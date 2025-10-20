Coming-of-age in the Underworld: Hekate by Nikita Gill

Nikita Gill has once again weaved her love of story-dense poetry and Greek mythology into an evocative modern reimagining of Hekate, the goddess of witchcraft, creating a work that feels both timeless and transcendent. Gill’s latest collection, a 380-page odyssey told in verse, traces the life of Hekate, guiding readers through her childhood, her awakening into girlhood, and her trials amid the chaos of battle. Gill brings to life the goddess who can raise the dead and command legions after centuries of silence, restoring her voice. Her story, like so many women in mythology, is one of love, loss, betrayal and war.

Gill’s Hekate is unique, set in the aftermath of the Titanomachy. Part I: A Child of War follows Hekate as she grapples with the loss of her father, Perses, and the protective departure of her mother, Asteria, leaving her in the underworld with her aunt, Styx and her uncle, Pallas. By leaving her daughter in the care of the underworld and Hades, the God of the Underworld, Asteria hopes to protect Hekate from the volatile nature of Zeus, the God of the Sky, and Poseidon, the God of the Sea. As such, Hekate grows up in the underworld, unable to fully perceive the extent of her powers and her purpose. Part II: A Dangerous Girlhood tracks Hekate as she pushes off the advances of Kronos, God-King, discovers the betrayal of her parents by her aunt and uncle, and the blooming relationship between her and Thanatos. Part III: A Woman of Power sees Hekate go into battle, discovering her power of necromancy and Zeus and Poisedon, indebted to her, granting her anything she desires.

This novel employs an innovative blend of mostly verse and some prose to craft Hekate’s story into an accessible young adult narrative. Its distinctive form, reading like a novel while maintaining poetic structure, serves as an ideal introduction to verse poetry for readers unfamiliar with the form. For young adults especially, it bridges the gap between conventional fiction and more sophisticated poetic works.

Yet this verse format proves double-edged. While stylistically inventive, it distances the reader with the character, limiting emotional engagement with Hekate’s experiences. At times, the narrative feels more like adaptation than authentic retelling, as if the verse structure prioritises form over intimacy. Still, this approach carries merit. By embracing verse, the novel situates itself within the tradition of Greek epic poetry, echoing the choices of works like Emily Wilson’s edition of The Odyssey. Rather than modernising through prose, it honours its classical roots, allowing form and content to exist in conversation with their historical origins.

The theme of female empowerment pulses throughout the collection, interwoven with a moving meditation on a mother’s love and the quiet, enduring strength born of sacrifice. Asteria’s instinct to protect her daughter, no matter the cost, reverberates beyond Part I, shaping Hekate’s every choice. Her mother’s final words, “Goodbye, my child. Have courage”, echo through her journey, a reminder that her survival was an act of love. Hekate’s narration states, “a mother’s love is many things / but most of all it is ancient / and it is destructive”. Though Asteria endures, transformed into an island in the sea, her spirit lingers in Hekate’s story. Under the care of her aunt Styx, who vows, “Hekate. I do not / have two daughters… / I have three. That includes you”, the cycle of maternal strength and protection continues, binding the women of this mythic world across generations and realms.

The central thread of the novel follows a young woman’s search for purpose within an immense and uncertain world: a journey of self-discovery, power, and belonging amid the vastness of gods and mortals alike. This exploration of purpose — something every young woman confronts — gives the work its resonance and relatability. It bridges the mythic and the modern, allowing an ancient story to speak directly to contemporary readers. The simplicity of Gill’s verse becomes its strength, granting accessibility and emotional clarity. In doing so, the collection reaches out to its true audience: young women navigating their own paths toward identity, strength, and autonomy.

Hekate was published on 30th September by Simon and Schuster.