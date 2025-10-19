Flies circle the fruitbowl at night,

for there’s mold in the ceiling and the flyscreen has been left ajar.

It’s been warm here in her breast,

where the knats can bury in the speckled, dimpled, bitter flesh of an orange,

and in those white hairs that hold the pulp–

bury eggs.

What do you expect of a rotted peach in spring?

Shall its small white hairs not sink, and its flesh not brown?

Maggots crawl in the sweetest flesh, writhing in

discarded sacrine bodies.

Wasps buried in figs, sucking it dry, making homes.

It’s foul then, the fruit that was once so juicy.

In fruit carts, the strawberries were once

very fresh, pink and new.

So much so that they advertised in swirling handlettering:

“Get them while they’re ripe!”

Folks loved them until they saw the bruises and bumps.

Even the beautiful fruit becomes victim to spring, and its heat, and its long fall into summer.