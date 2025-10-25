Close Menu
    University of Sydney supercomputer Artemis decommissioned after decade of service

    After a decade of service, the University of Sydney supercomputer Artemis has been decommissioned.
    After a decade of service, the University of Sydney high performance computer Artemis has been decommissioned. 

    Over its decade, Artemis supported over 7,000 researchers on 4,000 research projects utilising 360 million CPU core-hours, helping researchers produce over 16,000 research papers. 

    Some of the achievements Artemis supported include the modelling of global plate tectonics; studying how human disturbance have disrupted animal movement; surveys of the Milky Way; and the mapping of the COVID-19 genome, transmission, mutation, and resistance, which led Professor Edward Holmes to receive the honour of NSW Scientist of the Year in 2022. 

    Australia’s first digital computer, the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Automatic Computer (CSIRAC) was built at the University of Sydney and became operational in 1949. 

    Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Research Infrastructure) Professor Simon Ringer said that the University is working to establish the Sydney Research Cloud, “a user-friendly, flexible, scalable, configurable, and secure research computing platform”.

    The University of Sydney established a new partnership with the Pawsey Supercomputing Research Centre, granting researchers at USyd access to 20 million compute hours per year to the Pawsey’s Setonix supercomputer.

    Professor Ringer said that “It is an exciting time for our students and staff as our capacity for learning and inference is receiving a huge boost and we’ll be able to drive faster, more powerful modelling.”

