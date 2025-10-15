Please Don’t Make Me Transfer My Playlists

In a shocking turn of events, it’s finally hitting the public conscience that music streaming services might just be too unethical to keep supporting as they are. Rumblings of their pay inequity for artists and questionable investments have grown from an undercurrent to a dominant public narrative, and at the top of the immoral pyramid of badness sits the crown jewel: Spotify.

Beyond its cultural gamification and existential warping of genre to cater to a music market it symbiotically reshaped towards itself, Spotify is also notorious for its rampant and inescapable data collection. Spotify advertises itself as knowing you better than you know yourself, a myth that third-party ad partners tautologically buy into, and the belief that inferences garnered through an individual’s use of the app (including playlist curation, time spent on artist profiles, and milliseconds listening to a song) can provide deep insight into who they are as a person. The company’s desire to know this is to better sell themselves and their data to advertisers, but is cleverly masked as Spotify caring about the listening ‘experience’. Journalist Liz Pelly also attributes the company’s relatively unregulated hyper-specific data storage as key to the wider rise in AI integration.

“Streaming surveillance integrates AI practices into everyday life, rendering them commonplace, so that by the time more egregious applications of AI arrive, users are desensitised.”

— Pelly, Mood Machine, p. 152

The resistance against Spotify has grown this year, and the turning point for the streamer has been a series of sequential revelations of inexcusable behaviour. These include the millions of dollars Spotify’s owner, Daniel Ek, has invested into German AI defence tech, which happen to be used by the Israeli military; the clear increase in AI algorithmic features and AI-generated music; the introduction of a new DM system which made visible Spotify’s use of tracking URLs in share links, potentially jeopardising the identity of people who use their account anonymously; recently demonetising any tracks which have less than 1000 streams; and as of this week, partnering with ChatGPT to help users create playlists “conversationally”, a feature which requires you to suspend your belief that their typical mix features aren’t also AI.

Artists, predominantly Indie artists, are starting to leave Spotify, not just for ethical issues, but due to fundamental concerns that Spotify rubbing shoulders with AI will destroy the music production industry as we know it. However, even just looking at their investments in Israel, almost all of the major viable streaming alternatives have issues too: Apple matches employee donations to organisations such as Friends of the IDF, and houses key research and development teams in Israel. YouTube Music is owned by Google, who, alongside Amazon, is a key pressure target of the Boycott, Divest, Sanction movement. Google and Amazon also provide tech to, and actively profit from, the Israeli military; Tidal, which is known for having the highest per stream pay out of all the streaming services, is exempt from explicit Israeli military ties. However, it has also become notorious for its mass layoffs, use of AI, and general fear that it’s not a viable long-term platform.

It’s a bleak picture.

Fundamentally, the music streaming model has become the way to engage with music. In 2024, 69 per cent of Australians primarily used streaming services for music listening and discovery. Some would argue that streaming will always be an inherently unethical model of music engagement within a capitalist system. As long as these companies have a profit incentive, they will arguably never be willing to pay artists fairly. They fail to provide liveable wages from the consumption of music and forever trap artists in the grind of merch selling and the gig economy. Artists may love live performance and merch creation, but these outlets should not be the only way for them to make money from their passions and careers.

The popularisation of online services like Bandcamp, a digital music store that provides an average 82 per cent of profits directly to artists, or Quboz, a promising streaming/store hybrid which suffers from its still burgeoning library and relatively basic interface and features beyond straight music listening, signal a viable future for music consumption. But doesn’t the concept of buying all the music you listen to just sound unreasonable in our current context?

Banging the drum of the cozzie livs crisis, in which our generation is being lambasted for spending any money on ‘frivolous’ concert tickets, let alone music itself, the idea of returning to manual music purchasing feels fiscally and culturally untenable. To be perfectly honest, it’s also a future we selfishly don’t want to return to. The accessible expansion of music consumption through streaming means artists can create audiences through grassroots mechanisms outside of radio. We’ve been able to dig up artists whose histories would otherwise be lost in the back of CD shops. We’ve also overwhelmingly been able to infuse music into our rote routines in a way other generations couldn’t have even dreamt.

Streaming offers the Library of Alexandria of music at your fingertips, but the cost of infinite access is the erosion of ownership. Tangible, landlocked media grounds the listening experience into place and time; it’s not there while you’re walking between classes, but it exists through a CD shoved into a friend’s marketplace car stereo as you’re instructed to skip track six. These formats demand presence, a curated symbol of status and self. In contrast, streaming is a temporary lease, not a possession, on music that can be taken away by service cost increases or track removal.

Alternative forms of listening require effort. Locationally locked media, from lugging around CDs for a disc player, to the modest labour of loading up a portable MP3, need intention, which is precisely what most casual listeners now resist. While these measures threaten to bar experiences of curation and boundless music discovery, avenues such as burning mixtapes, cratedigging, and tuning into radio stations have existed long before today’s on-demand ecosystem. Curation and discovery have always been possible without platforms like Spotify, but physical alternatives outside of the grey-area of downloading or burning remain financially unviable for most.

If streaming will never be ethical alone, perhaps there’s a middle ground to be struck.

We need to balance a model of streaming which has these exploratory capabilities, so vital not only for the enrichment of the audio experience and for artists to expand their audience, but also in cultivating forms of ownership which put money in the hands of artists and allow for digital sovereignty.

What this will require, beyond mass infrastructural changes and an investment in more ethical platforms, is a deep cultural shift towards music as the essential soundtrack of ourselves and each other. Investing in music must be seen as a necessity, not an indulgence. The perpetual narrative of physicalised music artifacts being novelties must be reshaped as a reflection of an individual’s care for artists. It is a valid concern of overconsumption to pivot solely towards overproduced and expensive mass variants of albums, a reputation garnered by certain artists *cough* Taylor Swift *cough*. Yet, until we’re willing to societally contend with the existentialism that streaming has ‘ruined’ the music industry, we must continue to find other ways to support other artists, especially Indie and Australian artists, through physical media, merch, and live performance.

Until that point, please don’t make us transfer our playlists. We worked really hard on those.