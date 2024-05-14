Yanggu (River) Song

wind clatters on old gums of the sandbanks
& red dust crescendos on streambeds.
this is yanggu’s orchestra
(Country is singing you a song, do you hear it?)
with this song, river will become a woman
rising from the mist of the dry lands
to become a flesh shimmering in
the technicolours of the hitting sun.
she will have fish swim under her skin
and scales along her breasts and wrists
(Country is in front of you, do you see it?)
as her banks widen towards the sea
a cold stream welcomes you
suspending her drops in dying light
for you to collect and nourish
(Country gives, do you feel it?)
and this song will continue
singing along your fingertips
and in your belly
because
river woman is all around us
(look and see, listen and hear)
when river woman returns to her orchestra,
to the sandbanks and
streambeds
remember she is always nearby
in the wetlands and hanging trees
(water Country, water is life)
sinking back into the water channels
and leaving you with
her yanggu
her river song
for all to hear
(listen)