female children being brought from across the empire to the Incan capital city, Cuzco. From here, the children were dressed in finery and paired into groups of boys and girls. They were then paraded through Cuzco, visiting statues of the Creator, the Sun God, the Moon goddess, and the God of Thunder.

Afterward, the sacrificial group was divided into four, a pair sent to each of the four Suyu regions that constituted the Incan empire. On their journey back to these regions, the groups were required to travel in a straight line rather than along the empire’s established roadways, forcing them to cross rivers, valleys, and mountains in tedious, month-long trips.

Upon reaching the sacrificial site — usually located at a very high altitude — the children drank an intoxicating substance to induce sleep before being sacrificed. After death, the children were buried in the fetal position, accompanied by offerings such as feathered headdresses, necklaces, and bracelets. These sacrifices were believed to serve the gods in the afterlife and act as guardians of the Suyu region where they were offered.

In Inca society, having a child selected for the Capacocha ritual was considered a great honour, and many families offered their children for the ceremony. However, following the Spanish colonisation of the Inca empire, the colonisers actively sought to eradicate the ritual, viewing it as a perversion of religion.

Since the dawn of religion, human faith has been expressed through bodily rituals. As cultures evolve, these once-accepted practices often transform into acts seen as cruel or grotesque. Millenia from now, when we are dust and our civilisations are reduced to footnotes in a history textbook, what bodily rituals will endure? How will ours be perceived? I’d sure like to know.