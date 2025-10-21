Rage Baited by the Right-Wing 

I’ve never felt quite triggered by a Jubilee video before. Most of their content tends to gravitate towards comedy and more light-hearted videos such as ‘6 K-Pop Fans vs 1 Secret Hater’, ‘6 Vegans vs 1 Secret Meat Eater’, ‘6 Straight Men vs 1 Secret Gay Man’. I could go on and on but the premise is always the same. One individual, who is essentially an outsider, versus a group of people. This Jubilee video featured Mehdi Hasan, British-American award-winning journalist, broadcaster, author, and political commentator versus 20 Far-Right Conservatives.

The video began with both sides being prompted to debate five points:

Donald Trump is pro-crime and pro-criminal. Donald Trump is defying the constitution. Immigrants, overall, are good for America. Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza is ethnic cleansing. Bonus: We should get rid of birthright citizenship.

These claims were met with mixed reactions as most of the conservatives tended to agree with Hasan, but at the same time often had contradictory responses themselves. One individual started off by immediately questioning how Hasan became an American citizen in the first place, after which Hasan labeled the man’s lineage as colonial and retorted with, “You don’t look very Native American to me”. The debater responded by saying, “I am Native American. Whites are Native American.”

The irony of a white cis man confidently proclaiming that he is Native American on a public platform seems laughable, but the sense of entitlement and ignorance evident is clear. From this video itself, it appears the far-right and conservatives alike share this sort of herd mentality, in which they possess a disbelief in colonisation and are prone to downplaying the effects of it. The clapping and the hoots from the other far-right conservatives which followed this statement as well as throughout the video, are concerning to say the least; it’s scary actually.

Denying colonisation is simply ignorant and desensitises audiences from understanding the violent and oppressive repercussions that are still present today. This type of rhetoric is held by those who believe this country is theirs and anyone who doesn’t fit their image of an ‘American’ simply does not belong.

The very same man who previously claimed he was Native American, further doubled down after being given another chance to debate Hasan, this time professing, “I want to take this opportunity to say. . . you’re not American.” After Hasan informed him that this statement is explicitly racist, he then refuted this, which exemplifies the double-edged rhetoric that fascists usually employ. They openly make racist remarks or use discriminatory language and then refuse to accept the racism they uphold, forcing the opposing side to prove what is already apparent in a never-ending debate.

If you thought the video couldn’t get any worse, when it came time to debate whether there is ethnic cleansing in Gaza, one debater blatantly insinuated that children in Gaza were shot as he believes “Palestinians brainwash children at a very young age.” The dehumanization of Palestinian children is dangerous and paints them as being worthy of violence, instead of helpless victims in an ongoing genocide.

The whole video isn’t just a debate between a leftist and a group of conservatives — it uses rage bait to normalise fascist discourse under the pretence of free speech and simultaneously providing a form of entertainment. Jubilee’s platform, which presents itself as a neutral body, is essentially giving publicity to these extremists and fascists to exercise hate and also obtain recognition from individuals in the same line of thinking while further promoting their ideology.

Debating fascists is essentially counterproductive as it validates their perspective as being important enough to ‘debate’ in the first place. Their aim is not to actually debate using logic or facts but rather to control the narrative from an emotional point of view so that they can trigger, convolute the argument, or even trivialise the opponent’s reasoning. By featuring a fascist on a public platform, you ultimately raise their credibility in this fetishism of a debate. This uplifts their ideology on a global scale, ultimately giving them ‘free’ publicity, rather than seeing them as just another baseless opinion.