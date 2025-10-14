 StuJoCon Reviews

Opening Ceremony

Imogen Sabey

The Opening Ceremony of the Student Journalism Conference was surreal. I was bumbling with nerves, and also working really hard to memorise everyone’s names (which a friend from Farrago tells me was successful) whilst watching nearly every student publication in Australia stream in the door.

Firstly, Victor Zhang gave an Acknowledgement of Country, speaking about the Gadigal land that everyone had travelled to and the importance of First Nations sovereignty. Then, I gave a welcoming speech, highlighting the landmark moment of having so many publications in the same room and how rare it was for such a thing to happen. It was a privilege to be able to speak directly to so many people, and to see them interacting with each other. One of the most rewarding aspects is seeing how my work in bringing people together has fostered an environment where student publications who otherwise wouldn’t have known each other can work together to build and improve their media.

Then we had a presentation from all of the publications in attendance. First up was Grapeshot, the Macquarie Uni magazine, presented by the fabulous deputy editor-in-chief Kayleigh Grieg. That was followed by Noise (UNSW) SURG (USyd), RadMon (Monash), Lot’s Wife (also Monash), Woroni (ANU), Farrago (UniMelb) and a heap of others.

One of the highlights was hearing from Amanda Palmera, Meijie Ureta and Michael Hamza Mustapha from The LaSallian, the student newspaper/magazine at the De La Salle University in Manila. It was the first time an international student publication had been hosted in Australia, so that was a terrific learning experience for the Australian media, and proved instrumental later on in the conference when we were discussing the creation of the Student Media Association.

After all the presentations were over, we hosted a quiz —- because everyone loves Kahoot —- and there was a frenetic scramble for phones as everyone raced to join in. The questions varied wildly, from the oldest publication in the state, the correct sauce to put on a halal snack pack, and my favourite biscuit (the answer is the raisin & oat ones I make at home). There was a bit of chaos when people disagreed on some of the answers, but ultimately Joey Mann (Woroni) came first.

And with that, StuJoCon kicked off with a bang.

RadMurg Workshop

Georgie McColm

What happens when you get the two oldest student radio stations in Australia together in a basement at the Student Journalism Conference? A broadcast 50 years in the making. Radio Monash from Monash University and SURG from the University of Sydney got behind the mics to break down DIY student radio. In a small underground studio, students and radioheads alike listened to a live broadcast of the current issues facing student radio. At its heart, radio has always been about music. Throughout the speaking segments, local music from Sydney and Melbourne blasted the airwaves. Discussions surrounding the difficulties of making it in the local scenes were a common bonding experience for student artists across both stations. It was highlighted that whilst student radio doesn’t have the same reach as Triple J, it provides a vital starting point that many student artists need to build community and get their music out there.

As the conversation progressed, the issues and logistical problems of running a radio station became very apparent. From limited budgets, licensing fees and technical problems, both Radio Monash and SURG shared similar hardships when it came to running their own stations. Other students in the room; who were interested in starting up their own stations, voiced similar difficulties. The technical challenges of broadcasting were something every radio person felt in the room, and it was clearly a large issue to many stations.

One of the overarching themes of this broadcast was the importance of student radio. The community and creative outlet student stations provided to their campus’ was expressed by all panellists in the room. With the rise of Spotify and streaming, radio has been labelled as a dying art form. However, the panellists had a more positive outlook. The common sentiment was that whilst radio had changed, but is by no means dying, just evolving into another medium. If there is one thing everyone took away from this workshop, it’s that student radio is thriving. There are certainly difficulties, but the passion in that room has never been stronger.

Cheng Lei

Sath Balasuriya

The first day of the Student Journalism Conference featured an interview with Cheng Lei, a reporter and news anchor for the China Global Television Network who was spuriously detained in 2020 by the Chinese state.

The interview revolved around her life in prison and the day to day anguish that accompanied her three-year stint in detention. Lei’s story was both captivating and earnest. At one point, she described how sorely she missed out on three years of her young children’s lives during her detention. It was evident that Lei attributed much of her resilience throughout her sentence to the persistent diplomatic efforts led by her family in Australia. She encouraged student journalists to start building a strong support system that they could rely on if they fell in the line of fire.

While Lei rightfully attributed much of her bravery during this period to her family, she also emphasised the internal resilience that she found within herself during detention, and the unconventional means that she turned to do so. For Lei, her imagination offered her a quaint yet substantial reprieve from her journalistic senses that had previously only detected despair where they looked. She told us how she found herself in a childlike state, making up skits between imaginary characters to keep her entertained.

In closing, Lei answered questions on the China-US relationship and where the relationship might head with Trump’s recent antagonism towards China. Lei tempered the anxiety in the room with her answer, stating that there likely wouldn’t be any direct fighting between the two superpowers anytime soon. As Lei saw it, both China and the US had become accustomed to the positions they had each carved themselves in the global hierarchy, and saw little reason to topple their relationship as a result.

Political Journalism

Victor Zhang

I must admit that when I took upon the task of moderating this panel, I was quite nervous. Antony Loewenstein, author of the Walkley award-winning book The Palestine Laboratory and co-founder of investigative reporting platform Declassified Australia, and Wendy Bacon, investigative journalist, activist, and professor known for her fearless reporting on social and climate justice, both had a wealth of wisdom and experience to share. Really, one-and-a-quarter hours just wasn’t enough time to pick their brains.

A particular question on my mind that had myself and many others ill at ease was regarding the place of young and upcoming journalists in a media landscape that is increasingly asking us to compromise our values (“definitely don’t compromise on your morals” said Lowenstein).

On the topic of “activist” being used as a pejorative against journalists, Loewenstein reminded us that most journalists who work for “corporate media are actually deeply activist- minded, but it’s activist in the service of power.”

I am reminded here of Bacon’s description of her work, where she views her journalism as something that should be “useful to those who resist abuses of power and seek social justice rather than supporting existing power structures”.

Referring to the role of independent media such as Loewenstein and Peter Cronau’s Declassified Australia — which has exposed Australia’s role in arming Israel’s genocide in Palestine — Bacon makes the point that “often the most meticulous journalism is done by the people who are called ‘activist’ journalists”.

We spoke at length about the decline in, and failure of, much of the legacy media landscape. Nonetheless, Loewenstein worries that “there is nothing yet to majorly replace” well-resourced legacy media outlets which can provide the resources necessary for robust journalism.

Despite much of our conversation being centred on the grim crisis in the media landscape, we were left with a hope that there could be, or rather there needs be, journalists that could do the right thing. Bacon ended the session with a powerful call to action, that “the need for journalism, the need for information presented in ways that is digestible for people and relates to their lives, could not be more important than it is now”.

100 Years of Student Media

Kiah Nanavati

The panel on student journalism offered a compelling glimpse into the passion, risks, and responsibilities that come with reporting from the margins. Speakers Mathilda Stewart, Bianca Nogrady, and Pam Walker reminded the audience that these publications have always been more than training grounds—they are spaces of defiance. As Bianca and Pam stressed, campus reporters capture activism and protest in ways mainstream outlets cannot, because they live the stories alongside their peers. “Curiosity and enthusiasm make journalism,” Pam remarked.

The panelists highlighted the freedoms and constraints of this work. From provocative student newspapers in the 1990s to Pam’s stories of taking on corrupt developers, politicians or really heinous playwrights, the anecdotes revealed how courage can outweigh caution. Yet threats to student journalism remain familiar: limited funding, censorship, and institutional pressure. “Don’t be afraid of weapons that silence you,” Bianca advised, while Imogen’s rallying cry — “keep fighting and no rest” — drew nods from the crowd.

Science journalism also found its place in the conversation, with Bianca delighting in the endless questions of climate, biodiversity, and pandemics. But debates over objectivity sparked the fiercest exchange. Pam insisted on balance, giving all sides a voice, while Mathilda argued that perspectives denying climate change or upholding white supremacy do not deserve oxygen. Bianca, caught in the middle, admitted “balance is hard.”

What unified the panel was the belief that student journalism is essential because it is fiery, loud, and unapologetically political. It amplifies voices often silenced elsewhere, while testing the edges of freedom of speech. As Pam concluded, “Journalists have power, and with power comes responsibility”, a reminder that student journalists are not just reporting the future of media but shaping it.

Jacqueline Maley

Sath Balasuriya

After a raucous welcome party at The Rose the night prior, conference attendees found themselves on Saturday in discussion with Jacqueline Maley, senior writer and columnist at the Sydney Morning Herald (SMH) and The Age.

The interview began with Maley discussing the journalistic practices intrinsic to her work and the difficulties she navigated in modifying those practices after her recent foray into fiction writing. Journalistic writing develops “fast twitch fibers” according to Maley: editorial decisions must be made quickly, leads must be tracked down before they disappear, and huge amounts of research must be sifted through at lightning speed to find relevant information.

When she was writing her latest novel, Lonely Mouth, Maley admitted that she found herself unable to write fiction and write for the SMH during the same day. Maley stressed the need for compartmentalisation in order for effective journalism to take place, and for journalists to take account of the unique constraints placed upon them to do their best work.

Maley also discussed several key similarities between her writing across newspapers and novels alike. A highlight here was Maley explaining the strong interest that she had in uncovering gender based injustice across her work, whether it was her investigation alleging sexual misconduct against a former High Court judge or Lonely Mouth.

Throughout the session, she also brought up plenty of practical (some may say old school) advice for budding journalists. Jacqueline’s closing remark for eager stujos was especially memorable: don’t be afraid to call leads on the phone.

Kate McClymont

Kiah Nanavati

Investigative journalism is often romanticised as the noble pursuit of truth, but listening to Kate McClymont unpack her career reveals it as something far sharper: a world of constant threat, endless patience, unrelenting persistence and most of all, confidence in oneself.

McClymont’s panel painted a portrait of a journalist unafraid to step into murky waters. Her exposé on Michael Wilson, the national president of the Australian Order of Paramedics (AOP) remains one of her defining moments. Through painstaking research and tip-offs, she uncovered Wilson’s theft of $20 million from hospitals. Though he pleaded guilty, he walked free, a grim reminder of the political system’s failures. For her, the work is less about justice in courtrooms and more about relentlessly holding power to account. That’s the entire point of being a journalist in the investigative field.

The methods she described are as varied as the stories she chases. Sometimes charm and politeness secure a source; other times, grilling is necessary. She recounted tales of degree fraudsters, scams, and the torrent of online abuse hurled her way. Death threats came too, but McClymont never flinched. Instead, she quipped: “If they wanted to kill you, they would. The ones that threaten you aren’t the ones to worry about.”

One of the most riveting stories she shared involved a man who was photographed with a group of associates,only to later be murdered by those very same men. McClymont, suspecting foul play, staked out the unfolding drama herself, disguised as a dog walker. Her instincts proved right: police had also received a tip-off and were ready, eventually arresting a man who tried to flee. It was a stark reminder that danger isn’t abstract in her field; it is lived and immediate.

From Sydney boardrooms to whispers as far away as Arkansas, McClymont insists stories are everywhere. What matters, she told the audience, is persistence: “Just keep going.” It was a conclusion that summed up both her career and her advice “journalism may be fraught with danger, but it is sustained by courage, wit, and the dogged refusal to back down.”

Tracey Holmes

Eryn Yates

I attended the Student Journalism Conference, affectionately known as Stujocon 2025, which brought together over 120 student journalists from 20 publications across Australia and the Philippines. From the moment I entered the few sessions I could attend (I wish I could’ve attended them all), the energy and camaraderie was palpable. The conference highlighted not only the scale of our community but also the potential for collaboration, so much learning, and shared innovation across publications.

One of the panels I attended was led by Tracy Holmes, an ABC radio presenter with an extensive career in television and radio. Holmes’s specialty is sport, and her resume is impressive. She has worked as a sports presenter for Channel 7, co-hosted the 1998 FIFA World Cup, and presented in Hong Kong and Beijing. She was the first woman to host a national sports program, Grandstand, and reported for the ABC at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Despite all of this, at first, I wasn’t exactly rushing to Holmes’ panel. Sports journalism has never been an area of interest, and I half-expected to be checking my phone the whole time. However, within the first 15 minutes, Holmes fundamentally reframed my conventional understanding of sports journalism. She said that her journalistic interest does not lie in who wins or loses, nor in the injuries that may occur, but rather in the strategic engagement that sport demands. That sport is not a separate sphere but a lens through which broader social, cultural, and political phenomena can be observed. Every match, press conference, and even minor victory or defeat offers insight into societal dynamics, provided one examines it with sufficient critical attention.

For student journalists, her guidance was incredibly instructive. Using the Olympics as an example, Holmes showed that these events are about far more than athletic performance. The media often outnumbers the athletes themselves, and the stories it tells shape how the world sees nations and identities. Sport can act as a microcosm of society, revealing issues of inequality, activism, gender politics, and diplomacy. Yet in Australia, much of the coverage glosses over these layers, missing a huge opportunity to use sport as a lens for critical and socially aware storytelling. She emphasised the importance of foregrounding human narratives and allowing audiences to engage interpretively rather than prescribing conclusions.

By the conclusion of the panel, I felt… inspired. Holmes did more than outline the practice of sports journalism. She reinforced that in every field, the media has power, and the way we choose to wield that power shapes how the world perceives it.

The pen is certainly mightier than the sword.

Making Student Media Workshop

Kiah Nanavati

The Making Student Media panel explored the creative, political, and practical realities of running student newspapers in an age of digital dominance and institutional censorship. Representatives from Noise, Honi Soit, and The Tert shared their experiences of building platforms that give students an authentic voice, especially where mainstream media often enforces strict editorial limits.

The discussion opened with the question: ‘Why start a student newspaper?’ This sparked a thoughtful reflection on the purpose and power of student journalism. Pepsi Sharma and Max Richter-Weinstein from Noise explained that their publication emerged in response to heavy censorship in mainstream media, which often filters or silences student perspectives. For them, the motivation was simple but urgent: students needed a space where they could speak freely about issues that affect them, from university policy to social justice and creative culture. A student paper offers not only freedom of expression but also a sense of identity and ownership over one’s voice. Emma Cranby from The Tert added that each publication grows out of its own community, with every paper serving a unique niche; whether that’s political commentary, creative writing, or academic insight. For art, science, and humanities students alike, student media becomes a collaborative space that bridges disciplines and fosters creativity.

Ultimately, the panel agreed that student newspapers aren’t just about reporting; they’re about building community, encouraging critical thought, and giving students agency in shaping campus discourse.

A lively debate followed on print versus digital publishing. Noise shared that they primarily operate online, with only one annual print edition due to limited funds of around $100. They emphasised the importance of diversifying beyond WordPress, referencing Honi Soit’s 2024 website hacking scandal and advocating for alternatives like Ghost. Honi Soit’s Imogen Sabey responded that while WordPress isn’t perfect, its accessibility helps balance the skill gap between students from different academic backgrounds.

The funding discussion revealed shared financial struggles. Noise often pays out of pocket rather than relying on university support, wary of administrative influence. Advertising and AdSense were mentioned as modest income streams, though student interest in journalism remains a challenge.

Finally, the panel tackled student politics and governance. Publications outlined their constitutions: Honi Soit’s two-page mention within the 172-page Students’ Representative Council constitution, Noise’s eight-page version, and The Tert’s evolving document — each essential for managing editorial independence, accountability, and teamwork. Serena Emanuele from The Tert described its post-COVID revival from a three-person team to a 40-person operation, emphasising the value of archiving, role clarity, and defined consequences for inactivity.

Overall, the panel underscored that student media remains a vital, resilient force for free expression and collaboration in university life — thriving not despite its challenges, but because of them.

Alana Valentine

Gracie Hosie

Whoever told you not to meet your heroes is lying. When Alana Valentine sat before us at StuJoCon, it felt less like a keynote and more like a masterclass in the moral responsibilities of storytelling. As a personal fan who has long looked towards her work for inspiration, I found her session both grounding and deeply moving, a reminder of why voices like hers are vital in Australian arts and journalism alike.

Valentine, a celebrated playwright and icon, is known for her compelling and compassionate approach to verbatim theatre. She spoke candidly about how she gathers stories through interviews, testimonies, and archives, transforming real experiences into dramatic works that demand empathy and accountability. Hearing her unpack that process in real time, the ethical tightrope of truth, permission, and representation, was an invaluable insight for any writer or journalist trying to tell human stories with integrity.

What struck me most was how she drew parallels between journalism and theatre. Both acts of bearing witness, both art forms that rely on credibility, and both forms capable of shifting public consciousness. She challenged the room of student journalists to think critically about their own role as storytellers, asking us to consider not just what we publish, but why and for whom.

Valentine referenced several of her most acclaimed works, including Parramatta Girls, Letters to Lindy, and Wayside Bride. Each example illustrated her ongoing commitment to community collaboration and truth-telling, art that listens before it speaks. Her anecdotes about navigating resistance and earning trust from participants revealed just how much patience and care underpin her creative success.

As someone who has admired her writing for years, seeing Valentine in conversation reaffirmed her reputation as one of Australia’s most ethically grounded and emotionally intelligent storytellers. Her presence at StuJoCon was more than a talk, it was an inspiration for all emerging writers and artists to create with compassion and courage in storytelling.

Zine Workshop

Ethan Floyd

The zine-making workshop, run by Bipasha Chakraborty (former editor of PULP Magazine and Honi Soit) and current Honi editor Ellie Robertson, was one of the more hands-on sessions of the conference. While I was the only other former student journalist in the room, the rest of the crowd was a mix of current editors and contributors from around the continent looking to add another tool to their student media arsenal.

The focus was firmly on practice over theory: how to fold a template and arrange scraps of text and images into a self-contained publication. One participant ran with a pretty novel idea, sketching portraits of everyone in the room and assembling them into a zine by the end — proof of how quickly the form lends itself to personal expression and experimentation.

What was missing, though, was much of a sense of the radical history behind zine publishing. A little more time spent on this “why” would have given the session a lot more weight.

Still, there was something liberating in the reminder that publishing can be so tactual, in folding, stapling, and photocopying. Running a student paper today is almost an entirely digitised ritual: gone are the days of typewriter and letterpress, of paste-up and bromide camera. Now, we huddle over InDesign into the early hours, wrestle with WordPress plugins, and pray to the algorithm that our words reach students who wouldn’t otherwise recognise the name Honi Soit.

Against that backdrop, the workshop offered a glimpse of publishing stripped back to its most elemental form: paper, scissors, glue, and the thrill of making something with your hands.

Benjamin Law

Kayleigh Grieg (Grapeshot, Macquarie University)

Charismatic and intriguingly multitalented, Benjamin Law proved to be one of the most entertaining guests of the conference, and a model example of what a prior stujo can become. From humble beginnings as an editor of QUT’s previous publication Utopia, Law has since become a screen-writer, radio host, playwright, author and even previous Survivor contestant, refusing to chain himself to one thing. Interviewed by Honi Soit’s William Winter, Law responded to questions such as how he viewed Sydney’s theatre scene with quips such as “You know how hot people don’t have to develop a personality? That’s like Sydney.” Alongside his lighthearted banter, Law also delivered plenty of wisdom, reminding us that memoir is not exposé, and stressing the need to actually consider the consequences when it comes to writing about loved ones. “Write with the door closed and edit with the door open,” he says, underlining that the writing process doesn’t end at self-indulgence; it needs to be modified for the audience. In the making of his family biography The Family Law, he allowed all members months to read the manuscript before it was published. Though comical and wild, Law assured us that his biography was entirely true, as proven by the documentary version in which his family is just as “lovably unhinged” as he portrayed them. Expressing a fascination with social taboos through his work, Law continues to tell stories about growing up queer and Asian in Australia, religion, death, sex, money, hoarding disorder and more through any medium he can master.

Benjamin Law: 2 Ben 2 Law

Ingrid Winter

I was excited at the opportunity to hear Benjamin Law as a guest speaker for the Student Journalism Conference (great job guys!) at USyd. It was cold and rainy, but none of that mattered when I was warmly greeted by the interviewer for that session, Will Winter.

We came across Benjamin at the entrance. You could see Will was nervous but kept his composure and was very professional. Benjamin was warm and friendly; I went to chat with him until the interview began.

As the interview began, Benjamin embraced the inquisitiveness of the young man sitting across from him, each question answered with enthusiasm and honesty. His talent for storytelling brought his stories to life, captivating his young and keen audience (and me). He shared personal tales, his journey, and what’s ahead for him.

When it came to question time, Benjamin gave each participant his undivided attention, uniquely answering each one. It was just over two hours when it concluded, and Benjamin still stopped to chat with fans on his way out. Before he disappeared into the rain, he thanked Will and gave him a warm hug. I also got a warm hug… those are the perks of being the proud mum of Will Winter.

Dominic Knight

Jessica Louise Smith

Though known for his involvement in the comedy group The Chaser, Dominic Knight, novelist and part-time academic at USyd, traces his path to becoming a professional comedian back to his days of student journalism.

Knight candidly recalls a seven-year-old Dominic making magazines with texta and naming them after himself — he didn’t reveal these names, but I’d hedge my bets on Domination or Knight Nightly — but his journey as a writer really began for him around Year 9, editing his high school magazine. From there, he caught the journalism bug, going on to edit the, now non-existent, Union Recorder, and then our beloved Honi Soit.

“Trying to second-guess audience reactions is a recipe for mediocrity.”

He reminisced on stupol memories, strongly discouraging us to read his novel on said topic — see Everything and Nothing Changes: Reflections on Dom Knight’s ‘Comrades’, a 2021 review by Grace Lagan, for context. Like many an Honi editor, Knight honed his comedy skills back in the day by poking fun at the ironic and dichotomy of USyd’s student politics, leaving the audience with the timeless sentiment: “(Stupol) does matter, but that doesn’t mean it’s not funny”.

After discussing the many highs and lows of his career, Knight blessed us with a little tidbit on how to prevent being ‘cancelled’, “the politics of your comedy should be defensible” — a message that should be widely distributed to teenage boys on the r/darkhumour subreddit.

“The key skill is having the humility to get better.”

Thank you to Joey Mann from ANU’s Woroni for moderating this session, and thank you, of course, to Dominic Knight for introducing a new generation to the iconic 2007 APEC Summit stunt. We are feeling inspired — big things to come in the Honi Soit comedy section!