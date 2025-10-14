Uprisings Do Not Enter Museums: Onwards to Our Generation’s Polytechnics «Οι εξεγέρσεις δεν μπαινουν. Εμπρος για της γενια μας τα Πολυτεχνεια.»

Fascism begins very slowly. It builds and builds until all of a sudden you have been thrown into the darkness, stumbling around, trying to grab onto anything to hold you afloat. In Greece, it began with America’s ‘aid’ to stop communism, giving corrupt and Nazi-aligned military officials money to accelerate their power. Then, it was years of passive governance towards the far-right threat, with a false sense of hope that everything was absolutely fine. Leftist political thought was quashed and economic growth was contingent on American economic support. Then in 1963, Grigoris Lambrikis, an anti-imperialist pacifist, was murdered in front of a crowd, a tragedy that was later uncovered to be an assassination coordinated by the police and the army. Finally, in April 1967, the military overthrew the quasi-democratic government, detaining politicians and suspending the constitution, changing the fabric of the nation forever.

Resistance was one of the most difficult aspects of life under the dictatorship in Greece. Not only was the ‘organised left’ dismantled, but many of their leaders and comrades were disappeared, imprisoned, and murdered. Children were indoctrinated from a young age and told to report anti-dictatorship activities. But when resistance did come, it was the students who bravely began the fight for liberation.

“Curse the hour, curse the moment that the fascists killed our laughing boy.”

«Ανάθεμα την ώρα, κατάρα τη στιγμή σκοτώσαν οι φασίστας το γελαστό παιδί.»

In November 1973, students occupied the buildings of Athens Polytechnic in protest of the way their education had been severely impacted by the repression of the dictatorship which outlawed any and all culture, from The Beatles to Jean-Paul Sartre. They rallied not just for this, but also in protest of the state of their country that had seemingly given up on the ideal of freedom. For three days, thousands of people gathered inside and outside of the university as a show of force against repression. They dropped banners and broadcast their messages on pirate radio, urging others to join them. But the rebellion ended in tragedy. Police opened fire on protesters, killing upwards of forty people and injuring hundreds. When the students inside attempted to fight back, the police drove a tank directly through the gates, crushing the sliver of resistance that had just begun.

Whilst we are, arguably, not yet living under total fascism, repression on campus still lives on, especially at our own University of Sydney. The Campus Access Policy has created a number of barriers to the right to protest on campus, which can and has been weaponised by the administration. Jillian Segal’s proposal of a “university report card” on antisemitism is purposefully open-ended, to allow for the weaponisation of criticism as ‘hate speech’. The taking down of flags and policing of the political views of university staff also promotes a concerning environment that trickles down to students. Universities are a life-force for radical action. They have been a place for organising for decades. Slowly crushing the freedom of one of the only places that is guaranteed to be a centre for free thinking and criticism, has an effect that runs deeply through all places of civil society. If education is freedom, then what chance do we have of liberation?

If we have anything left, we have our voices intact — at least, for now. The places where our voices are used can be boarded up and destroyed, but the very notion of speaking truth to power will always remain a possibility. When the students and workers occupied the Polytechnic, they were united under three simple but immortal words:

“Bread, education, and liberation.”

«Ψωμι, παιδεια, ελευθερια.»

When these words were echoed over the pirate radio of the resistance, it tied the freedom fighters together under simultaneously gentle and radical demands: for sustenance, for knowledge and transparency, and for a free and equal society not governed by oppression. If anything, the words have become more significant as the idea remains. The movement, despite being quashed, lives on through the voice of those who fought. In the same way that we shout our demands on campus and in the streets, those words are an everlasting nugget of hope.

“I am full of wounds and still standing on my feet.”

«Είμαι γεμάτος πληγές και ακόμα στέκομαι στα πόδια μου.»

Defeat, of any kind, is obviously crushing. But, what do we do from there? We do not just allow it to happen unnoticed. Defeat can galvanise a movement to continue pushing. This is what happened in Greece. Once it was shown so visibly that the regime had such little regard for people, going as far as murdering students, the resistance only grew. Now emboldened by seeing that there was an opportunity to rebel, farmers put down their tools, and urban citizens became increasingly ungovernable through protests and labour strikes to shut the nation down. It was the coup of Cyprus, however, that saw the fall of the dictatorship, a bloody attempt to influence the politics of a foreign nation, now that their crimes had extended across borders. The mass turnout of people in the uprising provided a sense of hope and unity, because there were others out there who wanted change. Before, people would not even dare to speak a word against the dictatorship, and rebellion took the form of quiet whispers of poems for those lost. Now, it was loud and daring and hard to ignore. The rebellion itself showed the dictatorship was fallible, and the defeat motivated people to ensure that next time, they would be victorious.

We do not have to accept defeat either. Just because measures of surveillance and repression are infiltrating our campus, does not mean that they are forever. Perhaps, the pushback against student voices can motivate us to fight for their place even more. When right-wing and anti-immigration extremists marched through Sydney — right next to our campus — did the anti-fascist movement in Australia surrender? No. The threat of the far right has understandably scared many, but it has also made the need for unity and active pushback all the more visible. It is not just about unity, though; it is about prevention. It is about securing an equitable future now.

Every year on 17th November, following the rebellion of 1973, Greece shuts down. In the tradition of those who came before, they protest. They show up to the parliament house, to the American embassy, and they make their anger known. It is not just about the Polytechnic anymore.. It is about imperialism. It is about austerity. It is about corruption and cover-ups. Sure, the dictatorship fell, but the conditions that initially let it grow did not change. Unfortunately, sustainable and attainable progress is a slow, unfolding, and ongoing process. I hope that when the day comes where all of us are liberated, something I hope happens in our lifetime, we never stop desiring more and commemorating the hard-won freedoms of the past.