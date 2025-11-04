Police use pepper spray, arrest 13 protesters at blockade on weapons expo

At 6:30am on 4th November, protesters blockaded the Indo-Pacific Trade Exposition (Expo) hosted at the International Convention Centre (ICC). The protest was organised by the Palestine Action Group (PAG).

The Expo, held at the ICC from 4th to 6th November, is being hosted by AMDA Foundation Limited with support from the Royal Australian Navy, the Australian Government Department of Defence, and the NSW State Government. According to PAG, attendees for the conference include “key Israeli and other companies which have enabled and profited from the last two years of genocide in Gaza”, including Lockheed Martin, Thales, and Elbit Systems.

The protest began on the perimeter of Tumbalong Park, where protestors were pushed onto the grass by rows of armed police, several of whom were on horseback. Honi witnessed several people being pushed down to the ground as they were arrested, although we did not see what occurred prior to the arrests. We were also informed by people who had arrived earlier that pepper spray had already been deployed against protesters, prior to the rally start time.

The contingent moved towards the other end of Tumbalong Park towards the ICC, where they were blocked by metal barricades. Behind the barricades were multiple rows of police, as well as another row of police on horseback. In addition to the PAG organisers, there were several journalists and cameramen in the area. A space of around 20 square metres was kept clear for these people to speak and record.

Yasmin Johnson (USyd SAlt) spoke first, saying “We’re here to say these people are not welcome. [They should be] in the International Criminal Court.”

The “people” refer to the individuals attending the Expo, many of whom are representing weapons companies from around the world. Several of these companies are directly or indirectly contributing weapons to Israel, which are being used in its genocide in Gaza.

Jasmine Al Rawi (USyd SAlt) spoke next. She said “We know that these companies are responsible for the murder of tens of thousands of Palestinians and our government is welcoming them with open arms… we know what side of this genocide police are standing on.”

Al Rawi spoke about the extensive ties between USyd and weapons companies like Thales. She noted that USyd is hosting a panel in the Expo on Thursday. The event, Defence Futures Conversations: Innovation for the Indo-Pacific, will “bring together industry, government, and researchers for a dynamic exchange on technologies shaping the future of maritime defence.” Al-Rawi was followed by Gina, a student from Western Sydney University (WSU), who spoke about WSU having ties to weapons companies, and later a UNSW student speaking about their university’s ties. The Australian National University is hosting two events during the Expo.

Gina commented on how Australian universities are deeply embroiled in the genocide, and the government is working with weapons companies to send parts of F-35 fighter jets to Israel. “Chris Minns is a sponsor at this weapons expo. The government has paid millions of dollars to set [it] up… We refuse to let [weapons companies] meet in peace if they won’t let Gaza have any peace.”

Joshua Lees, a PAG organiser, said “What is happening here is an absolute abomination. The Australian government is still handing over hundreds of millions of dollars to the companies committing genocide… Chris Minns has paid $1.6 million to have this event, and his staff are inside.” Lees went on to speak about the people involved in the expo who were executive members of the present companies. “The directors of the [Expo] Board are all board members of weapons companies, they’re all ex-military personnel. Sometimes we call [weapons company executives] mass murderers, serial killers. These people are worse than the worst serial killers in history.”

Another speaker, Zach from Rising Tide, marched towards the edge of the barricade to directly address the police, condemning them for their complicity in restraining protesters and allowing the Expo to continue. Zach said “You are sponsoring a fucking genocide with your actions. You’re gonna go down. There’s no equivocation of genocide. We say that a lot, but we haven’t said it enough. I’m an atheist, but god I hope hell exists.”

Finally, notable Palestinian activist and former Greens candidate Hannah Thomas spoke, noting that her recent eye injury was caused by the police in front of the protesters. “Behind us is a who’s who of who should be in the Hague right now. Those are the kinds of people Chris Minns is rolling the red carpet out for. [The cops] will do anything to protect these people.”

When the speakers were finished, the crowd moved forward to cover the space that had been kept clear for them. Journalists who were aligned with media companies — rather than independent journalists and student media such as yours truly — moved into the police side of the barricade, where they recorded and observed what was going on on the protesters’ side.

The protest became substantially more tense from this point onwards. Protesters pressed against the barrier, and police moved forwards from their previous position which had been around 5 metres away from the barricade. The protesters chanted for about twenty minutes and people near the front rocked the barricades, some of which came undone. The police then came forward to fix the barricades with zip ties.

Protesters became noticeably louder when they chanted “Too many coppers, not enough justice” and pointed at the police present. A large group of protesters, who were either linked up at the elbow or pushing on each other’s backs, pushed into the right side of the barricade collectively. The police then unleashed pepper spray on the crowd, which was a tightly packed group of at least two hundred people.

At this point I received a substantial amount of pepper spray to the face and was unable to open my eyes for at least ten minutes. The crowd dispersed relatively quickly after the pepper spray started.

Many other people were injured by the pepper spray, several of whom were lying on the ground. Honi later saw a large number of people had dispersed and were being attended to by medics and other protesters, who were providing saline, kleenex wipes, water bottles, and antihistamines.

Honi left the protest due to the pepper spray, and heard reports from sources still present that the police continued to use pepper spray on protesters, and later arrested more protesters. 13 people were arrested in total.

The Expo will continue to be held at the ICC until 6th November.