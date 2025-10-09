SydCon: Our Little Art Market

I walk into Carriageworks, following two people I know. They are both artists. One of them is showing her work at Sydney Contemporary this year. Four of her pieces are already sold, even though it is opening night. The pieces were bought at the preview that is open only to collectors and special guests, saving them from rubbing shoulders with the crowds of more average people. Last year we saw Hugo Weaving. This year we didn’t see anyone famous, which was a major letdown.

We enter what could be best described as a lobby. The music is set at a weird volume; it is simultaneously too loud and quiet. The first thing we see when we walk in is an electric car surrounded by LED-screen purple sunset motifs. My friend says yeah, that’s the most important thing here. Ads for Chanel watches are spread sparingly across select walls. I am given a heart shaped chocolate by somebody in short red shorts. They are from a gallery, and have roamed from their enclosure. Björk plays from the speakers. Too loud and too quiet, and we move away.

Each gallery has an open-style booth, not unlike an office cubicle. I speak to an artist I have never met before. She says, it’s more like a shop than a show, you know, things go out of stock. If a work sells it’s just off the wall and has to be replaced, so the idea of curation is a lot different here. Another person in red shorts gives us sealed Little Fat Lamb shots. I didn’t know they did shots. They were okay, and free, so we do shots in the middle of a fluorescently lit cubicle.

It’s a market, not an exhibition. It is not quite for deep critical engagement but rather for the question: Do you want to buy this or not? There are lots of people on frantic phone calls to important people, asking this question.

It is also an outward facing career marker. Sydney Contemporary lets people know that this artist is in Sydney Contemporary, so you might want to know of them.

There are large crowds, as I said, of average people like myself. I know why I’m here. Because my friend invited me. But why do other people come here, then, if not to buy?

Maybe it’s the function. The function of being at the function is to be at the function. Fun! I pass a man snuffing coke into his nose from his fingertips.

There are bespoke wine bottles on sale for $225, with selected artists having designed the labels, in a “unique collaboration” between wine and art. We walk a little and see some tiny, glossy black Merinos on plinths. There is a black substance dripping down off them onto the plinth. It doesn’t look good. I see a painting I love, of girls drawing. It is acrylic on wood panel with brass hinges. It has won a prize run by a financial group.

We pass a gallery showing massive globby oil paintings and glossy pastel sculptures bulging out of rope. Artist says, I hit the snooze button as fuck with these ones. A man she knows shouts out to her: Your work is everywhere! She laughs, and says to me: He’s convinced I’m showing with multiple galleries.

I pass many people who have, written on their face, the knowledge or illusion that they are deeply important within their circles. It’s an interesting energy to come up against repeatedly, and I find myself taking some mild psychic damage. Many of them shout in my ear as they pass me, continuing their conversation to their friend, unknowing or uncaring that there are other people in the world. Someone is wearing a barrette in a way I’ve never seen before. A man walks by in a massive straw hat, holding a purse that looks like a peeled boiled egg.

The day after all of this, I met up with my friend the SydCon artist. Here’s some of what we said.

Anastasia: For something like this, a descriptive review is not necessarily the best approach. It has to be more of a qualitative scene report. The most interesting thing about Sydney Contemporary is not the art.

Artist: Completely. The fact that art fairs exist, to so many artists, is just horrible and disgusting… but also great and beneficial.

Anastasia: And maybe necessary?

Artist: We have to… why would you want to be poorly compensated for your labour? That is like my constant refrain. Do you want one, by the way? They’re pretty smooth.

Anastasia: Oh no thanks, I’m off smoking right now.

Artist: Chill. Look, you have to make money to be able to do cool shit. Mike Hewson, as I keep saying, that was the coolest thing there. The adorned bricks you paid for by weight. That was the only work there that was a commentary on the place itself.

Anastasia: Yes, and it said: For Sale. Each piece had a price tag attached. It was saying, let’s be straight up, this is a market.

Artist: But the reason he can do shit like that is because he works one year on as an engineer, like he was the engineer for the Sydney Fish Markets, and one year on as an artist, spending all the fucking money he made on the art. You need to make money to spend time doing art. And you need to get your name out there to make money off your art.

Anastasia: Sydney Contemporary attracts quite a lot of criticism and we know some conscientious objectors. We went last year, it was weird as fuck, how do you feel being in it this year?

Artist: The thing is… all those conscientious objectors… no one would ever say no. No one would ever say no if given the opportunity to be in it. Here’s what I think about being in it: it’s been incredibly hard work, and it’s putting me in a way better financial situation already and it’s been two days. And I gained 100 followers in a day, and I hate to say it but as an artist that actually matters. It’s not been that bad. I mean, the greatest art in Australia is very unlikely to find its way into Sydney Contemporary, because the greatest art that’s being made is stuff that’s unsellable. But that’s not what it’s for.

Anastasia: It’s for buying and selling works.

Artist: Yes. And the greatest works are usually supported by art galleries, and ARIs (artist run initiatives), and public art projects. All of those institutions are obviously facing funding problems right now. AGNSW, a public institution, being in a funding nightmare is really scary. I was reading this paper about how, increasingly, cultural institutions have to demonstrate statistically how they are benefitting the community with what they do, and that’s how they can keep getting more funding. By how it looks on paper. They have to prove the importance of art in a way that makes no sense. By contrast, with sellable works, the metrics you can get are quite straightforward. Sales. Without that, institutions have to prove importance in all these insane arbitrary ways. Nothing intellectually meaningful works that way, you can’t prove why it’s important.

Anastasia: You can’t prove why society should value certain things. And you can’t prove or have metrics around taste. Any direction a public institution takes, their programming and acquisitions, will be for some people’s taste and against others’. You can’t say, measurably, this is valued by and for the taste of the people of this country.

Artist: And going back to the Mike Hewson work — Australia actually has a good, strong reputation for controversial public art. The palm tree tied up to the pole in Wollongong, Hewson did that. It’s been in the news for like a decade since, because everyone hates it so fucking much. And I think it’s fantastic, I don’t see how anyone could deny that. I guess for that, the metric could be the discourse it’s generated, but really there’s no metric of importance for public art. We’re increasingly running into this dilemma where you can check those boxes of success, meaning, and importance only through sales. Most art, there is no metric, it’s just what do you think?

Anastasia: And that’s what was so interesting about being at Sydney Contemporary. You were not being asked to critically, intellectually or emotionally engage with the works. You were presented with an ultimatum: will you buy this or not? Or for me, a person with no buying power at something like that, it was essentially just telling me: someone will buy this. It’s letting me know about the state of the art world right now.

Artist: Yes, it’s a show of confidence in the pieces. The galleries drop an insane amount of money. Some of the booths are about $80,000. They’re renting three walls for four days.

Anastasia: So if an artist is there, a gallery has decided they’re profitable.

Artist: Yes. I mean, for the big ones, they’re not going to make a profit. They do it for advertising. Later in the year they’ll make a larger profit that is directly correlated to their presence at Sydney Contemporary.

Anastasia: It’s kind of like betting. Your gallery is betting on you.

Artist: It’s kind of like buying stocks.

Anastasia: Do you feel flattered? Someone bought stocks in you.

Artist: Shut up.

Anastasia: Let’s talk about this year compared to last year. This year was far less confronting, ridiculous, bold, whatever word you want to use for last year’s neon pink faux taxidermy tiger head with the third eye. And those massive AI paintings. And those dirty-looking concrete spheres that took them three extra hours to install and deinstall. That booth that was just filled with extremely heavy spheres on the ground.

Artist: To me, the standout worst of last year was those fake Rothkos made by someone who’s not Rothko, made using airbrush so there was none of the layering, none of the depth. Completely flat, and then covered in some sort of gloss varnish. That was truly horrifying.

Anastasia: It was kind of less fun this year.

Artist: It was fun to keep turning the corner and going, Oh god. I think last year there was a big interest in things having a sort of tech-y freshness to them or their process. A lot of it was so manufactured.

Anastasia: There was stuff this year that was totally against my taste, but none of it was that memorable. Last year had spectacle. That tiger was a spectacle. We had physical, intense reactions to so many works. We were excited to see what the fuck was next.

Artist: I think last year there were some galleries that were trying to appeal to the sort of crypto bro art collector character that is a thing in the States. But then they realised it’s not really a thing here. Here the only thing they would buy is the EV at the front, if they even come to Sydney Contemporary.

Anastasia: I miss the pink three-eyed tiger type shit. They should bet on it again.