Sydney’s Palestine protests enter their tenth week

The 17th of December saw the tenth week of protests against the ongoing occupation of Palestine and Gaza genocide in Sydney’s Hyde Park.

Speeches began with USYD First Nations officer Ethan Floyd, who reiterated the intertwined nature of Indigenous-Palestinian solidarity.

He also referred to the Australian government’s gradual steps towards calling for a ceasefire during the emergency UN General Assembly, stating, “we are building pressure on the government and they are feeling that pressure”.

The next speaker listed off Israel’s war crimes as protestors responded, “SHAME”. She also voiced disappointment in the Australian government and Labor’s continued failure to demand an immediate and permanent ceasefire.

Assala Sayara denounced those calling for a humanitarian pause, saying that unlike a movie, “a genocide is not something that is paused” and it is only “life or death”.

A 17-year-old from Western Sydney, with family currently in Gaza, spoke about the horror of having to receive the inevitable news that family member after family member were dying as a result of Israeli bombardment. She then recited a poem expressing her sorrow.

A Jewish activist denounced Israel’s actions and reaffirmed the need to accurately define and understand the difference between being anti-Zionist and anti-Semitic.

In the lead-up to Christmas, speakers also mentioned the campaign against the few Christians remaining in Gaza, with a mother and daughter being shot by Israeli sniper outside the Holy Family Parish.

Interfaith solidarity was emphasised, as it was revealed that Christians in Gaza were helping Muslims broadcast the call to prayer (Adhan) from Church speakers, and Muslims were encouraging Christians to ring Church bells in Mosques as well as pray and chant hymns.

Attention was also devoted to criticism of neighbouring Arab states who are prioritising domestic prosperity and geopolitical interests over supporting the Palestinian cause.

Hyde Park was bustling with stalls providing Palestinian flags, keffiyehs and accessories, whilst petitions were being signed and posters distributed amongst attendees. The gathering saw a number of Palestinian flags, as well as that of other countries including; Ireland, Scotland, Afghanistan, Egypt, and Lebanon.

The march proceeded through Sydney’s CBD, with chants including “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” and “while you’re shopping, bombs are dropping.” Many members of the general public stopped to watch demonstrators pass by, as NSW police stood on the sides and at the back of the procession on foot, horses and in vehicles.

The final two protests of 2023 have been moved to Saturday to encourage bigger crowds and avoid the busy days of Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

The protest schedule is as follows: 1pm at Hyde Park on Saturday 23 December, Saturday 30 December, and Sunday 7 January. For more information, visit Palestine Action Group on Instagram and Facebook.