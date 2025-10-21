The Human Anatomy of Mother Nature

In high school, I took a class about the environment, with posters of the water cycle peeling off the walls, failed experiments hanging around the edges of the lab, and my teacher’s voice droning on about wind and ocean currents. I hardly listened. I hated that class and my mind always seemed to float elsewhere. But one day, we learnt about cyclones — the immense, spiralling storms that swallow coastlines, like nothing was in their way. What caught me was not their power nor their strength but their core: the eye. A perfect circle of calm, sitting still in its centre while the world around it unravels. I remember thinking how strange, how humanly even, that despite the storm’s chaos, there must exist a place that quietly and calmly watches. A space that takes it all in, despite the disorder around it. And how intriguing that we decided to call that the eye.

The eye of the storm is not the only natural phenomena or landmark that seems to mirror something deeply human. Across the world, nature shapes itself in ways that echo our own anatomy more often than we ought to realise. Valleys resemble the curves of our bodies, rivers pulse like our beating veins, mountains rise and fall like a breath. We look at these forms and without even thinking, as if it is instinctual, reflect them back on ourselves. It’s as if the Earth, in all its vastness and glory, speaks a language our bodies already know. We call forests, trees, the bush, and even singular oaks in grassland plains our ‘lungs’. They draw in carbon and release oxygen. They sustain life in ways we can neither see nor survive without. Each breath we take is interlinked with theirs, an invisible beat connecting our bodies to Earth’s. That’s why we call them our lungs. To cut them down, is to wound ourselves; to protect them is to safeguard the very air we depend on.

The linguistic quirks of our vocabulary — phrases like mouth of the river, heart of the city, and foot of the mountain — all act as bridges between our intimate bodies, and the vast world around us. A phrase as simple as the face of a mountain was curated as a reflection of what we see: a sheer, upright surface, the profile of the mountain. Similarly, how the face is the profile of a human. These phrases reveal how instinctively we map what we know onto the landscapes we inhabit. How we make sense of impersonal spaces by putting them on the human scale. In speaking this way, we do more than just describe. We claim intimacy with the world, translating its larger than life perception into terms we can feel, touch and somewhat understand. Our language becomes a mirror reflecting the Earth’s forms into the contours of our own bodies.

In the end, our words do more than just describe the Earth: they inextricably bind us to it. They remind us that in every mountain, river, city, and forest, there is something of ourselves and something we can understand. In that sense, all knowledge is reducible. Every idea, every single little thing in our world, no matter how complicated, can be broken down into smaller, more understandable parts — into words, atoms, data, or even human body parts. Knowledge gaining is an act of disassembly, of tracing phenomena back to their simplest forms until what once seemed infinite becomes measurable, and even mundane. Our world is that infinite place. Our little Earth, in its larger solar system, and even greater galaxy, exists within this boundless, cosmic universe. Within this incomprehensible vastness, our Earth holds its own small infinity. It is a teeming, living paradox that defies human comprehension. We try to mirror this immensity in smaller forms; we build systems, stories and meanings to attempt to contain the infinite within the finite. In our search to understand this complex world, we draw on ourselves. We draw on our bodies. We map the language of human anatomy onto the monuments of the Earth, shaping the cosmos in our own image. This is not to make it more mysterious or inexplicable, but to reduce it to something we can understand. To something our human minds can simply comprehend.