“Why have you forsaken me?”: While the world celebrates Easter, Jesus’ plea resonates in Palestine protest

On Easter Sunday, Palestine Action Group’s twenty-fifth straight protest continued in Hyde Park as Christians in Palestine face “unprecedented restrictions”. Palestinian Christians cannot enter Jerusalem’s Old City to celebrate Jesus’ resurrection, while Palestinian Christians in Gaza remain under bombardment. Palestinian Muslims are also facing barriers to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan which coincided with Easter this year.
Palestine Action Groups’s twenty-sixth protest will occur on Sunday, April 7 at Hyde Park North from 1:30 pm.