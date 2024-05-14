    Trending
    Yanggu (River) Song

    wind clatters on old gums of the sandbank  & red dust crescendos on streambeds. this is yanggu's orchestra
    wind clatters on old gums of the sandbanks

                                      & red dust crescendos on streambeds.

                                                       this is yanggu’s orchestra

                        (Country is singing you a song, do you hear it?)

                                    with this song, river will become a woman

                              rising from the mist of the dry lands

                       to become a flesh shimmering in

         the technicolours of the hitting sun.

    she will have fish swim under her skin

                           and scales along her breasts and wrists      

                                 (Country is in front of you, do you see it?)

                                         as her banks widen towards the sea

                                                    a cold stream welcomes you

                                          suspending her drops in dying light

                                                    for you to collect and nourish

                                                 (Country gives, do you feel it?)

                                                        and this song will continue

                                                     singing along your fingertips

                                                                       and in your belly

                                                                           because

                                          river woman is all around us

                                         (look and see, listen and hear)

                      when river woman returns to her orchestra,

                            to the sandbanks and    

                              streambeds

       remember she is always nearby 

    in the wetlands and hanging trees

       (water Country, water is life)

    sinking back into the water channels

              and leaving you with 

                   her yanggu

        her river song

    for all to hear

      (listen)

    We acknowledge the traditional custodians of this land, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. The University of Sydney – where we write, publish and distribute Honi Soit – is on the sovereign land of these people. As students and journalists, we recognise our complicity in the ongoing colonisation of Indigenous land. In recognition of our privilege, we vow to not only include, but to prioritise and centre the experiences of Indigenous people, and to be reflective when we fail to be a counterpoint to the racism that plagues the mainstream media.

