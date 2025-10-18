Supreme Court rules anti-protest law unconstitutional

On Thursday, 16th October, the Supreme Court of NSW handed down a strong ruling against NSW’s widening framework of anti-protest legislation. Justice Anna Mitchelmore ruled that Section 200(5) of the Law Enforcement (Powers and Responsibilities) Act 2002 (also known as LEPRA) “impermissibly burdens the implied constitutional freedom of communication on government or political matters and is invalid”.

The case was brought by Palestine Action Group (PAG) organiser Joshua Lees, represented by Craig Lenehan SC, Felicity Graham, Thomas Wood, and O’Briens Solicitors. Lees argued that a recent amendment to LEPRA gave police excessive power to silence political protests under the guise of protecting religious spaces.

Josh Lees. Photography by Ellie Robertson.

Section 200(5) of the Law Enforcement (Powers and Responsibilities) Act 2002 was introduced by the Crimes Amendment (Places of Worship) Bill 2025 in February 2025. The Bill expanded the powers of police to arrest or move-on people outside places of worship. The Bill did not specify a distance from which a protest would count as “near” a place of worship, leaving it to the discretion of the police.

What are move-on orders?

Justice Mitchelmore set out the background plainly: part 14 of LEPRA gave police power to issue directions to people in public places if their conduct obstructs traffic, intimates others, or causes fear.

Section 200 limits those powers: officers can not give such directions to people engaged in an “apparently genuine demonstration or protest”.

This restriction is subject to exceptions, where police are not precluded from giving move-on orders. Section 200(5), the exception PAG challenged, allows officers to direct protestors to move on if the protest is not “authorised” or is occurring “in or near a place of worship”.

The legislation meant that any unauthorised protest near a church, mosque, temple, or synagogue, was subject to move-on orders.

Common sites of protest in Sydney are near places of worship, such as Sydney Town Hall (St Andrew’s Cathedral), Hyde Park (Saint Mary’s Cathedral), and the Supreme Court (St James’ Church).

Lees said this provision went far beyond protecting worshippers from intimidation, arguing that police were effectively given a veto over protest, a recognised form of political communication, based on location.

The State defended the law as well-targeted, saying it was restoring the balance between free speech and the right to worship without harassment.

Justice Mitchelmore ruled in Lees’ favour, finding that section 200(5) did in fact burden political communication and though its purpose of protecting worshippers from harassment was legitimate, the law was not appropriate or adapted to that purpose.

This decision joins a growing line of cases that are testing the limits of NSW’s protests laws, especially after years of escalating restrictions under LEPRA and the Roads and Crimes Legislation Amendment Act 2022.

Greens Member of the NSW Legislative Council (MLC) Sue Higginson said in a press conference after the ruling that the “judgement is a resounding win for our democracy and our right to protest in New South Wales”.

Concerns around the original bill

Labor Members of the Legislative Council Anthony D’Adam and Stephen Lawrence expressed reservations when the Bill was passed. It is understood that D’Adam, Lawrence, and Cameron Murphy opposed the legislation in the Labor caucus prior to the passage of the Bill, with Murphy questioning the constitutional validity of the Bill.

The incident that led to the creation of the Bill was a protest held on 4th December 2024 outside the Great Synagogue against an event by the Israel Institute of Technology featuring an Israel Defence Force soldier. The event was originally to be held at the University of Technology Sydney but was subsequently moved to the Great Synagogue.

In the parliamentary debate, D’Adam said that while he did not attend the protest, he clarified that “no-one was obstructed in terms of access or egress to the synagogue.

“The suggestion that somehow the protest was threatening or obstructive to those seeking to enter or exit the synagogue for the purposes of exercising their rights of expressing or practicing their religious faith is a complete confection.”

The community’s response

Australian Democracy Network Protest Rights Campaigner Anastasia Radievska welcomed the decision. Radievska said that this “ruling shows what faith leaders, other community members, and legal experts said to the NSW government from the get-go — these laws were unnecessary, overbroad, and risked criminalising peaceful protest in major public spaces”

She continued, saying that “we need to end the cycle of knee-jerk lawmaking that is not evidence-based, lacks consultation with communities and results in unconstitutional legislation”.

Peter O’Brien, Principal Solicitor at O’Brien Criminal and Civil Solicitors said that the ruling “settles clearly that the government cannot insert arbitrary, ill thought out amendments into legislation which might water down the very foundational bedrock of what a community and what a democracy is all about.” He added that “It protects and it promotes the right to protest. It protects and it promotes the rights of the implied right to political communication in this country.”

Sarah Schwartz, Legal Director of the Human Rights Law Centre and Executive Officer at the Jewish Council of Australia said on ABC that the ruling shows “that our politicians should be looking at ways of strengthening our democratic rights and institutions and acknowledging that the right to protest is really fundamental to our democracy”.