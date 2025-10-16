Tawny Frogmouth crowned Guardian Bird of the Year 2025

The Tawny Frogmouth (Podargus strigoides) has been crowned Guardian Australian Bird of the Year 2025, securing 11,851 votes in the final round of voting.

The Tawny was crowned Bird of the Year after a ten-day competition from 9th to 15th October where 50 species of Australian birds were nominated for the competition. The Tawny has finally secured its victory after being the bridesmaid candidate for the past three competitions.

The Australian Bird of the Year is a biennial competition by Guardian Australia and BirdLife Australia.

Over 310,000 votes were cast in this year’s Bird of the Year competition.

The 10 species that made it to the final round were the Tawny Frogmouth, the Baudin’s Black Cockatoo, the Gang-gang Cockatoo, the Willie Wagtail, the Bush Stone-Curlew, the Southern Emu-wren, the Laughing Kookaburra, the Little Penguin, the Spotted Pardalote, and the Wedge-tailed Eagle.

This year the Tawny Frogmouth secured the endorsements of writer Wendy Harmer, Federal Environment Minister Murray Watt, Young Labor Left NSW, and, of course, this masthead.

In 2023, the Swift Parrot overtook the Tawny Frogmouth in the last few days of voting, snatching victory with 11,171 votes to the Tawny’s 10,729 in the last 24 hours of voting.