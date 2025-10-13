Scott Reef Gas Project Faces Scrutiny After EPA Rejects Woodside’s Initial Drilling Plan

Scott Reef, located off the Kimberly coast in WA, now sits adjacent to the Browse Basin proposal (BBP). The BPP is a proposed gas project that has triggered environmental concern, regulatory pushback, and tens of thousands of public objections.

The BPP was first referred to regulators in October 2018; since then, Woodside and authorities have engaged in extensive assessments. In May 2025, Woodside lodged a formal amendment to its plan under section 43A of WA’s Environmental Protection Act.

Woodside Energy Browse Basin project seeks to extract gas from offshore fields and transport it over 900 km via an undersea pipeline to the North West Shelf processing facility in Karratha.

The federal government recently approved the extension of that facility’s operation until 2070. Together, the developments have become the focus of public, scientific and regulatory attention.

Scott Reef is a biologically rich atoll located approximately 270 km northwest of Broome. It hosts extensive shallow coral habitats, and supports migratory species such as humpback and blue whales. Its isolated position and minimal exposure to human activity have made it a valuable site for long-term scientific monitoring.

In its assessment, the Environment Protection Authority (EPA), concluded that Woodside’s initial drilling plan would have “unacceptable impacts” on sensitive reef environments and threatened marine species.

The agency highlighted concerns including the proximity of wells to Scott Reef’s shallow coral habitats, potential underwater noise impacts on migrating whales, and risks to green turtle nesting sites on Browse Island.

Woodside has since submitted a revised Environmental Plan to the National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority (NOPSEMA). According to Woodside, the adjustments include relocating some wells farther from the reef and excluding work near identified turtle nesting beaches.

A Woodside spokesperson stated, “We have listened to community concerns and taken meaningful steps to reduce environmental risks. Our revised plan reflects a commitment to protect sensitive marine areas while continuing to meet Australia’s energy needs.”

However, conservation groups argue that the revised plan does not go far enough. Environs Kimberley Campaign Director Martin Pritchard said the proposal still poses significant risks to biodiversity.

“Scott Reef is one of the most pristine coral systems in Australia, and it has remained relatively untouched by industry,” Pritchard said. “This plan threatens species like blue whales, green turtles and the dusky sea snake, which hasn’t been seen outside Scott Reef since 2002.”

The Australian Marine Conservation Society (AMCS) also raised concerns. Policy Director Adrian Meder noted, “Over 17,500 people made submissions opposing this project. That reflects a widespread belief that the environmental stakes are too high.”

The reef’s remote location and ecological significance have led some scientists and environmental groups to propose it for World Heritage listing. The EPA, in its advice, noted the site’s “very high biological and scientific values,” and expressed concern that the project would undermine its conservation status.

The project has also become part of a wider national conversation about fossil fuel expansion and Australia’s international climate commitments. The Browse project is projected to generate over 1.6 billion tonnes of CO₂ emissions over its expected lifespan. Environmental organisations have pointed to this figure as inconsistent with emissions reduction targets under the Paris Agreement.

“This isn’t just about a reef, it’s about the direction of Australia’s climate policy,” Meder said. “New fossil fuel developments of this scale are difficult to reconcile with net-zero goals.”

Woodside maintains that the Browse project is critical to Australia’s energy security and economic development. In a public statement, the company described the project as a “strategic resource” that would provide long-term gas supply for domestic and international markets.

The EPA is now reviewing Woodside’s amended plans. A final recommendation will be submitted to the state environment minister, Reece Whitby, who will decide whether the project can proceed with revised conditions.

“There is still a long way to go,” said Pritchard. “We’ll keep engaging with the assessment process to ensure that Scott Reef and the wider Kimberley coast get the protection they deserve.”