Renoviction loophole regulation disallowance motion voted down in Legislative Assembly

A motion in the NSW Legislative Council to disallow a controversial change to rental protections was voted down on 21st October.

Greens Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) Cate Faehrmann moved to disallow the Residential Tenancies Amendment (Termination Notice for Significant Renovations or Repairs) Regulation 2025.

On 19th May 2025, legislation ending no-grounds evictions came into effect in NSW. Landlords that sought to evict tenants on the grounds of significant renovation or repair had to provide both a written statement and a piece of evidence, such as a contract or quote from a tradesperson, to show that they had a genuine intent to renovate or repair the premises.

On 20th June, 32 days after the new system came into effect, the NSW Government quietly passed an amendment removing the evidence requirement and only requiring the landlord to provide a written statement.

Faehrmann said the “disallowance is about protecting renters from being thrown out of their homes under false pretences and about holding this government to the commitments it made when it claimed to have ended unfair no grounds evictions”.

The evidence requirements were described by Faehrmann as “modest, reasonable protections.

“They didn’t stop legitimate repairs. They just stopped dodgy landlords from lying.”

Faehrmann noted the joint statement from over 30 peak tenancy advocacy, legal, and community groups stating their strong opposition to the regulations.

Greens MLC Abigail Boyd also spoke in favour of the disallowance motion, saying that the month between the enactment of the new reasonable-grounds eviction regime and the amendment was not enough time to assess the effects of the new system.

The Labor Government opposed the disallowance motion. Labor MLC Penny Sharpe, speaking for the Government, denied that evidence requirements were removed. She said that landlords still had to provide a written statement explaining “one, why the renovations or repairs are significant. Two, why the property must be vacant for the words for the works to be carried out. And three, the proposed commencement date book works”.

Sharpe said that “feedback was considered from both tenant advocates and industry stakeholders in full and informed the content” of the amendment.

Scott Farlow MLC, speaking on behalf of the Member for Willoughby and NSW Shadow Minister for Fair Trading, spoke in favour of the disallowance motion.

In August, Tim James, Member for Willoughby, moved a similar disallowance motion in the Legislative Assembly. The motion also failed.

Farlow referred to an investigation that suggested that Premier Chris Minns made a captain’s call in watering down the rental protections against evictions on the grounds of renovation and repair.

Farlow said “Twice now he has overridden his own Minister, blindsided stakeholders and undone months of careful consultation. Neither renters nor landlords asked for this change. The Rental Commissioner provided no advice requesting changes.”

Crossbenchers Tania Mihailuk and John Ruddick both spoke against the disallowance motion.

The disallowance motion failed with 18 ayes and 23 noes.

The Greens and the Coalition voted for the disallowance motion. Labor and the remainder of the crossbench voted against the motion.