Sydney man charged after Croydon Park shooting leaves 16 injured

A major police operation in Sydney’s inner-west was triggered late on Sunday, 5th October, when a man allegedly unleashed a barrage of gunfire from his Croydon Park apartment, injuring at least 16 people and critically wounding one.

Just after 7:45pm, multiple calls came in reporting that shots were being fired from a unit above a business on Georges River Road. One man in his 50s later presented at Canterbury Hospital with neck and chest wounds in critical condition. Paramedics treated 16 people overall — many for cuts or shock from shattered glass, while two were hospitalised.

Police say the suspect allegedly fired 50 to 100 rounds aimlessly at passing vehicles, including police cars and pedestrians, before engaging in a prolonged standoff. “This person … was firing indiscriminately at passing vehicles,” said Acting Superintendent Stephen Parry. He added: “It is incredible no one has died or received serious injuries because of this.”

After nearly two hours, tactical officers stormed the unit and arrested a 60-year-old man, who sustained minor injuries and was medically cleared before being taken into custody. Authorities recovered a .30-calibre rifle and ammunition.

In court, the suspect Artemios Mintzas has been charged with 25 offences, including 18 counts of shooting with intent to murder. He did not apply for bail. Prosecutors say he has no known links to organised crime or terrorism, and little criminal record or mental health history. His case has been adjourned until December.

Residents described a chaotic scene. One neighbouring shop owner, only identified as Aysegul, said: “Then it was like non-stop bang bang bang… I could smell the live rounds inside the restaurant.” Across the street, Michelle Baldock recalled hearing bursts that “sounded considered.” NSW Premier Chris Minns called the attack “a confronting and dangerous situation” and praised law enforcement for their rapid response.

Forensic teams continued scouring the scene on Monday, as investigators try to piece together how the rifle was obtained and what triggered the attack.

The Croydon Park incident stands out as one of the most significant mass shootings in Australia since the 1996 Port Arthur massacre, marking an unusual event in a country where strict gun laws have largely prevented such large-scale violence for nearly three decades.