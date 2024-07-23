University introduces digital ID cards for staff and students

The University of Sydney has announced new digital student and staff ID cards which can be used like the current physical cards to access student services.

The card can be used to borrow books from the library, access printers and copiers, as well as laundry services for students living in University accommodation, and gain access to rooms and buildings.

Students who want to get a digital ID card can do so by following the instructions here to link the card to their Apple or Google wallet.

The card can also be used as proof to Transport Officers of concession status. Once activated, most services should be available within 24 hours while using the card as proof of transport concession will take 2 days.

The rollout is an attempt by the University to provide a solution for students who lose their physical cards and don’t want to go through the tedious process of acquiring a new one. Replacement physical cards also cost students $25.

There is no indication, as of now, that the University is intending to phase out physical ID cards and students are currently under no obligation to get or use the digital version.

The University said in a social media post that the policy would also reduce reliance on plastic.

The University of Sydney is one of the first universities to roll out a digital ID card. Monash University was the first university to ditch physical ID cards last year rolling out a similar system known as M-Pass ID.

Other large universities like ANU, UNSW, and the University of Melbourne still only have physical IDs.

SRC President Harrison Brennan, while not opposing the policy, told Honi Soit that it had to be considered in context of recent University crackdowns on students allegedly sharing their IDs with each other during protests.

During the recent Gaza Solidarity encampment, University security attempted to stop non-students from entering University buildings to use bathroom facilities.

“It was reactive and illogical,” Brennan told Honi. “I had to take a woman to the SRC with her children to go to the toilet.”