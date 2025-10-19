White nationalist newspaper distributed in Sydney’s Inner West

Copies of a red, white, and blue far-right newspaper entitled AUDACITY! are being handed out and dropped in locations around Newtown and Glebe. The paper, its title, and red headlines mimic the design and distribution conventions of leftist underground newspapers, perhaps with an aim to dupe people into picking it up.

The copies are from 2019, with featured articles making reference to support for the White Australia Policy and conspiracies about Chinese influence in Australia.

The cover also features the Australian Federation Flag, the current Australian Flag, and the Southern Cross Flag. The words “YOUTH NATION DESTINY” are printed in red at the bottom of the cover.

On the left: a far-right newspaper found next to USyd, On the left: Far-right and racist flyers found in Sydney Inner West

The back cover reveals the paper’s ties to the Australia First Party, with a large design featuring the name of the party and the three aforementioned flags. The Australia First Party is a far-right, anti-multicultural party that helped incite the 2005 Cronulla Riots. The cover lists phone numbers, emails, and PO Box addresses under the heading “Where To Find Australia First.” Readers are also directed to buy merch and to visit the Australia First Bookshop in Tempe, which seems to have since shut its doors.

The pages of the paper contain proclamations that nationalism is “Neither Left Nor Right! A Third Position!” as well as references to Australian politicians. This includes a photograph of John Alexander, a member of the moderate faction of the Liberal Party and member of Parliament from 2017 to 2022, at an Asian restaurant with the caption “John Alexander–feeling very Asian in his electorate.”

There is also a photograph of Bill Shorten captioned “he isn’t here for you!” accompanying an article accusing Shorten of wanting to admit “fake refugees… part of the new globalist-capitalist disbursement of human labour” and accusing Labor of having an agenda for “fakeugees”.

Government initiatives such as high-speed rail plans and free trade agreements are described as “agents for globalism” and “Chinese imperialism.” Bendigo, the fourth-largest city in Victoria, is described as a “refugee dump”.

Another article attacked a journalist who criticised the Australia First Party, stating “Fake news is fake news”.

The content of the newspaper is overtly racist, and clearly dogwhistles white nationalist sentiments, symbols, and conspiracy theories such as the Great Replacement.

An anonymous University of Sydney student told Honi about an interaction with a man distributing the newspapers: “It was around midday, and I was walking down Wilson Street next to this little park that opens out onto a laneway off King Street.

“Usually this park is pretty empty, but for once, the bench was occupied by this snotty little blonde guy, fiddling with something in his bag. I guess he clocked me first though, because as soon as I saw him, he came bounding over, across the street and right up in front of me.

“He didn’t open with any of the Nazi shit — weirdly, he asked me if I had a lighter, I assume in an attempt to try and suss me out — but after that, he started on the sales pitch pretty quickly. He asked me if I had “ever heard of nationalism”. I told him I had, and that it wasn’t really my bag. This low-key seemed to piss him off, because he started getting more and more in my face, asking me “why [I] think we shouldn’t all be nationalists”, and telling me that “in Thailand, you have to be Thai to buy a house, legally and racially. That’s how it should be.” He seemed to really like the term “nationalist” as a self-descriptor; I clocked it a couple of times while he was talking. Eventually, I just took the newspaper that he was trying to give me, more to shut him up than anything else. The worst part was how pleased he was that I ended up taking the newspaper. I felt like I was enabling something. I tore it up and put it in the bin, then I gave up on getting my coffee, went home, and took a shower.”

The distribution of these newspapers comes after the March for Australia on 31st August, which described itself as a “coalition of everyday Australians, nationalists, and patriotic activists” who are “bringing Australian pride and identity back into the mainstream consciousness.” Nazis from the National Socialist Network spoke at this rally. Following the end of the March for Australia, attendees spread into neighbouring suburbs, with some verbally abusing Palestinian people and other people of colour. Another nationwide March for Australia will be happening on Sunday 19th October.

Newtown residents have also recently found National Socialist Network flyers promoting “White Australia” in their letterboxes.

Neo-nazis, alt-right, and white supremacist actors are increasing their level of organising and presence in Sydney. The Unite Against Racism rally is a counter to the March for Australia, calling for protestors to say “No to Nazis” and “Stand in solidarity on Aboriginal land”. The rally, co-chaired by the Refugee Action Coalition and Palestine Action Group, is being promoted with the tagline “Migrants and refugees are welcome — stop the scapegoating”. It has been endorsed by multiple organisations, including the National Tertiary Education Union, the Maritime Union of Australia, Students for Palestine, Young Labor Left, 1948 Jews Against Occupation, and the USyd Students’ Representative Council.