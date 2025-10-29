But Wait, There’s More: September SRC Council

The council began with President Angus Fisher ceding the chair to Vice-President Ethan Cao, and then making very strong suggestions until Cao tried to cede the chair back to him. We kicked off with reports and question time, where NSWLS got flamed for “boycott[ing] Students for Palestine [S4P] this semester”, according to Jasmine Al-Rawi (SAlt).

Deaglan Godwin (SAlt) added “I haven’t seen you guys anywhere.”

Fisher (NSWLS) responded “I reject that characterisation, I don’t think it’s true. It’s dumb.” Al-Rawi went on to comment on how she had not seen members of NSWLS participate in leafleting, postering, or coming to S4P meetings regarding the National Student Referendum on Palestine.

Godwin said “It shouldn’t be the job of SAlt to do the activism, you [NSWLS] should show some initiative and responsibility to organise it.” Rose Donnelly (NSWLS) replied “[This] is all just performance art.”

Fisher and Godwin continued arguing about whether NSWLS was genuinely involved in the pro-Palestine movement, until Fisher got tired of arguing with SAlt and namedropped Grassroots: “I think the SRC is an adversarial place, driven mostly by Grassroots. I can’t just appear at this council meeting once a month and do whatever.” He then asked Cao to “just end it.” Cao took the report as read.

The first motion covered was on USyd’s annual report on sexual misconduct, where the university received 231 reports in 2024, which they hailed a triumph as a 6 per cent reduction from 2023. Grace Street (Grassroots) commented “It’s nice and good for the uni to say we had a 6 per cent reduction in complaints but I think it was 13 or 16 overall… only four cases were resolved and only two cases had action taken against the perpetrators of sexual violence. Don’t believe the university saying that things are getting better when we know that this isn’t the case.” She went on to point out how she and another SASH officers had worked on a report on sexual violence at USyd, which is available in Growing Strong and the WoCo Instagram page.

Next, Godwin spoke to a motion to condemn the racist neo-Nazi demonstrations seen at the March for Australia on 31st August. Godwin said the rallies were “a real wake-up call” and continued “the left and institutions like the SRC and other anti-racist and anti-fascist groups understand that these rallies were not rallies of concerned citizens who’ve been economically impoverished, they were rallies of the extreme right. They were all comfortable marching with those neo-Nazis and they were all extreme racists… we should not and cannot capitulate to these people.”

Jessica Heap (NSWLS) spoke next, saying “It comes as no surprise that 80 years after we killed the Nazis, they’ve come back. Evil never dies.” She went on to recount how her ancestors had survived the Holocaust, and said “We killed them before, we will do it again. We may not fight them on the beaches this time, but we will fight them and we will win. We might not go to war with them, but we will fight them on the streets.”

Vince Tafea (Grassroots) added “These Nazi dogs, they’re probably having their time in the sun because they’re thinking tens of thousands of people showed up; we’re not a minority in our own country. It’s so important, especially for BIPOC people and people who were targeted, to fight and back each other up. The left has got to get its shit together and take it seriously.”

One of the most important motions covered was a motion to condemn the repression of students and activists in West Papua and Indonesia, where the government is brutally cracking down on freedom of speech. Protesters had been speaking out against a newly announced housing allowance for parliamentarians that was over ten times higher than the national minimum wage, and over 700 protesters were arrested and detained in the aftermath, with at least ten reported dead.

The first speaker was an anonymous international student from Indonesia. The student described the protesters’ reasons for their campaign and the violence that ensued, and said “communications channels have been shut down, 66 TV stations have been shut down; the government is trying very hard to censor its violence and crisis. This is why Indonesia needs international coverage more than ever.” They went on to say how people had been protesting every Tuesday for years over their unjust circumstances, and “the government is doing absolutely fuck all about this. There are protests in West Papua over the detainment of four political prisoners. More than 30 people have been arrested while protesting to free the political prisoners.”

Kayla Hill (Grassroots, newly elected ACAR officer) said “all of our hearts are burning with despair, fury and passion” and spoke about the parallel situation here: “as we’ve seen in so-called Australia, the police are a violent entity that exists only to secure racism and capitalism.”

An Indonesian student named Ifan (SAlt) said “When I went to the Palestine March on the [Harbour] Bridge and I saw the police, I thought ‘are the police going to do something harmful to us?’ Because in my reality, being a student and protesting means constant police brutality. I don’t have the words to say, but I really want students in Indonesia and people in Indonesia to have that ability, to say what they want to say without fear, without guns, without police brutality… it’s dehumanising. Even the government, when they hear the students speak, they say ‘oh, it’s the foreign influence’.”

Then, things got heated. Ifan said “I’m disappointed that Penta have left the room, because I didn’t see them doing anything to mobilise international students to oppose a genocide. I’m also disappointed in Grassroots; the newest members did the most to promote the referendum and the paid officers didn’t do enough.”

Street said “I think that that has a lot to do with how SAlt tries to wedge people. Do you know how many club endorsements I got you? How many graphics I made? It’s not just about the visibility, that’s actually not where most things come from. You need to have people out there leafleting, it’s not what we’re opposed to. But there are other things we’ve been organising behind the scenes which you keep bashing as little meetings.”

Shovan Bhattarai (SAlt) said “It’s about what do you see the priority of activism being… If anything, the fact that we pulled it off with such short notice is a massive vindication of what S4P has done, its whole approach. The activist orientation that people leading SFP have had is a massive step forward. We have to see more people in this room take to the bread-and-butter work of activist policies and activist initiatives.”

Street responded “You’re posing it as if the two are mutually exclusive. I know that you guys don’t like the collectives, but you don’t need to call them small organising spaces that we’re retreating into.”

Godwin said, “I still have not heard apart from ‘we reached out to some societies and we made some graphics’ to justify why paid OBs – I’m talking about people who’ve been around long enough that they should know better – why is it paid OBs don’t do that?”

Remy Lebreton spoke about inclusivity issues, noting that there was no Zoom or virtual option for the referendum which limited participation from the disabled community. Godwin said “I was being generous to you, Remy. If you want me to call you a stacker and a hack, I will.” He then called Street “an apparatchick of Groots.”

Lebreton said “You need to be inclusive when you’re talking about building the movement!”

Bhattarai responded “You are just trying to gotcha us about an accessibility question. What do you think the point of activism is?”

Lebreton said “We’re trying to change the world! We’re trying to affect social justice!” Fisher tried and failed to stop the councillors from speaking. Lebreton continued “You argued on vibes [that] disabled students shouldn’t attend.”

Lebreton and Godwin’s yelling steadily increased in volume and intensity, while Bhattarai said “I think this is good, I think we want to have strategic debate.”

Eventually Fisher said in a sing-song voice “I am ending this conversation.” He named Bhattarai and Heap. The motion carried unanimously, and Fisher suggested “What do we think about moving the rest of the motions en bloc?”

The final motion was about protecting jobs at the Art Gallery of NSW, though it quickly became a parade of students whom SAlt had wheeled in from other universities. Amy Baran from Macquarie University said “We had to do our own research on what the cuts were gonna do because the uni was trying to keep it under wraps, we found out 13 majors were getting cut. We suspect that they’re going after union organisers as well.”

Next, Keira Fairly from Western Sydney University (WSU) said “At WSU it hasn’t been released which courses will be cut, but students have been mobilised…. we got 400 signatures for our petition in three weeks, which is pretty unheard of. A lot of students have never done activism in their lives.”

Lastly, Ash Satchell from the University of Technology (UTS) said “At UTS we’ve experienced some of the worst cuts in history. It’s been really appalling. 400 staff are going to be fired.”

Unfortunately for SAlt they didn’t have the budget to fly people in from every university in the NUS, so Council came to an end at 10:14pm. All factions fled the room.