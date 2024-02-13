We are so fucking back

The people’s princess. The counter-cultural court jester chainsmoking outside Fisher library. Honi Soit is back for 2024.

We are submissive and ready to be cradled in the hands of you — the reader — who will devour and lament our pages once again, just like many of you have in the past, and many cyborgs will in the years to come.

Living in the article age can be fatiguing. Over-exposure to online discourse can render you uninspired, docile, and convictionless. You feel as though you have no original thoughts — you are a mere NPC never breaking new ground, experiencing the same chemical cocktails those before you have experienced over, and over, and over.

Honi is our antidote. Being the only weekly student paper left in Australia — we publish highly distilled musings and meditations from your peers — a written oasis, endeavouring to bloat the boundaries of student journalism. We’re a world away from the banal bowels of anonymous, incel adjacent Facebook pages.

With Facebook fading into obsolescence, we hope you accept this paper to have and to hold. Reading Honi Soit is a tactile experience: hold it, dog-ear it, bop-it.

Honi does not want ‘writers’. We do not want self-proclaimed satirists. We want students that believe they have the gumption to write what our community needs to hear. We want you to lick the floor of Dendy Newtown and write to us about how it tastes. We want to know where to procure the best sticky date pudding within a five kilometre radius of Camperdown campus. We want to hear about paranormal activity on the Quad. We want to be issued with a cease and desist.

We’re here to service you — the student.

We will resist against austerity measures inflicted against us — on our campus and beyond. We will continue to dunk on greedy Vice-chancellors.. Honi reserves trust from anyone who literally has “vice” as a prefix in their job title.

Honi’s vices and virtues are much more fun. We write agitating, unabashedly left-wing journalism and we want you to join us.

In earnest, we will help you. Our team is ready to work tirelessly to support you and your ideas. Gone are the days of writing in frigid isolation. We want to build community again. And we need you to resist and speak up for our common needs as university students. We hope this welcome week edition epitomises this.

In a historic email response, we were accidentally thanked as Honi Soit: first name Honi, surname Soit. As such, we invite you to think of and refer to Honi Soit as the frisky and unflinching icon that they are. After all, you are what makes them so.