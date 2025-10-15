Watani وطنی, Wake Me Up When the Birds Sing Again

I was very young when I realised that most societies have a vice, or vices, of their own. Whether it is the East or the West, it seems that symptoms of hedonism and apathy have always formed dark clouds over our rather mechanic and stiff lives. I was born in Iran to refugee parents who had fled Afghanistan following growing instability and conflict. Not long after I was born, my family sought asylum in Australia. Growing up in a country that presented itself as the bastion of multiculturalism, I was rather surprised to learn of the general disdain our society has for refugees and migrants. Lying there within the tumultuous history of Australia — in particular our most recent history — is a certain paradoxical trait with regard to migrants and refugees, the Other.

Now would be the time to have that harsh conversation, that perhaps in so-called Australia the issues run deeper than Tall Poppy Syndrome or the housing crisis. It seems like a conversation nobody is ready to have, and certainly not as a collective. In an allegedly post-race society, the issue is no longer xenophobia but a difficulty in contending with the multiplicity of cultures. This is a common issue in many post-colonial and Western nations across the world. On 5th October, the leader of the UK Conservative Party spoke to a press conference following the tragic Manchester Synagogue attack. Kemi Badenoch states that while Britain is a multiracial society, it “must never become a multicultural country where shared values dissolve.”

Why is it that crime is always the pallbearer for why we must eradicate diversity, but the immense goodness that diversity has brought is never reason enough to protect it? Any mention of this gruelling ethical dilemma shuns you to the confines of fringe society, making it known to all that you have been ungrateful and un-‘Australian’. What does it mean to be ‘Australian’? How does one go about patriotism when we know for certain that the history of this identity is historically one of violence and supremacy?

In light of the ‘March for Australia’ rallies that took place across the nation on 31st August, we are faced once again with the contentious notion of immigrants assimilating into the Australian culture and ‘Aussie’ way of life. On a rudimentary level, these anti-immigration protests seem to argue that the only immigration they are against is the one that brings over people who commit crime, or those who — by some extraordinary miracle — receive endless handouts from the government. In 2025 alone, we have seen mass anti-migrant rallies in Australia and the UK, as well as deportations across the EU, the US, Pakistan, and Iran. For somebody like me, this kind of demonisation does more than just make me feel unwanted. It is a brutal reminder that I am much too far from home, in a land where my tongue twists and my senses are on alert.

When days are bleak, my mind often wonders to the most extraordinary of scenarios. What if I was, let’s say, deported one day? What would I do, where would I be sent to? I don’t have citizenship for Afghanistan, nor do I have any rights in Iran despite being born there. Where would I go if Australia no longer wanted me? Perhaps I should be grateful…

Afghanistan has had a long and tumultuous history, a wondrous land at the crossroads of empires. I haven’t been home in 20 years and I don’t know when I will have the chance to go back, even at least to visit. It is this reality of displacement which I want you, the reader, to try and understand. When I see anti-refugee sentiment anywhere, beyond the frustration is a pang of hurt concealed within the walls of my heart that harbours nothing but exile.

Let me step back and speak to you as just me, as Mahtab. Do you think people willingly choose to become displaced, to leave behind their Watan and become a minority in a land elsewhere? I speak to you not through the trauma of my homelands, but as somebody who sees and has lived its beauty and would like to go home. I would like to go back to a home whose skies are for birds and not warplanes, where fertile plains birth pomegranate wonders and not minefields of annihilation. I would like to go back to the home that untwists my tongue, where my allergies are at bay and my appetite is opened, the home that sings of ghazals and the unspoken rule of always having a copy of Hafez placed next to the Qur’an.

Wherever this home may be, I would like to return to it.

ما بدین در نه پیحشمت و جاه آمدهایم از بد حادثه اینجا به پناه آمدهایم

“We have not come at this door for pomp and position. Because of misfortune, we have sought refuge here”

Hafez

The truth is, I have been un-Australian. I have never really called or considered myself Australian, and I have never quite understood how to perform as one. Frankly, all it took was one lesson in primary school covering what was done to the Indigenous peoples of this nation to solidify this belief of mine. I have since spent my life rebelling against the English language and Australian identity, and yet, I have completely failed in this mission. I believed in the custodianship of Aboriginal Australians, the Indigenous people of this nation, but still traded my own nativity for conformity. This is my vice.

It started when I was eight and decided that speaking in my own language was no longer ‘cool’, and I believed people when they said two languages would confuse me. So I began bending my parents’ rules by speaking English at home and refusing to attend Saturday Farsi school. Initially I forgot just a few words, then eventually I couldn’t form complex sentences, and by the end, I lost the ability to read and write fluently. I have not only lost my home, but also the articulation of it. This is but a small fraction of what migrants and refugees live with, all a tender but worthy sacrifice for the chance of living in safety, away from a home that was made unsafe for reasons completely out of our hands.So I apologise to the Australian patriot. I am sorry I could not mimic you; I am sorry I could not become you. If only you knew where and from who I came, if you knew even a fraction of the beauty I have seen, you wouldn’t want me to change either.