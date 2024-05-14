Yanggu (River) Song

wind clatters on old gums of the sandbanks

& red dust crescendos on streambeds.

this is yanggu’s orchestra

(Country is singing you a song, do you hear it?)

with this song, river will become a woman

rising from the mist of the dry lands

to become a flesh shimmering in

the technicolours of the hitting sun.

she will have fish swim under her skin

and scales along her breasts and wrists

(Country is in front of you, do you see it?)

as her banks widen towards the sea

a cold stream welcomes you

suspending her drops in dying light

for you to collect and nourish

(Country gives, do you feel it?)

and this song will continue

singing along your fingertips

and in your belly

because

river woman is all around us

(look and see, listen and hear)

when river woman returns to her orchestra,

to the sandbanks and

streambeds

remember she is always nearby

in the wetlands and hanging trees

(water Country, water is life)

sinking back into the water channels

and leaving you with

her yanggu

her river song

for all to hear

(listen)