We Can Do Everything and Nothing: Mike Hewson’s The Key’s Under the Mat

Stepping into Mike Hewson’s The Key’s Under the Mat is like stumbling into a playground halfway through construction — precarious timber beams, salvaged stone, buckets of water, and domestic gestures that feel both welcoming and strange. Hewson, a New Zealand–born artist and trained civil engineer, has long been fascinated by the way large-scale structures can be fragile and safe, serious and playful. In his first major solo at the Art Gallery of New South Wales, he transforms the subterranean Tank into a civic experiment in generosity, risk, and joy.

The project is built around paradoxes, Mike Hewson notes, standing amongst his own contradictions. “We can do everything and nothing,” he says, half-smiling as children scramble over monumental slabs of stone, some cut from the Sydney Opera House itself. The line feels less like a slogan and more like a quiet admission of what the work holds: a delicate balance between delicacy, heft, chaos and care. A green bucket of ice-cold water waits like a gift, a playful gesture that is also deeply civic: the offering of refreshment, care. At every turn, the work insists that fun and seriousness are not opposites. “A playground that is a sculpture, a sculpture that is a playground,” Hewson calls it, and in person, that invitation feels utterly sincere.

Hospitality is the key metaphor. The title, The Key’s Under the Mat. evokes domestic welcome, but Hewson stretches it into an ethos for public art. He imagines the gallery not as a sealed-off space of authority but as a commons: part BBQ, part laundry, part sauna, even a music booth. “It takes a village to make a village,” he says, and the work extends equal respect to every collaborator, from engineers and sound designers to children who instinctively know how to play before their parents catch up. Hewson himself grows emotional thanking the team, insisting that the exhibition is as much about collective labour as it is about individual authorship.

The title isn’t a trick: t’s a promise. The exhibition welcomes you with the kind of generosity usually reserved for neighbours or family — an unspoken trust that if you enter with care, you’ll be met with the same. It’s an attitude that feels increasingly rare in public life, where boundaries are often policed and access tightly controlled.

There’s a joy in how these works make you suddenly aware of your body, of your balance on a step, your urge to climb, your instinct to duck or reach. They encourage you to treat the gallery not as a white cube to tiptoe through, but as a space you can move in, test, and play with. You find yourself half-wondering if you should behave like a visitor or like a child who’s just been handed permission to explore.

This sensory dimension is crucial. Acoustic engineers have dampened echoes and balanced frequencies so visitors don’t just see the space but feel it resonate in their bodies. Everything exists on a single level, collapsing hierarchy and harnessing curiosity. Precariousness abounds in leaning slabs, shifting pathways, uncertain textures, but is made safe through rigorous engineering. The result is an environment where visitors encounter risk without fear, a civic stage where generosity and trust are the binding forces.

By the end, the effect is less about spectacle than about atmosphere: a sense that art can create places of belonging, trust, and shared energy. Hewson reminds us that buildings are not just structures we pass through but frameworks for community, for play, and for the fragile hope that if you leave the key out, people will know how to enter kindly.

In the end, The Key’s Under the Mat feels more like a lived experiment than a static artwork. It asks what it means to care enough to build something fragile, generous, and open in a time when ambition and cost often dominate cultural projects. As noted by Assistant Curator Emily Sullivan, Hewson offers “Faith, hope and goodwill — unlike ambition and costs.” The gift of water, the fragments of Sydney stone, the laughter of children, all become part of a temporary village inside the Tank. And like any true act of hospitality, the door is open. The key is under the mat.

Mike Hewson’s The Key’s Under the Mat opened October 4 at the Art Gallery of New South Wales.