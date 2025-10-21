Work, But This Time Like You Mean It: The Farcical Hellscape of Minimum Wage Jobs

I have a recurring fantasy… A customer asks me how many pieces of chicken are in a Ten Piece Bucket. I have this fuck-off samurai sword. I open the car door. The driver falls to their knees.

Ah, the interminable restaurant shift, during which orders pile up and customers ask exceedingly stupid questions. If you haven’t had to survive one as an underpaid high schooler, or perhaps a twenty-something who feels too old to be there, you’ll still enjoy Work, But This Time Like You Mean It. But if you have, then like me you’ll be crying tears of laughter and empathy as your pulse races with remembered trauma.

In this production, the clock projected above the stage does not budge. The characters are caught in a hellish, unending time loop of a shift in an unnamed fried chicken chain, as time constantly resets itself to 7:48PM. Chicken is burnt. Customers are rude. Blood is spilt. The petrifying General Manager makes an appearance to munch on employees’ body parts.

As we find our seats in the intimate Rebel Theater, there are already actors onstage. A small group of young people are sitting on their phones scrolling boredly, or studying the Employee Handbook, all clad in the same red and white uniform and visor. They have clocked in even before the show begins, emphasising their entrapment in the nightmare of mechanical tasks that will follow.

What is most immediately striking is the set design. The red ramp the actors are sitting on descends into a mass of yellow plastic balls pooling at the bottom. The actors throw balls to one another to represent the juggling of orders, the two kitchen staff (Sterling Notley and Matthew Hogan) waist deep in the pit while the front of house furiously take orders on the ramp above them.

The image is evocative of the potential for descent into madness as the shift goes on. The Shift Manager (Blue Hyslop) eventually comes to be clinging to the ledge, drudgery threatening to consume him. This representation of ‘work’, as the tossing of the balls, like ‘play’, cleverly reflects the way casual work is often perceived in our society as unimportant, not meaningful or valuable. The Shift Manager’s digressions into daydreams about an office job replacing this one, where “instead of tiles there’s grey carpet… instead of the drinks fridge, there’s a water cooler… and I have a tie” suggests this too. Casual workers like these fast food employees often feel invalidated in their labour, with minimal pay and, as pointed out by Webster-Mannison in their playwright’s notes, no proper trade union to support workers’ rights until recently.

This singular looping night is punctuated with the resetting of the clock, rest breaks accompanied by TikTok sounds, and projected scene titles that grow increasingly unhinged.

‘WORK BUT PICTURE US WITH FLAMES SHOOTING OUT OF OUR EYES.’

‘WORK, ALL DISGUSTING AND GLISTENING IN THE NIGHT.’

Throughout, we follow a small cast of 8 characters, the teenagers and young adults who work in the restaurant and one regular customer, all struggling through the madness.

They are an immensely talented group of young actors, making us laugh uproariously with their pitch-perfect delivery and command of physical comedy. Hogan as Deep Fryer is a comedic highlight, especially during his post-dexy and Redbull rampage around the kitchen where he mimes shooting up the place like Rambo. Quinn Goodwin as Drive is another standout, madly taking orders while contemplating whether she is depressed and slowly devolving into stifled sobs. She tells us “It’s lonely… Reaching out with your EFTPOS stick.”

But the best part is watching the way this ensemble interacts like a piece of perfectly synchronised machinery, effortlessly traversing the humorous and the introspective, intersecting and riffing off of one another. Eventually, the workers all become poultry and perform the Chicken Dance, the only sequence in this tight hour-long performance to drag a little too long. The voice of the deep fryer begins to speak as they writhe in agony, as though being submerged in oil themselves. They effortlessly infuse this startlingly funny and macabre script with inexhaustible energy, and they fully commit to each bit.

We catch glimpses of the characters’ lives, their dreams and desires outside work. There are moments of vulnerability, a flash of something raw, for all. Moments stolen in carparks waiting for work to start, or conversations had while taking out the bins. These brief connections are barely explored before yet more insanity ensues, but they show the possibility of something more fulfilling. The imprint of this first job, however mind-numbing, onto the fabric of coming of age is also suggested. In the words of Food Prep (Notley), “my hands will remember these moments forever and ever”. It’s so true. Who can forget their first job, learning how to cope with the many balls life tosses at you?

Work, But This Time Like You Mean It is intelligently, authentically written and sidesplittingly performed, a production that never loses sight of the humanity of its youthful characters. Leaving the theater, all I could think was what a privilege it is to watch young Australian writers and performers tell stories like this. Stories that are truthful to the unique absurdity of our experiences, here at the threshold of adulthood.

Work, But This Time Like You Mean It is playing from Wednesday 15th October to Saturday 18th October at the Rebel Wilson Theatre.