Banging Denmark: Rom-com Rewired

“Impossible things have a way of coming together, in the virtue of being impossible.”

In recent years I’ve lost count of the number of romantic comedies I’ve watched where the ‘strong independent woman’ ends up contorting herself into something smaller — quieter, softer, less ambitious — just so the emotionally stunted man beside her can fit inside the frame. It’s a tiring dance: this strong feminine voice is initially framed as more important, only to be sacrificed in the name of ‘love’. So watching the SUDS production of Banging Denmark was nothing short of a breath of fresh air. A reimagined production of Van Badham’s 2019 book, the play directed by Jasper Reucassal and produced by Stella O’Brien is an achingly hilarious production where the idea of romance and connection isn’t chased but interrogated, flipped and altogether pulled apart.

Jake Newhouse, played with just the right amount of arrogance by Callum Stout, is a seduction machine whose charming tactics falter in the face of Danish librarian Anne, played by Sophie Lewis. In need of desperate help, he turns to strong-minded feminist academic Ishtar Madigan, played by Zoe Gelagin, to help him “win” the most unattainable woman he’s ever met. The plot, at first glance, feels familiar, however this usual boy meets girl scaffolding unfolds through Ishtar’s unwillingness to sacrifice her morals to help our classic manipulative womaniser. Thus begins the wild and winding story where the set contorts from Newhouse’s pigsty of a home and Madigan’s cloistered office to an arena for examining the rituals of conquest, desire, morality and the language of power.

Everything about this show was deeply engaging, from the lighting and music to the casually classic costumes; however, the dialogue was the highlight, leaving me in awe. The production plays like a feminist Gilmore Girls on caffeine: all rapid-fire exchanges, every line threaded with satire and sincerity, sparking a feeling of adrenaline within the audience. Even Anne, our stoic librarian, engages the audience with her deadpan fourth-wall breaks, adding momentum to a scene already on fire.

Then there’s Denyse, Ishtar’s former student and self-assured feminist, played with razor-sharp charisma by Carmen Rolfe. She continues to deconstruct this notion of the play as a rom-com as she finds herself inexplicably attracted to Jake. Meanwhile, her best friend Toby, played by Jacob Drew, trails behind with an unrequited love for Denyse, an affection that allows him to unravel the myth of our classic ‘nice guy’ character.

Another great appreciation I have for this show stems from the fully formed and complex character of management consultant Jake Newhouse — otherwise known as online sex guru Guy De Witt. Often in our classic rom-coms the emotionally stunted caveman, otherwise known as the ‘love interest’, undergoes no plausible character development, and yet he still gets the girl and all the praise. Jake Newhouse completely undermines this myth, reflecting everything from sexual confidence to concealed insecurity. He demonstrates a fragility that makes him almost three-dimensional by the end of the play. And Ishtar never faltered for me in being anything but a beautifully complex, fragile but strong character who did everything to stay true to herself amidst the twists and turns of the story.

Overall, the play was masterfully constructed, wonderfully witty, and did well to overcome my inherent assumptions of romantic comedies. When I was watching the unfolding of the first meeting between Ishtar, Denyse, and Jake, I turned to a friend to whisper “I bet he ends up with one of them in the end” — almost like an automatic response to seeing a man and a woman interact on stage. But boy, oh boy, am I happy to be proven wrong, because in the end Jake finds something bigger, brighter, and more fantastical than love or sex or a Danish librarian. Under the soft glow of the moon, the ending resists a cliché romance — demonstrating instead a blossoming friendship, and the rare kind of honesty that comes with it.

Banging Denmark isn’t just a play about dating or reserved European librarians. It acts as a love letter to the mess of modern intimacy; a sharp reminder that even in satire, sincerity survives. The result is a performance that shines with intelligence, hums with emotion, and makes you believe (if only for a moment) that impossible things do have a way of coming together, even in the virtue of being impossible.

Banging Denmark plays from 22nd October to 1st November at the Cellar Theatre as SUDS Slot 10.