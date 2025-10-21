When I Die, Bury Me with My LAWS2011 Final Exam Paper

In a subject like law, there’s no body of work you leave behind. Heavily weighted exams have always been the modus operandi in law school, something only exacerbated by the advent of AI; a paranoia about ChatGPT doing our thinking for us has meant essays and short release assignments have almost entirely disappeared from our curriculum. For the most part, this works well for me — my perfectionism, procrastination, and love of structure and rote learning means I tend to cope better mentally with exams than assignments. But looking back on my English degree, my google drive is full of essays, reflections, drafts, redrafts, rambles, poetry, stories, and so on. Varying in quality, sure, but it’s there — tangible, permanent evidence of three years worth of effort.

At University, or at least in the Law School, you never even receive your exam paper back. For those wishing to view their paper, exam review sessions are held from 8-8:45am on the Tuesday after release of marks under strict exam conditions. If you miss that, the only proof you’ll have that you ever even completed that subject will be a disembodied number recorded on your academic transcript (a good one if you’re lucky, a fairly average one if you’re me).

What does that leave me with? Four years of law school and essentially nothing to show for it.

Although law is meant to be hard, I worry at times that the ephemeral nature of the exam allows me to get away with the bare minimum in a way that wasn’t possible in my English degree. It’s shocking how well you can scrape by with nothing but a good set of lecture slides and a bundle of outdated legacy notes. So long as the mark you get at the end is half decent, there’s no evidence of the lack of work you put in. A bad essay sits in your google drive forever, a tell-tale heart reminding you of your failures. A poorly done exam is the perfect crime; you can bury the body.

There’s something dehumanising about the whole experience. Whilst there’s a sense of pride and satisfaction in having produced a piece of work that lasts forever, there’s no comparable sense of achievement in an exam mark. Especially in my harder subjects, there’s no incentive to internalise any of the knowledge, only a robotic need to turn content into scaffolds I can formulaically regurgitate onto an exam paper, only to immediately forget everything the moment I leave the exam hall.

Sometimes I like this. In my arts degree, I found the vulnerability of an essay almost suffocating at times. Handing in a piece of my work felt like handing over a piece of my soul. There’s something appealing about being another nameless, faceless body in an exam hall, anonymously marked, identifiable only by my student number and blue attendance form. Yet, it cuts you down into something less human; an entire life sliced across one plane of time, reducing you until you’re as flat as the exam paper. Your marker has no context for your work, no sense of where you started or how far you’ve come. They see only the here and now, the scribbled words on the paper in front of them. There’s no workshopping, developing, hanging back after class to run an idea by your tutor. No group discussion or reflection. The Law School say they value creativity and innovation in our arguments, when in reality, examiners are given fifteen minutes to mark a paper alongside a checkbox-list of criteria. Put this way, law is not an arts subject — it’s maths. Produce an answer and show your working. It doesn’t matter if you actually understand it. Say the sentences you’re meant to say in the order you’re meant to say them, and that’s it — you’re ready for your life at a corporate law firm.

This is not to say I’ve learned nothing in my law degree — of course I have. I’ve done some brilliant subjects, had some incredible teachers, and had all sorts of opportunities that English could not have given me. Yet, without proof, I struggle to feel connected to any of the things I’ve achieved. I don’t feel “good” at my law degree; I feel like I get by. Maybe it’s insecurity, some need to prove to myself that getting into this degree wasn’t a fluke, that I do deserve to be here, and I’m not just tricking my markers into keeping me here every semester, but I am constantly fumbling around in the dark trying to grasp a sense of my own capabilities. I can’t help but feel that I’d be able to see a little more clearly if I could just get that damn FedCon paper back.

Here lies Martha Barlow, who can’t appeal her equity mark because she can’t remember what she wrote in her exam. Regardless, she passed.