Pretty Privilege is Boring, Please Let me be Ugly

“ইশ ! স্বপন এর মেয়ের নাকটা এমন বোঁচা হলো কেন?”

“নিঃশ্বাস নিতে পারে তো? তাতেই হবে।”

Before I learned what beauty was, I learned what it wasn’t. It wasn’t flat noses or coarse hair. It wasn’t girls who looked like their fathers. It wasn’t me. Growing up, I have often been reminded of how I look before I’ve had the chance to introduce myself on my own terms.

Everyone in my family has a story about the day I was born. Some talk about the rain that befell my well-wishers, others debate which political scandal was on the news that day, but the one that stuck with me most is about my nose. When I was born and presented for the first time in my mother’s arms, someone in my family cried, “Oh my! Why did Swapan’s daughter get such a flat nose?”

That conversation is brought up even after all these years. Less for what was said about me, and more for what my uncle said next: “She can breathe fine, right? That’s good enough.”

I didn’t know then that this would be the first of many innocuous comments that would stick with me. I had been born into a conversation about what I wasn’t. Maybe that’s why, when I touch the bridge of my nose after all these years, I can still feel the ghosts of hands hovering over it to check for improvements. These aren’t hands that mean harm. They’re simply hands of habit that are programmed to repeat what was once done to them.

In the last years of my life in Dhaka, I adopted a ginger Arabian Mau cat. She was well past her prime when she came into my life, which meant earning her trust was a long, stubborn war against survival instincts forged over a lifetime. Don’t get me wrong, I did win some battles, like when she finally crawled onto my lap one fateful evening and never stayed too far since. Other battles I let her win, like her undying contempt for cat collars. She would sooner vanish than be seen wearing any such contraption that restricts her breathing or movement in any capacity. I let her win this one after I learned from her previous owners that a collar too small once nearly strangled her to death and birthed her aversion to this accessory.

Sometimes I feel like I, too, am wearing one such collar, one that everyone notices first, that everyone sees except for me.

When a brown aunty says,

“একটু শ্যামলা কিন্তু দেখতে যে কি মিষ্টি!”

(“A little dusky, but she looks so sweet!”); when an uncle at a dawaat needlessly reassures my mother,

“কালো হলেও তনুশ্রীর চেহারাটা কিন্তু ভীষণ মায়াবী”

(“Tanushree may be dark, but she has a charming face!”); I feel the grip of the collar tighten around my neck a little more with every but that follows my complexion and their compliment.

On many occasions, I have contested these compliments, but I have been told they meant no harm. I’ve been told to focus on the latter parts of the sentences. But how could I selectively leave out something that is an inseparable part of me, that I see in myself first when I look in the mirror? The shadow around my lips, the frizz in my hair, my nose, my muted complexion. I’m not sure I need to apologise for existing as such, nor brighten my skin or train my hair into submission to appease some unrealistic standard of a Disney-esque, South Asian beauty — created by my own people, against my own people.

I would rather be called ugly than sit with those who call me “pretty for a girl of my colour”. If my hyperpigmented skin, my body hair, and the features I’ve inherited find no space in their idea of beauty, then I have no wish to belong among those who make no room for all of me, even if they are my own.

What a shame that, 78 years after the last coloniser left my land, my people still borrow his gaze to behold me. Yet the same land that measures me against its mirror is the one that bows before Kali — the goddess whose skin you paint black and call holy, whose hair you weave from jute to fall wild and unbound over her naked body, lest you blasphemously tame her with modesty. I refuse to belong to a culture that worships a dark-skinned goddess yet mourns its dark-skinned daughters.At dawaats, when guests told me that I looked like my father, it never saddened me that I was dark. It made me glad to resemble my best friend. The worship of fairness may be our oldest heirloom, but it is one I refuse to inherit.