The artwork’s in the Detail: ‘Thomas Demand: The Object Lesson’

John Kaldor is arguably the most important figure in the Australian art scene over the last 50 years. Through Kaldor Art Projects, he has facilitated iconic installations from Christo and Jeanne-Claude wrapping a stretch of the Sydney coastline, Vanessa Beacroft’s Nude Models in the Museum of Contemporary Art, and Jeff Koons’ living sculpture Puppy (1991) to name a few. In 2012, KAP 25 saw Thomas Demand exhibit his work in the Commercial Travellers Association, drawing on Demand’s architectural practice to reinvisage how art should be viewed.

Kaldor Art Project 38 sees a second collaboration between the venerated philanthropist and Thomas Demand, with the photographer brought in to curate an exhibition of work selected from the Kaldor Art Bequest at the Art Gallery of NSW (AGNSW).

The Object Lesson, the concept behind the exhibition originally sprung from Demand after encountering ‘The location of twenty-one lines with lines from midpoints mostly

1974’ by Sol LeWitt. A series of seemingly disparate straight lines that bisect and interplay with one another to create an asymmetrical abstracted shape. From this starting point, Demand began to design an exhibition that engaged upon the interaction of object, line, and form.

Indeed, the very layout of the exhibition is drawn from this work. Using the image as a blueprint, Demand constructs a maze of hanging panel walls, suspended from the ceiling by large wires.

Describing the importance of these hanging walls, demand described how “We need architecture in this space because otherwise it’s like a basketball hall”.

There is a frenetic tension that is prevalent throughout the exhibition hall. No space has been wasted, no corner ignored. Any negative space is there by intention, every angle has been meticulously crafted.

The walls themselves overlap and jut out at oblique angles, forming nooks and crannies, hidden pathways to get lost in and explore. Each of these suspended displays are painted a different bright colour, meticulously blended to compliment with some pieces and juxtapose others, whilst the space itself is lined floor-to-ceiling with a dark green bamboo wallpaper.

Demand rejects the pervasive ‘white cube’ that has become synonymous with contemporary art. Works are designed explicitly to interrelate to one another, arranged so that shape, form, and line is carried between works, stepping beyond the frame and into the surrounding space.

In one sequence, a series of wooden display boxes sit framed on a white wall in a queue. They line up, but contain no objects, a dialogue between art and the container it comes in. But they in turn function as an arrow, guiding the audience’s eye down towards a cut in the wall, a framed window. Beside it, a chain locks a wooden log to the wall. Opposite this scene, the floor-to-ceiling glass wall displays a scrubland, full of trees and sky in juxtaposition to the works on display. The scene evokes a sense of space and absence, and the importance of memory. The structure of the crate becomes perilously close to the absence of the cut wall, whilst the locked wood stresses the forced nature the boxes have been warped into. As this is placed back against the trees looking in, it is difficult not to question the effect of industrialisation, and the damage caused in its wake.

Speaking to Demand about this curation he simply said “yes, it is all intentional”.

In one sense, this begs the question, how many artworks are there in this sequence? The obvious answer is that there are two works, created by artists, owned by the AGNSW. But this doesn’t account for the negative space which Demand inserts, reconfiguring the wall into a piece of art, or the outside environs. So… four? Indeed, though there are four aspects, these all align under a single ethos, independent pieces coalesce into dynamic and complex works which create a single ‘installation’, a holistic system within which each individual piece orbits like a star.

This is true, not just for this sequence, but for the exhibition as a whole. Each work holds an aesthetic relation to its neighbour, holes are intentionally created in walls to allow new dialogues to form between works. The show becomes a single canvas, oblique in vision, fragmented in nature, each new part revealing something of the whole.

In one corner, Demand’s photograph Modell/ Model (2000) gazes at an image by formative German photographers Bernd and Hiller Becher under whom he studied at the Düsseldorf school. It is a nod to his history, his influences, his teachers and his vision. Modell/ Model is Demand’s signature in the corner of an artwork, the flourish which showcases his style as a curator, and as an artist.

For over 50 years, John Kaldor has continually brought new and innovative art to the Australian public and he’s smashed it out of the park once again. To see not just great art, but a great exhibition is a rare thing, and I cannot congratulate Thomas Demand, John Kaldor, and the AGNSW team enough.

Thomas Demand: The Object Lesson exhibited from 31st August 2025 to 11th January 2026 at the AGNSW.