The Hero’s Journey in a Female Body

In 1949, American mythologist Joseph Cambell codified the narrative theory of the ‘Hero’s Journey.’ A hero is made when he is separated from his own world, encounters and fights otherworldly forces, prevails, and returns home transformed. We see it in epics like the Homeric poems, the Aeneid, and also in modern media like The Hobbit, Star Wars, and Harry Potter. This ‘monomyth’ is so pervasive across disparate aeons and cultures that it has become the universally accepted template for how a boy becomes a man.

In 1984, Campbell was asked how his theory applied to women. He said that, unlike the boy who must go looking for transformation, a girl turns into a woman with “her first menstruation. It happens to her. Nature does it to her.”

Like the masculine, female transformation is pre-ordained. Yet, rather than being pre-destined by some god or grand fate, it is pre-destined by our bodies, and rooted in stasis. We are what we are, according to this model, and we must accept it. As Campbell says, “A woman is a vehicle of life. Life has overtaken her.”

The body overtakes the self. During puberty, girls’ bodies begin to follow a more ‘primitive’ set of guidelines beyond their control. We get moodier, murkier. Hips rear apart like tectonic plates, chests blister. Once a month we bleed. For all the parallels we can draw between the natural cycles of our bodies and those of the moon or the tides, for most young adolescent girls, this experience is borderline traumatic. It’s no surprise that the onset of puberty often coincides with the onset of depression, eating disorders, and other mental health conditions in girls.

As a child, my body enabled me to climb, run, explore, draw. We worked together; I did not think of my mind as existing inside my body. As I developed into an adolescent, there seemed to be a splitting, the beginning of a friction between my core ‘self’ and the vessel that projected that self out to the world. That friction came from this nebulous thing called ‘womanhood.’ Because what does it mean, to a little girl, to become ‘woman,’ having grown up alongside fantastic tales of adventurers that apparently, by virtue of her sex, she can never become?

I interject here to acknowledge my own shameless intellectualising. There was obviously no tangible moment when my younger self stormingly realised that the stories that shaped my childhood were nearly all about men, blazing out an image of masculine power that I came to regard as the ultimate marker of ‘strength.’ I am superimposing feminist and narrative theory onto a past version of myself who had no idea what these things were, trying to understand her. But, if it does help me understand, I’m okay with that.

Campbell theorised katabasis as the second ‘act’ to his narrative schema. This, he says, is a kind of ‘initiation.’ The hero descends to the literal or metaphorical underworld to reach the centrepoint of their journey. In many real-world cultures fed by these founding stories, concepts of initiation are accompanied by ritual wounding. Through these rites, boys become “instructed into the mythology of the tribe” — they become men.

And for the woman, after she has undergone the transformation of menstruation, what is her initiation? “Typically,” says Campbell, “it is to sit in a little hut for a certain number of days and realise what she is.”

How long have I been sitting in this little hut, trying to figure out how the hell I should treat my body? I have felt, for a long time, an implacable resentment toward the concept of ‘femininity,’ the natural softness and curves of the female body, replacing them with hard, angular, masculine lines. The idea of a female ‘initiation’ through the body, only serving to reinscribe and instate the body as the ultimate marker of female destiny, made me angry.

One thing I realise now is that Campbell’s theory is flawed on its own terms. The women in the epic narratives from which he forms his schema do undertake hero’s journeys of their own, to an extent independent of their bodily-prescribed destinies. For some, feminine ‘stasis’ and ‘passivity’ becomes a tool of resistance against the inexorable forward force of masculine narrative, even if it only delays rather than halts it entirely. In the Iliad, Hektor’s wife Andromache stays his entry into battle by forcing him to confront the realities that await her if she should lose a husband. The Odyssey’s Penelope famously weaves and un-weaves a shroud to postpone her marriage to the suitors. Later epics see women taking on more ‘active’ roles alongside the focus hero, even if they ultimately descend again into stasis and madness. Jason’s Medea is largely responsible for the fulfilment of his journey; Virgil’s Dido is leading the construction of a new capital city before she is struck by Eros’ arrow.

These ‘journeys’ are unlikely to be regarded ‘heroic’ or satisfactory to the desires of ‘modern’ women. Nevertheless, they reveal that Campbell’s account of narrative journeys is simplistic and one-sided. Even in antiquity, an epoch stereotypically associated female oppression and confinement, women engaged with the world beyond the boundaries of their bodies.

What does all this mean for women’s relationship with their own bodies and destinies now? I’m not entirely sure. Like I said, all this analysis is going on at the level of the mind and the intellectual, where the real living takes place at the level of the body and the senses. Perhaps the answer lies in that. Not to the role that narrative plays in socialisation, but to realise that, it is all ultimately just theory. There are infinite possibilities for re-inscription, infinite underworlds to descend to, and infinite ways to claw yourself back out.