Submit to Honi Soit’s 2024 Writing Competition!

To subsist. To prevail. What is existing?

2024’s Honi Soit writing competition wants YOU to interrogate the notion of existing, what it means to you, students or the world. Are we existing as we should? How do we draw the boundaries of what exists and what does not? How do existing things interact with threats to extinction? Draw on personal experiences, worldly fears and more. Don’t draw limits.

This competition is open to all University of Sydney students, and is divided into fiction and non-fiction categories.

Non-fiction pieces should be maximum 1200 words and express a clear argument.

Fiction pieces can be up to 2000 words of prose or 40 lines of poetry.

Pieces are due May 24 at 11.59pm. You can submit one work per category.

We cannot wait to read your submissions!