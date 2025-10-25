Western Sydney University data breach saga continues

On 23rd October Western Sydney University (WSU) announced that it had sustained another breach of privacy regarding students’ information. This comes less than a month after Western’s last data breach scandal.

WSU confirmed on Thursday that the data breach took place between 19th June and 3rd September.

Vice-Chancellor George Williams said “I want to again apologise for the impact this is having, and give you my assurance that we are doing everything we can to rectify this issue and support our community.

“This starts with working closely with NSW Police Force Cybercrime Squad’s Strike Force Docker and includes our ongoing efforts to strengthen our cyber security. On 25th June 2025, NSW Police arrested and charged a former student of the University.”

WSU first detected the cyber attack when it identified unusual activity on 6th August and 11th August on the university’s Student Management System, which is hosted by a third-party provider. A subsequent investigation confirmed that the breach extended to the period between 19th June and 3rd September.

In the data breach, the stolen information included the following:

Contact information (address, email address, phone number)

Name, date of birth, student or staff ID

Country of birth, nationality, citizenship and/or gender or identity information

Ethnicity

Employment and payroll details

Bank account details

Tax file number

Driver licence details

Passport details

Visa information

Complaint/case information

Health and disability information

Legal information

Some of this information was used earlier in the month to send fraudulent emails.

The administration confirmed that they notified NSW police as soon as this discovery was made, but the police “requested the University refrain from notifying its community” to allow the police investigation to be unimpeded. Police approved WSU’s announcement of the breach on 23rd October.

The statement said “The interim injunction previously granted to the University by the NSW Supreme Court continues to prohibit transmission, publication and use of any information or material obtained by the former student in an unauthorised manner from the University’s IT systems and network.” The “former student” refers to Keira Kingston, who was arrested in June 2025 under allegations of cybercrimes against WSU committed from 2021 onwards. Honi Soit does not allege that Kingston is linked to this latest incident.

Williams commented “We encourage all students, staff and alumni who receive notifications to take the recommended actions, regardless of steps taken in the past, and to use the support services available.”