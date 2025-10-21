“Ugh, yes!” A Vision for Ethical Porn

Ethical pornography, to any reasonable person, will sound like a paradox. A medium of depravity, shameful desire, and exploitation, it’s also incredibly common to consume: the amount of young Australians who have watched online porn in their lives is estimated to be between 87 to 99 per cent, with men on the higher-end of consumption (the remaining 1 to 13 per cent are liars). Up to 69 per cent of young Australian women and 89 per cent of young Australian men watch porn weekly. The average young Australian first encounters porn before they turn 14, a statistic which feels uniquely suited to our chronically online generation but follows a trend from as early as youth in the 80s stumbling into porn magazines through family or friends.

In September, the federal government legislated age verification laws for porn sites, which will require porn domains within the next six months to restrict access to individuals unless they can prove their age using ID. This legislation, in tandem with the under-16 social media ban being introduced in December, is the newest in a wave of international panic around the proliferation of online porn. There’s a multitude of issues with age verification as solution, starting with questions of whether sites and the government can be trusted to store this data securely, especially since they could ostensibly track individuals’ intimate porn habits with this data (as advertisers are inclined to do in our over-surveilled era). More broadly, it draws into question whether the jeopardising of our fundamental right to privacy is worth the ostensible ‘golden bullet’ of age verification to ‘protect children’ from the threat of porn.

The negative effects of early porn consumption are well-trodden: it suggests an early correlation between sexual pleasure and violence; it amplifies the misogynistic objectification of women as objects to receive pleasure from, not with; it perpetuates hegemonic ideals of attraction which prioritise young, white, conventionally attractive and heteronormatively performing actors. When we specifically talk of industry, it’s also a troubling reality, with long and well-documented histories of sex trafficking, underaged performers, exploitation, coercion, poor working conditions, the unconsensual sharing of content, and broader questions of whether vulnerable communities participating in sex work are ever truly able to consent to being in porn.

The production of pornography is overwhelmingly decriminalised in Australia, not legalised, though laws vary between states and depending on the aspect of the production process. In NSW, sex work is decriminalised but restricted and unprotected as industry. The regulatory frameworks for the production, packaging, and distribution of porn are all drawn from different legislative areas, creating an incredibly confused web of laws which ostensibly permit individual actors to operate autonomously (such as on OnlyFans), but do not incentivise the creation of commercial studios.

Prominent Australian porn studio Abby Winters moved their production from here to Amsterdam in 2010, citing the complex legislative framework as a significant barrier to continue creating in an Australian market. The few that do exist in Australia have specific interest in feminist ‘arthouse’ pornography (a double-descriptor which in of itself assumes a posturing of ‘regular’ porn as inevitably antifeminist). These videos take a keen interest in aspects of kink and intimate pleasure centreing women, both as actor and audience. This genre of content is vital in a broader landscape, but ‘ethical’ porn being only thought capable of creating and consuming by cisgender women is troubling.

It must be viable for every market to be able to access ethical porn. As a queer male, the lack of desire to create ‘ethical’ male x male pornography overlooks the very different but very tangible negatives associated with incredibly homogeneous gay porn. For queer audiences, porn is often a way to first discover one’s sexuality, something so foundational to a person’s identity, especially when we’re still so underrepresented in many other sectors. Queer performers, especially lesbians, face increased fetishisation from audiences and from the industry. A move towards ethical porn is also one of the only ways we can combat the teething misogyny in young men who learn about sex and sexuality through media by theoretically demonstrating healthy heterosexual relations.

As fundamentally sexual beings, a utopian view of pornography would suggest that without the incentive to produce capital, humans would still create content that falls under the umbrella of pornography. Look no further than smutty fanfiction websites or incredibly-niche X communities and you’ll find a hub of individuals who engage in sexual practice for public consumption with no desire for profit, rather a reciprocal pleasure of watching and being watched within a sexual counterpublic.

However, whilst we exist within a heteronormative, capitalistic framework, it is vital we look at the passage of money and power within these domains, and how we can ensure that a commercial porn industry is viable, ethical, and regulated with care and specificity.

Porn, when used correctly, can be a tool of identity exploration, a form of experience which allows a lot of people to discover themselves sexually, during or before they traverse the fraught world of dating and hook-ups. It can be a space for fearless honesty and shameless curiosity. It also, intentionally or not, creates a cultural assumption of what sex can and should look like. This fertile tool of meaning-making cannot be unexamined in the arsenal of consent training and world shifting.

If porn is inevitable, then restriction cannot be the solution. What I’m asking you to do is to queer your idea of what porn is and how it’s made. I am not porn practitioner, nor legal mastermind or academic scholar, but I am a person with a long and complex history of consuming porn with a conscious double-think: being aware of porn as a work of fiction, and feeling how it has imparted exponentially problematic ideals on myself, my sex, and my body regardless.

If we created a mode of porn consumption which prioritised real people, consent, intimacy, and unionised industry, we would be building a world which is not just better for young Australians, but cross-generationally. Audiences don’t suddenly stop being impacted by harmful messaging when they turn 18. Instead of seeing porn consumption as a private, shameful experience, we should be having honest conversations around use, messaging, and a better path forward.

Drawing on a 2023 study around ‘healthy’ porn led by porn academic Professor Alan Mckee, I propose four key tenets to (re)build an ethical commercial porn industry. I do this as a vision, not as praxis. The construction of these tenets is borne from the vain hope that pornography, as an inevitability, can and should be a tool for good. It’s also written with the very fundamental truth that young people, be it minors or twentysomethings, will always find ways to consume pornography. Regardless of how this is moralised, debated, or attempted to be curtailed, Australia’s legislative age verification is a slippery slope for everyone. It’s the act of choosing a morally dubious cultural artifact and demarcating it as necessary of ‘protecting’ a vulnerable group from, to make permissible increased surveillance and information compromise. We should all be invested in making noise about this blatant violation of privacy. We should also consider taming the beast, rather than assuming we will ever be rid of it.

Financially Equitable & Rooted in Worker Sovereignty

Sex work is real work, as many with a radical left perspective will suggest. Much like the film industry, so desperately in need of radical financial equity and funding for the multitude of skill-specific people on sets, an ethical commercial porn industry would equitably pay its people for their jobs. Porn acting could arguably constitute hazard pay, or at least incur additional funds for potential reputational damage (another broader societal issue). A focus on worker sovereignty also means actors having the agency to create their own conditions of safety and comfort on sets. A unionised workforce, much like we’ve seen with actor’s unions, is not a panacea, but a start.

Explicitly Safe & Consensual

People watch movies aware that they’re created and produced by people. Still, with this awareness, audiences can find ways to untether themselves from the reality that porn is made consensually and often with off-camera discussions around what is and isn’t permissible in the scene.

Consent, which can be non-verbal in real situations, is much more difficult to ascertain by an audience in terms of the actors performing, especially if they’re engaging in a sort of roleplay. This could look like the actors having a conversation before a video about their levels of consent, actors continually negotiating this verbally and non-verbally throughout a scene, and even in normalising smaller moments like discussions around condom use and the inclusion of putting condoms on. ‘Safe’ also refers to a lack of egregious violence in pornography, acts which truly cannot be performed safely (like punching or choking a partner, regardless of their ability to consent). While this content could still be created in independent online communities, prohibiting it in normative commercial porn would be essential in creating healthy sexual dynamics for general audiences.

On a Continuum of Intimacy & Pleasure

As much as your step-sister being stuck in the washing machine feels like a prime time to jump straight to penetration, it is vital that depictions of sex prioritise intimacy and pleasure as processural, mutually-attainable goals. The first step to this is, as suggested above, having the actors acknowledge that the scene is in fact acted at the start. If the actors are ‘themselves’ in a scene, they can discuss their boundaries as people. If they are performing roles, they can discuss their boundaries before entering their characters. Placing this at the top of the video emphasises consent as a conversation.

The next is performative complexity: looking, kissing, touching, slow burns, romantic entanglements, all of these deserve to be platformed alongside depictions of quick and cheap sex. This can also look like realistic orgasms, and a decentering of the orgasm as the apex of a sexual encounter. Mostly, it’s about normalising sex as pleasurable for all involved.

Representative of Diverse Bodies

Conceptualising diversity in porn is plausible in many directions. There’s the hitherto usual discussions of gender and race, the variety of ways racial minorities, sexual minorities, and gender diverse bodies are sectioned into ‘types’ and fetishes as opposed to real, holistic people. For pornography, there’s a minutiae of other variables to consider in terms of representation, including body hair, genital size, genital shape, and height.

The problem, as always in discussions of representation, is more. Perpetually showing bodies which are conventionally ‘perfect’, which is typically characterised by whiteness, thinness, muscularity, eurocentricity, and proximity to heteronormative ideals, will forever imbue insecurity in a porn audience. Most ‘diverse’ bodies in porn are played as fetish, deeply racialised by cisheteronormative norms, typecast with connotations of subservience which lack autonomy.

Australia is one of the most diverse populations in the world, surely our porn should look like our communities, especially on a commercial scale. The fantasy of pornography is in the ascertaining of pleasure, not in subscribing to the ideology that sexual pleasure can only be prioritised for normative bodies. There is no ethical pornography without this baseline.