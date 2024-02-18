Nineteenth week of Free Palestine protests in Sydney

    Trending
    Activists criticised the absence of Palestinian coverage in Australia’s mainstream media amidst the IDF's continual escalations, forcing a mass displacement of civilians from the once safezone of Khan Younis to Rafah.
    Credit: Ishbel Dunsmore

    On Saturday, Palestine Action Group Sydney conducted its nineteenth consecutive rally at Hyde Park calling for an end to the genocide and occupation of Palestine. Saturday’s protest happened after a recent joint statement by the Prime Ministers of Australia, Canada and New Zealand urging for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire”. 

    The statement responds to Israeli Defence Force (IDF) plans to execute a ground offensive into Rafah, the last remaining ‘safe zone’ for 1.5 million Gazans south of the strip. The ICJ’s rejection of South Africa’s request for additional provisional measures regarding the displacement of Palestinians in Rafah further contextualises the rising social discontent of constituents to their governments. 

    Credit: Ishbel Dunsmore

    First Nations activist Elizabeth Ann Jarrett opened the protest referencing extensive media coverage of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s engagement, “My life is so good, I’m getting married while I’m sending arms over to mass murder cities, towns, almost the whole fucking country!” 

    Activists criticised the absence of Palestinian coverage in Australia’s mainstream media amidst the IDF’s continual military escalations, forcing a mass displacement of civilians from the once safezone of Khan Younis to Rafah. 

    These criticisms call for constituents to remember the Labor party’s complacency towards the genocide and to strategise a mass political reorientation further left in next year’s federal election. Activists also referenced the indefinite sit-in at Albanese’s Marrickville office, noting the growing protests at MP offices nationwide. 

    Credit: Ishbel Dunsmore

    The Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement has highlighted supply chain links between Australian industry and F-35 warplanes which are used by the IDF in its aerial assaults against Palestinians in Gaza . Speaker Amal Naser reinforced the strategy of BDS in pressuring a ceasefire, “We must hit the government where it hurts. We must hit imperialism where it is profitable.” 

    The rally followed its usual course looping Hyde Park, through Market Street, Pitt Street then Bathurst Street. NSW Police have maintained heavy ground and air presence in the weekly  protests.

    Palestine Action Group will host their 20th rally at Hyde Park on Sunday February 25

