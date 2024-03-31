“Why have you forsaken me?”: While the world celebrates Easter, Jesus’ plea resonates in Palestine protest

On Easter Sunday, Palestine Action Group’s twenty-fifth straight protest continued in Hyde Park as Christians in Palestine face “unprecedented restrictions”. Palestinian Christians cannot enter Jerusalem’s Old City to celebrate Jesus’ resurrection, while Palestinian Christians in Gaza remain under bombardment. Palestinian Muslims are also facing barriers to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan which coincided with Easter this year.

Hyde Park protest with St Mary’s Cathedral in the background. Photography: Ishbel Dunsmore.

Sea of red and green in the streets of Sydney’s CBD. Photography: Ishbel Dunsmore.

Read the shirt. Photography: Ishbel Dunsmore.

Message for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Photography: Ishbel Dunsmore.

Always was, always will be. Photography: Ishbel Dunsmore.

How many times must this phrase be repeated to no avail? Photography: Ishbel Dunsmore.

Photography: Ishbel Dunsmore.

“I see humans, but no humanity.” Photography: Ishbel Dunsmore.

Photography: Ishbel Dunsmore.

Procession in front of the State Theatre. Photography: Ishbel Dunsmore.

Posters by Free Palestine Printing. Photography: Ishbel Dunsmore.

The youth take a stand. Photography: Ishbel Dunsmore.

Photography: Ishbel Dunsmore.

Photography: Ishbel Dunsmore.

It never ended. Photography: Ishbel Dunsmore.

Photography: Ishbel Dunsmore.

Photography: Ishbel Dunsmore.

Photography: Ishbel Dunsmore.

“What side of history will you stand on?” Photography: Ishbel Dunsmore.

Palestine Action Groups’s twenty-sixth protest will occur on Sunday, April 7 at Hyde Park North from 1:30 pm.