The Fall of Alexandra Canal: Prehistoric Dugong Habitat to Shit Creek

A staple landmark encountered on many a morning walk in the Inner South of Sydney, is the Alexandra Canal, a meandering waterway which stretches from Alexandria to Tempe, and releases into the Cooks River.

While a little run-down, the canal’s waterside appeal, as well as its prime location next to Sydney Airport, makes it more than attractive for the throngs of cyclists, pedestrians, and plane spotters that regularly pass by. But ask any local about the canal and they’ll tell you a story that goes beyond aesthetics, one about how the canal transformed from a feat of 19th-century maritime civil engineering into little more than a piddling stream.

Does the canal’s story justify its ill reputation? To answer this question, I dug into the history of the Alexandra Canal, and found that the record of its construction and early land use mirrored its own watery depths: sordid, murky, and full of unexpected surprises.

Sheas Creek as Prehistoric Dugong Habitat

One of the earliest written accounts of the Alexandra Canal concerns itself not with the canal directly, but its watery precursor that would set the foundation to the canal: a salt marsh called Sheas Creek. Robert Etheridge, then curator of the Australian Museum, wrote a paper in 1896 which documented the various archaeological discoveries made by workmen excavating along the creek bed in preparation for the canal.

The most fascinating of these discoveries would be found a mere 5 metres away from the newly dug canal bed: a partial dugong skeleton. Etheridge identified the recovered skeleton to contain roughly half the bones that living dugongs were believed to have had at the time.

While the full skeleton was never found, its discovery nonetheless shook up the archaeological landscape for two reasons. The first was that the swampy environment of Sheas Creek at that time barely resembled the conditions of the habitats that were known to support existing dugong populations. Etheridge remarks that the current known range for dugongs along the East Coast only extended as far down as Wide Bay, which made the discovery of the skeleton near Sheas Creek an anomaly given its sheer distance from the animals’ habitat.

Etheridge arrives at two hypotheses to account for the skeleton’s location. Either the dugong had “strayed some considerable distance from its accustomed feeding ground” and found its way into the creek, or it had died and its carcass had floated there from the sea on a tributary. Etheridge inferred that if the dugong had been stranded alive near the creek and therefore had food to survive on, then it was reasonable to assume that in the past, the conditions of the creek had resembled the conditions of its current habitat along the modern day Queensland coast. To this day, the skeleton remains the only one excavated in the area.

The second finding from the skeleton excavation concerned the activity of First Nations people near the area. Etheridge remarks that the ribs of the dugong featured cuts which were too deep and linear to have come from the bones coming into contact with rocks as they settled into sediment. He writes that the marks are instead more likely to have come from the blows of hunting tools that First Nations people used to kill the dugong. The excavation of two stone axe heads nearby lended Etheridge’s claim more weight.

For Etheridge, the most surprising finding stemming from the evidence of Indigenous hunting tools was what it implied about how long Indigenous people had lived in the area. The dugong skeleton and tomahawk heads were uncovered in strata 1-2 meters below the high water line of Sheas Creek. This suggested that Indigenous people had lived and hunted near the creek several thousand years ago at a time when the water level had been at least 1 meter lower than what it was at the time of excavation.

When Etheridge wrote his paper, the amount of uncovered archaeological evidence which indicated the existence of First Nations people in eastern Australia was relatively “meagre” (his words). Due to this and other underlying biases, colonial historians at the time disputed the multiple thousand year chronological continuity of the existence of First Nations people that we take as historical fact today. What made Etheridge’s discovery so unique then was that it was one of the first pieces of archaeological evidence uncovered in NSW which hinted at this historical reality.

Carbon dating done by the University of New England in 2004 later confirmed the fossil to be roughly 6,000 years old.

Shit Creek and Building Alexandra Canal

When I read Etheridge’s paper for the first time, what stood out to me was his seemingly unfounded contempt for Sheas Creek, which he described as the “sluggish malodorous Sheas Creek”. The more I read into the general history of the Creek in the mid to late 1800s’, the more I came to agree with his assessment.

Thousands of years into the future from when the First Nations people had killed the dugong, Sheas Creek would come to be known not as a creek that once could have supported dugong life, but as a waterway used by industries and private households for dumping sewage and industrial waste.

When the first European settlements were being built around what was to become Sydney’s Inner South, a lack of forethought and inadequate sewage infrastructure meant households and businesses were forced to find ‘natural’ ways to conveniently dispose of their waste. Sheas Creek offered the ultimate solution to the Europeans’ questions. Under their auspices the waterway became little more than a sewage disposal, carrying waste from households in and around Surry Hills and Redfern.

In the midst of all the smell, ambitious plans were drawn up in the 1880s’ for the construction of a canal along the creek which could allow barges to transport goods from ships docking at Botany Bay, to those in Sydney Harbour. However, major hitches in the early phases of construction saw plans scaled back for the canal to stretch as far as Mascot, with plans soon abandoned altogether for naval transport.

The main issue for the barges was that the canal was simply built too shallow for them to pass through. In his book River Dreams, historian Ian Tyrell attributes this oversight to insufficient funding and a “partially committed” approach on behalf of architects and engineers. The canal’s shallow depth was also exacerbated by the sedimentation of silt and waste which had entered Sheas Creek further upstream and had now started settling on the creek bed.

A few decades earlier, the pollution in Sheas Creek had been recognised as cause for concern. The NSW Government passed the Sydney Slaughterhouses Act in 1849 and then the Noxious Trades and Cattle Slaughtering Act in 1894 which together forced slaughterhouses and other ‘noxious industries’ dumping waste into Sheas Creek to fully relocate to outside urban centres. But as time would come to prove, any laws enacted by the state government had come too little and too late.







The Most Polluted Canal in the Southern Hemisphere

Just as the ambitious canal construction plans were abandoned a century prior, a $300 million dollar proposal floated in 2000 by the Deputy Premier to rebeautify the untapped land around the canal into a commercial hub fell out in shambles.

The proposal was abandoned in 2008 after the Department of Environment and Climate Change and the NSW Environment Protection Authority released consecutive reports stating that the requisite dredging of the canal needed for redevelopment to occur would disturb the toxic sediment that had settled in the canal’s depths, posing a significant danger to both marine and human life. The same year the proposal was abandoned, the EPA, in a briefing note, bluntly called the Alexandra Canal “the most severely contaminated canal in the Southern Hemisphere”. The years and years of accumulated industrial runoff and chemicals carelessly dumped into Sheas Creek and the early Alexandra Canal had finally taken its toll.

17 years on it seems like the canal, despite its checkered history, has finally found greener pastures. Now, there’s a brand new 3km bike track that stretches along the canal from Mascot to Tempe, with futuristic rest areas along the way reserved for plane spotters. But it seems the canal hasn’t been able to leave its past fully behind. Shared along the new path are the ugly reminders of its shameful past – metal signs warning of the water’s toxicity as well as the fishing ban in place.

I think the juxtaposition of the spotless bicycle path and the old metal signs planted around it serve as a perfect conclusion to this chapter of the Alexandra Canal’s story. While the toxic chemicals lingering in the canal have been detrimental in the past to both urban development and the ecological health of the Inner South suburbs, today it seems we pretend that the concern no longer exists. It seems stakeholders have glossed over the persistent trouble the pollution causes and focused on developing illusory fixes (if fixes at all) which divert attention away from the elephant in the room instead of attempting to resolve it.

If we’re not careful of how we manage the canal’s ecological health, what’s lost may never come back.