Week 10 Editorial

This week marks two years that Israel has spent bombing Gaza, in its ill-disguised effort to systematically eradicate the Palestinian people. Those who cannot see the genocide as it trudges ever onward lack not only eyes, but a heart.

Today, I marched with my co-editors at the Nationwide March for Palestine. We saw tens of thousands of people attend, to protest against the genocide, the detainment of the Sumud Flotilla activists, and Israel’s terror-fuelled occupation. The Palestinian Genocide has changed the world, and divided it into two groups: those who watch and those who act. I hope that these readers are in the latter category.

In the spirit of Palestinian freedom, I chose to give this edition the theme ‘Liberation’. Within these pages, you will find the exquisite feature written by Jaseena Al-Helo, describing a life that she could have lived in a Free Palestine. You will see many languages — including Arabic, Mandarin, Greek and more — because our multilingual reporters don’t get enough opportunity to show off their skills. Read Anonymous’ piercing analysis into the Pakistani occupation of Kashmir, Meijie Ureta’s exploration into international campus press freedom, and Kira Kwong’s analysis of the death (or not) of Cantonese. Keep an eye out for an interview by myself and Mehnaaz with Randa Abdel-Fattah, on the normalisation of Australian apathy during a genocide.

One unusual thing about this edition is that it’s got student journalists from outside Honi. We have talked a lot this year, and in years prior, about increasing Honi’s connections with other publications, and with establishing a national network of student media who actually know each other, read each other’s publications, and contribute to a shared sense of community. During my term I have been very fortunate to watch this unfold before my eyes, both during the 2025 Student Journalism Conference, which I directed, and in the creation of the Student Media Association, of which I am the inaugural president. Student media is a very fragile world, but it is so precious to me, and I hope that this network and momentum can continue long after I leave university. You can read about some of the StuJoCon events on p. 12 — there are a lot of them, so it’s four pages. Enjoy.

Much like many Honi editors before me, it’s with a heavy heart that I present this edition to you. Honi has entirely changed my life. It’s hard to convey just how much I love this newspaper and the people who have made it with me. It has made me a better person, challenged me in ways I could not have foreseen, and given me random gifts at zero notice in the style of a benevolent tsunami. Thank you for reading, and thank you for caring. Thank you also to Purny for being a gun with art, among other things.

Finally, thank you to my team. Out of all the good things that I gained this year, the best thing was you.

Companion Piece, Dr. Miniature Malekpour

In a world where men have time and again failed to uphold humility, humanity, and freedom, we now find ourselves at the close of a catastrophic war of greed and extremism. If we paid a little more attention, showed a little more kindness, and exercised a little more patience, perhaps we could still avert the ruin that looms.

There will never be peace in this world if we continue to treat each other as enemies. We may not share the same ideologies, we may not come from the same class structures, and we may not have the same skin colour, but we will all take our final breath on this earth. And that, perhaps, is the greatest and truest unity of humankind.

Please, be kind, to one another, to animals, to nature.

And don’t forget to wear sunscreen.