Pay Me Like a Cop

They call it ‘women’s work’. The soft hands that soothe crying children, the bodies that lift patients from their beds, the voices that comfort the dying. Work that is constant, exhausting, indispensable, and yet, somehow, always treated as if it were worth less.

Australia runs on care, but has never wanted to pay for it.

If ‘theory of change’ means asking how injustice is overturned, then these feminised workers are writing it for us. Not in parliament, but in collective struggle; not in speeches, but in the refusal to keep society alive for scraps.

Care work is the foundation on which every other industry stands. Without educators, there are no future workers. Without nurses, there is no healthy workforce. Without aged care staff, there is no dignity in dying. Yet the people who do this labour are consistently treated as if they are interchangeable, their work low-value, their skills invisible.

The reason is not hidden: care has always been feminised. What was once unpaid domestic labour has been funnelled into paid sectors, but it carries with it the same stigma: this is ‘natural’ women’s work, an extension of motherhood, empathy, and selflessness. Under this logic, if it is natural, it does not need to be fairly compensated.

Early childhood education and care is around 90 per cent women. Nursing is almost the same. Yet male nurses consistently earn more, rise faster into management, and enjoy a 13 per cent pay gap over their female colleagues. The early childhood sector is now short 21,000 workers, a crisis driven by burnout, turnover, and pay so low that educators leave for retail or hospitality.

This is structural sexism. Capitalism has long divided work into ‘productive’ and ‘reproductive’, valuing mining, finance, and construction while extracting the unpaid and underpaid labour that sustains life. Feminised workers subsidise the rest of the economy with their exhaustion. Society has always assumed they will keep caring, even when the work breaks them.

Against this backdrop of structural neglect, workers have not stayed silent. Feminised labour has always organised, often in ways dismissed as ‘soft’ or ‘secondary’, yet their campaigns have been some of the most determined in recent years.

For more than a decade, early childhood educators have marched out of classrooms, rallied in city squares, and petitioned governments that told them their work was too expensive to value properly. In 2024, their persistence broke through: a 15 per cent government-funded wage increase, the largest in the sector’s history. It was a victory won not in policy think tanks, but in the loud insistence of union members who refused to keep teaching on poverty wages.

Nurses, too, have been relentless. In NSW, the Nurses and Midwives Association mounted rolling strikes throughout 2023 and 2024, demanding safer staffing ratios and higher pay. Their placards — “Pay me like a cop” — captured the gendered double standard: essential, life-saving work treated as less important than professions coded masculine. These campaigns drew tens of thousands into the streets, making visible the hidden backbone of healthcare.

Unionism in feminised sectors looks different. It is about demanding dignity, recognition, and a rewriting of how society measures value. These workers remind us that collective struggle can expose the architecture of sexism itself. Their picket lines are about reimagining whose labour counts.

Mainstream stories about ‘change’ often begin and end with parliament: tweak a subsidy here, create a recruitment scheme there, pass another review. However, for feminised workers, these gestures rarely touch the root of the problem. A bonus does not undo decades of structural undervaluation. A campaign slogan does not keep an exhausted nurse at the bedside.

Feminist unionism offers a different horizon. Thinkers like Silvia Federici, in her book Wages against housework, have argued for wages for housework, exposing how capitalism thrives by treating women’s reproductive labour as natural, invisible, and free. Later, social reproduction theorists expanded the claim: all care work — from raising children to healing the sick — sustains the economy, yet is consistently devalued. What educators and nurses show on the ground is that collective action can make this exploitation visible, and confront it.

Even the state is being forced to admit what unions have said all along. The Fair Work Commission’s 2025 gender-based undervaluation review acknowledged that sectors like children’s services and community care have been systematically underpaid precisely because they are female-dominated. The logic is simple and brutal: skills like nurturing, listening, and caring are assumed to belong to women, so they are not worth paying for.

Unionism in these sectors rewrites the terms of struggle. It insists that ‘women’s work’ is skilled work, essential work, and that valuing it requires reordering the economy itself. This is a theory of change built not on individual advancement but on collective disruption: on the refusal to keep subsidising capitalism with feminised exhaustion.

What would it mean to take care seriously — not as charity, but as the foundation of society? To imagine a future of work where early childhood educators are valued more than stockbrokers, where nurses earn more than police officers, where aged care workers are recognised as holding up the final stage of life itself?

This is the radical horizon that feminist unionism opens. By fighting for pay rises and safe conditions, these workers do more than improve their own sectors. They unsettle the entire hierarchy of labour. They expose the fiction that some jobs — usually tied to profit or control — are inherently more valuable than others. They remind us that all other industries rest on their shoulders.

The crises of care — staff shortages, burnout, resignations — are signs that the old system is collapsing. What unions in feminised sectors are offering is not a minor correction, but a new model: collective, life-centred, and anti-capitalist.

If the future of work is to be more than a corporate slogan, it must begin here: with the women and feminised workers who have already been keeping the world alive.

The strikes of early educators and nurses are glimpses of a different world. They show that change doesn’t arrive in the language of ministers or the neat lines of policy reviews. It arrives when feminised workers stop the machine, when they insist that the labour of keeping people alive cannot be treated as expendable.

A theory of change that begins with care is both radical and obvious: if the work that sustains life is properly valued, every other structure will have to bend. For once, the burden of “women’s work” becomes society’s responsibility.

The future of work won’t be written in corporate white papers. It will be written on the picket lines, in the chants, and in the quiet refusal of feminised workers to keep subsidising capitalism with their exhaustion.