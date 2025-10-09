‘Abortion abolitionists’ back on campus with graphic signs

At 2:55pm on 9th October, Honi received reports of ‘abortion abolitionists’ on the Camperdown campus. The demonstration was located on the City Road footpath near the F35 building.

Two men stood on the footpath with three graphic anti-abortion signs. One of the signs read “What about my bodily autonomy?” and depicted the silhouette of a baby constructed from blood clots.

The self-identified ‘abortion abolitionists’ had two tripods and cameras set up on either side of their demonstration. Both cameras, whose total range would capture every pedestrian crossing City Road into Eastern Avenue, were likely to be actively filming. It’s unknown what the purpose of this footage was, or if there was intention for it to be public.

After no reports of security or Campus Access Policy (CAP) intervention for over twenty minutes, Honi called campus security at 3:20pm. Campus security informed Honi that they had “just seen them on CCTV” and would be dealing with them shortly.

Honi followed up with campus security at 3:44pm, who said that an Operations Controller had been deployed to the site. Honi was informed that security was unable to take action as the demonstration was not technically on campus, since “the footpath is council property.” Campus security then told Honi that they would be calling the police.

These individuals were identified by campus security as the same people who demonstrated last semester on 28th May. At that time, police were deployed and they issued a move-on order. The police are unable to ban people from a public space.

At the time of publication, 4:45pm, the ‘abortion abolitionists’ were still onsite at the uni. There was no police presence.

If you or any of your loved ones have been affected by the issues mentioned in this article, please consider contacting the resources below:

NSW Sexual Violence Helpline – Provides 24/7 telephone and online crisis counselling for anyone in Australia who has experienced or is at risk of sexual assault, family or domestic violence and their non-offending supporters. The service also has a free telephone interpreting service available upon request.

Safer Communities Office – Specialist staff experienced in providing an immediate response to people that have experienced sexual misconduct, domestic/family violence, bullying/harassment and issues relating to modern slavery.

Wirringa Baiya Aboriginal Women’s Service – Provides legal advice and sort for a range of issues, including domestic, sexual, and family violence, to Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islander women, children and youth.

1800RESPECT – A service available 24/7 with counsellors that supports everyone impacted by domestic, family and sexual violence.

Lifeline – 24/7 suicide prevention crisis support hotline for anyone experiencing a personal or mental health crisis.