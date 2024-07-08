Philosophy seminar series to include TERF speaker

The University of Sydney Philosophy Department has listed Holly Lawford-Smith, Associate Professor in Political Philosophy at the University of Melbourne, as one of its speakers in its Semester 2 seminar series. The casual seminar format is open to all, and features interstate and international academics on a weekly basis.

Lawford-Smith, who labels herself a “gender critical feminist”, also known as trans-exclusionary radical feminism (TERFism), has been previously called out for her transphobic views and posts on social media.

This includes Lawford-Smith referring to transgender women as “trans-identified men” or “men who identify as women”, speaking at a rally outside Victoria Parliament which platformed transphobic feminists and was attended by neo-Nazis, as well creating the ‘No Conflict They Said’ website where cis women can anonymously post thoughts about “how [their] use of women-only spaces has been impacted” by “men using [them].” Lawford-Smith has recently faced considerable student opposition at the University of Melbourne.

When contacted for comment, organiser of the lecture series and Associate Lecturer of Philosophy Ryan Cox redirected Honi Soit towards Chair of Philosophy Department and Professor Kristie Miller.

Miller stated, “Holly Lawford-Smith has been invited by the department of philosophy to speak about feminism, feminist philosophy, and its connections with the left and right of politics.”

While the seminar topic has not been publicly announced, Miller notes that the paper Lawford-Smith is presenting “is not a paper about trans-gender”, indicating that the seminar will discuss feminist philosophy.

Miller explains the department’s decision, “Lawford-Smith is a well respected political philosopher with views on a wide range of matters. The department of philosophy supports academic freedom to explore issue of moral, political, social, and other import, even when these may be difficult or controversial. The department is looking forward to hearing Holly’s thoughts about feminist philosophy and its connection to political action.” [sic]

SRC Women’s Officers Rand and Eliza Crossley explained,“This University prides itself on its diversity and inclusivity, however, including a known trans-exclusionary radical feminist (TERF) in a lecture series contradicts this entirely, by platforming harmful ideas that directly deny the identity of many students. Trans people face enormous discrimination and violence, and Lawford-Smith’s transphobia should not be platformed and legitimised.”

According to Queer Officer Jamie Bridge, speaking on behalf of QuAC, “The Philosophy department management’s decision to platform an anti-trans bigot like Holly Lawford-Smith is a betrayal of every queer student and staff member at the University of Sydney. USyd claims it “celebrates” its queer students and staff, and that it is “unsettled by divisive anti-trans statements”. Management continues to cut courses due to a supposed lack of funding, but it seemingly has all the funding in the world for anti-trans philosophy seminars.

Lawford-Smith hides her transphobia behind the veneer of so-called “trans-exclusionary radical feminism”, but in reality, there is nothing “feminist” about her. Lawford-Smith may have the right to free speech, but she does not have the right to use a platform funded by our uni fees to attack queer students. This is not a theoretical, intellectual discussion. It is an outright attack on our rights and lives as trans and gender-diverse people and on the livelihoods of sex workers.”

The Queer Officers concluded by calling upon the Philosophy Department to “immediately cancel this seminar, and apologise for this endangerment of the lives and wellbeing of queer staff and students.”

Lawford-Smith’s seminar is scheduled for Week 3, August 14, and will be followed by a Q&A session.