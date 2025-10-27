USU August & September Board Meeting: The Vu Administration

Readers, it’s your lucky day: you’re getting two months of USU Board coverage for the price of one! The bimonthly write-up works out perfectly in being able to gauge how the new term of President Phan Vu (Independent) is going. For starters, all board meetings have been moved to mornings, which means the delectable wedges and semi-cold pizza have been replaced by 11am tea and coffee. Disappointing.

In terms of vibes, the August and September ex camera Board sessions have felt less like open forum discussions and more like ‘the Board tell Honi all of the things they’ve agreed can be shared publicly’. I mildly appreciate being treated as a conduit for information, but I’m still waiting for the sort of fiery discussions the last Board were so willing to dredge up in the public sessions. Vu, at least, seems very equipped to be leading the USU Board, and very on top of appearances.

We’ll run through this thematically instead of chronologically, so please excuse the time jumps, and know we’ll be back to regular programming next month. For now, prepare for a bombardment of headings.

Finances

Let’s get the money out of the way. In the August Board meeting, an overall deficit was recorded for July, mostly attributed to lower than expected sales at Fisher Coffee Cart, Carslaw Kitchen, and Abercrombie Terrace. The deficit was offset by HostCo Sydney catering sales, savings in promotional expenses, and reductions in cost-of-goods sales. For the September meeting, Honorary Treasurer James Dwyer (Unity) announced that the USU had hit an overall surplus of $382,000. The most profitable outlets for the month were HostCo, Footbridge Rolls & Bowls, and those at Jane Foss Russell Building. Sponsorships and partnerships also saw a higher than expected income. Speaking of sponsorships…

BDS & Palestine

The three letters on everyone’s lips. In the August Board meeting, Honi asked the Board about an email CC’d to us by ACAR officer Dana Kafina. Addressed to two of the Board members, the email was an inquiry as to whether the USU would consider implementing Boycott, Divest, and Sanction (BDS) principles into their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy. When asked as to whether the Board planned to engage with ACAR and/or BDS, Vu firstly highlighted that the email did not CC the executive and management team, nor the entire USU Board. However, she said it was “something we should consider.”

At the September Board meeting, Honi once again asked about this potential incorporation of BDS into the ESG strategy, in light of advertising spotted by Honi at Fisher cafe for McDonald’s, a highly visible organic BDS target. With only a month’s difference, Vu affirmed that BDS was “not something we’ll adopt explicitly. For us it’s on a case-by-case basis — since we have a robust partnerships and sponsorships policy… considerations were given to the history of the companies who are engaged in such conduct. We’re approaching through many lenses, and aligning with the university’s broader principles.”

Vu also said the decision was one which aimed to “maintain commercial viability” for the USU.

In August, Honi asked if there was an update as to whether the “potentially inflammatory” live music fundraiser for Palestine proposed in the previous Board meeting would be allowed to use a USU venue. The proposal, brought forward by a group of students unaffiliated with USU clubs and societies, was seeking to host their fundraiser in Manning Bar. Acting Head of Student Affairs Kelsey Rimmer answered that the group had found a separate venue and did not proceed with their application, which resulted in no formal decision by the USU. When further prodded by Honi as to whether there was any conversation by the Board as to a precedent of hosting Pro-Palestinian fundraisers, Rimmer replied “our response would be based on each proposal… there was no further discussion.”

Room Renaming

It has finally been confirmed by Honorary Secretary Ethan Floyd (independent) that three USU assets will be officially renamed in the coming months. The first is the renaming of the Disabilities Room in Manning to the ‘Nguyen Khanh Tran Disabilities Communities Room’. Nguyen Khanh Tran was a 2022 Honi editor and disabilities activist on campus who passed away in 2025. The second is renaming the USU People and Culture Offices in honour of Robin Fitzsimon, a neurologist, writer, and former fellow of the USyd Senate. The third is renaming the Wentworth Building to be the Judith Whelan Building. Whelan, a former Sydney Morning Herald editor and the 1983 President of the USyd SRC, died in 2024.

As of the September Board meeting, the Board is waiting for approval from the families in relation to the renamings, and for Senate approval. Hopefully we’ll see these changes actioned in the coming months.

Annika’s Corner

Board Director Annika Wang (Independent) had a lot of updates in the September Board meeting, so much so that she gets a whole section.

As mentioned, much of the new style of meeting has felt less like a public discussion and more like a press tour for the single non-Board person in the room (reminder that these ex camera meetings can be attended by anyone! When the USU actually remembers to put the meeting notices and minutes on their website, of course).

In a flurry of four portfolios, Wang’s update was reminiscent of someone scrambling to finish their presentation before class. She opened her update by saying “I get a lot of information and updates from people and I’m trying to initiate them all.” Speaking to the women’s portfolio, Wang said she is researching whether there’s alternatively-sized tampons the USU can potentially stock in their bathrooms, as she’s received complaints that “they don’t always fit.” She touched on the recent rise in anti-abortion campaigners on campus, commenting to no one in particular “I’m not sure if we have jurisdiction to do [sic] a statement about that…”

She did express interest in stocking period-specific pain relief medication at USU outlets. All of these ideas seem to be worth exploring, there was just a distinct energy in the room that these initiatives were as new to the other Board Directors as they were to Honi.

In the disabilities portfolio, Wang expressed gratitude to the USU for organising the upcoming event All-Access Beats: “there’s not many accessible events at Manning and it’s good to show up as the USU.” At the time of publishing, All-Access Beats has been indefinitely postponed due to a lift failure at Manning Bar which has compromised the event being accessible. Wang also said she’s been approached by a few people about the “rollout and integration” of the USU’s Disability Inclusivity and Action Plan (DIAP), which is “coming”. The queer portfolio was mostly an update that the Glitter Gala was soon and “people are excited about it!”

Finally, Wang addressed the International Student portfolio. She mentioned students who’d come to her to ask for help with rental applications, whom she redirected to SRC Caseworkers. She also suggested that the USU should consider translating their consent posters in bathroom stalls to Mandarin. The response to this in the room was tepid, considering the posters are already translated to Mandarin, but the discussion of this led us perfectly into the next topic.

Recent Vacancies at the USU

Honi was prepared to ask about several departures and internal shifts at the USU at the September Board meeting, and whether there were any concerns as to the longevity of the USU considering the loss of multiple long-term high-level employees in 2025. Earlier this year, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Michelle Tonge left her position, replaced by Finance Manager Michelle Liang. Most recently, Sam Trodden, the Director of Student Experience, left the USU for a position in the Student Life Office of USyd.

Imagine our surprise when, in response to Wang’s consent advertising idea, Acting Head of Student Experience Kelsey Rimmer casually mentioned that this idea was already operational in four languages, and she’d be “offboarding” the rest of her welfare initiatives “before I depart”. Honi, after asking about this comment in the meeting, can confirm that Rimmer will be leaving her role before the end of the year. This, as well as the role of Director of People and Culture, which Vu confirmed would need to be filled after December due to “extensive leave” by the current Director of People and Culture Nicole De Freitas, will result in three key positions at the USU being currently unfulfilled: Head of Student Experience, Chief Financial Officer, and P&C.

Vu, when asked whether the USU had long-term concern as to the vacancies, suggested firstly that the “strategic restructuring” from CFO to Finance Manager had “been working okay”. She then claimed that “we have risk control in place to manage” unexpected departures, and “there hasn’t been much of a concern.”

Canteen

It was confirmed in the September Board meeting that a USyd canteen will be housed in the Engineering Building (JL3), with a prognosis of opening in 2026. The location did not enamour the Board, who suggested it was less central than the current $5 meal deals offered by the USU at Wentworth. It was also unclear who would be operationalising the canteen — President Vu spoke to inherent operational constraints within the Engineering Building, and then stated that “if the USU isn’t managing the canteen [and USyd is], we are still looking at options to strengthen food security for students.” Still, considering this has been a figment of university discourse for what has felt like eons, it’s promising to see some wheels turning.

Clubs, Societies, and Debating

Floyd discussed the uptick in club applications as part of their portfolio updates at the August meeting. They reported 15 applications during July to August alone, and spoke to working with students to figure out the best way to balance new and existing clubs and societies. For example, if a proposed society has a similar merit to “an inactive society, we might push them to revive that society as opposed to starting a new one.” As someone who’d love to see SHADES reinvigorated for a new generation of queer undergraduates at USyd, one can hope that this leads to a smarter use of USU resources.

Honorary Treasurer James Dwyer mentioned proposals for increased equity pathways for the USU debating program during the September meeting. When asked by Honi what this looks like for the Board, Debates portfolio holder Archie Wolifson (Independent) walked us through the equity pathways which currently exist for USU debating: the program has a POC mentoring program, pairing “experienced debaters with novice debaters who are of colour, women of colour, or not from a big private school”. The program also has a 40 per cent affirmative action quota for “every contingent in every competition.” Wolifson said he was confident that “by this time next year we’ll have these filled naturally” due to organic cultural changes to the contingents, partially contributed to the quotas. The Board is more generally interested in assessing whether further measures can or should be taken to ensure the long-term viability of the equity initiatives.

Odds and Ends from September

Incorporation is chugging along. The constitution of the new USU is still being refined, and assets are still being transferred to USU Limited. The registration paperwork for USU Limited to be recognised as a charity has been submitted to the Australian Charities and Not-For Profits Commission, the USU are now waiting for the final tick of USyd Senate approval in November.

Vice President Georgia Zhang (Independent) announced she was looking to implement governance and electoral changes. When asked by Honi as to what this covered specifically, Vu spoke to the changes, which regard “preference deals and how they’re regulated. [We’re] looking at ways to reinforce people to disclose their conflicts of interest before executive elections, but nothing is concrete… it’s hard to police what is exactly in a preference deal, since it’s by nature binding something in future and depending on who is elected.”

Board Director Wolifson spoke to his College’s portfolio. He’s looking to encourage more consumption by college students at USU outlets, “making sure they’re aware of how open the USU outlets are”, something “worth platforming to college students… particularly when they’re being initiated and having large parties.” He also announced a focus on advertising USU positions to students living on campus and international students “as they phase out of the colleges.”

The board also announced its intention to introduce sustainability grants in 2026, which have been applied for under SSAF. Board Director Layla Wang (Independent), who was not present in the meeting, had her Environmental Portfolio update read by Vu in the meeting. She detailed the grants, which would financially incentivise clubs and societies to “make sustainable choices” such as about which companies they use for merchandise. She also announced plans to launch a sustainability ambassador program in 2026.

As a final note, thank you to the USU for finally taking formal portraits of the Board Directors for the website. The aesthetically incoherent phone selfies were very displeasing.