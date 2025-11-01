The Con expands to Parramatta

The Sydney Conservatorium of Music (the Con) is opening a new facility in Parramatta, set to launch in the second half of 2026.

The University of Sydney is investing $30 million into this facility, which will be the first expansion in the 110-year history of the Con.

The new teaching space in the Parramatta CBD will cater to Bachelor of Music students to provide high-tech music production and recording equipment.

Sound NSW has provided a $2 million grant to the project. Live music concerts will be staged in a 60-seat performance auditorium and, outside of teaching hours, local artists and community will be able to use the Dolby Atmos recording studio and music practice facilities.

The auditorium will have a Meyer constellation immersive audio system, which will adjust the acoustics of the space to adapt to concerts and lectures.

Vice-Chancellor Mark Scott said “We know it’s a challenging time for music education in Australia. That’s why we’re proud to offer a new home for music in Parramatta – a place where creativity, collaboration and community can thrive. Music matters, and we’re committed to supporting the next generation of artists and educators.”

USyd’s internal modelling estimates that the new facility will contribute $164m to the gross state product over ten years and create 400 full-time equivalent jobs across NSW.

The teaching space is expected to accommodate up to 180 students within four years of its launch. Its curriculum will focus on songwriting, digital music production and performance.

Minister for the Arts John Graham commented “We already know that much of our next generation of talent lives in Western Sydney. Next year, instead of commuting into the Sydney CBD to access a world-class education, they can experience state-of-the-art facilities and outstanding teaching at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music in Parramatta.”